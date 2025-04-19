Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 9/4 to 35/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections across the cards on Sunday

Ile Atlantique can land Grade One at Fairyhouse

Daddy Long Legs can defy top-weight at Plumpton

Padraig Roche-trained Miss Pronunciation makes each-way appeal under Mark Walsh in this extended two-mile contest.

The eight-year-old mare by Walk In The Park makes her sixth appearance over fences in this Listed handicap, still unexposed from a mark of 122. Whilst she was unable to make an impression in hot races won by the Ballyburn, Majborough and Fun Fun Fun, respectively, in her first few starts over the larger obstacles, she has proven to be more competitive in handicaps and could make it third time lucky in that sphere here.

On handicap debut over fences at Naas on her penultimate start, Miss Pronunciation fell late on but was able to achieve a third-placed finish on her subsequent start at Gowran Park, and there could be more to come from her.

At odds of 7/18.00, Miss Pronunciation is one to note as the best is likely yet to come from her as a chaser.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Pronunciation E/W in 13:52 Fairyhouse SBK 7/1

Ile Atlantique shaped with plenty of promise earlier in his career from beating Feronily in a Leopardstown bumper, before being narrowly beaten by both Stellar Story and Firefox, respectively, to finishing a neck second in a Grade One on only his third hurdling start.

He was unable to pose a threat for the major honours at Cheltenham nor Aintree under Patrick Mullins, who is back aboard here, during his novice hurdling campaign, but appeared the type likely to improve for a fence and more testing conditions.

The son of Coastal Path won his maiden hurdle by 19-lengths in heavy conditions at Gowran Park last term, and has won twice on soft this season over fences, beating Waterford Whispers by nine-lengths at Navan before inflicting a five-length defeat upon Firefox in a Naas Grade Two.

Although he was no match for Majborough in the Irish Arkle, a step back up in trip should see him to better effect, and these seem to be slightly calmer waters despite this being a Grade One contest. Testing conditions are in his favour and he has the scope for further improvement on only his fourth start over fences.

Capable of showing further progression, Ile Atlantique gets the nod ahead of stablemate Champ Kiely and could land a first top level prize here for Willie Mullins.

Recommended Bet Back Ile Atlantique in 14:22 Fairyhouse SBK 9/4

Nine-year-old gelding West Is Awake needs to bounce back to form after a string of disappointing efforts, but did appear in with a chance when pulled up having lost his action at Fairyhouse when last seen, and could be worth sticking with for now.

The Edward Cawley-trained contender has snippets of good form to his name, including when second to Feet Of A Dancer from a mark of 115 with Danny Gilligan claiming 5lb, and when fifth to Gaoth Chuil when rated 119. A mark of 109 is workable, only 7lb higher than his previous success, considering some of the form he's shown since, with Philip Donovan claiming 5lb in the saddle.

Proven over this distance, West Is Awake makes each-way appeal at odds of 35/136.00 as he could be ready for a resurgence. His mark has dropped to a rating from which he can be competitive, and he remains capable of posing a threat on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back West Is Awake E/W in 15:22 Cork SBK 35/1

Willie Mullins is strongly represented in the Sussex Champion Hurdle as he bid to retain his British Trainers' title this term, and although Absurde is the market leader and apparent first string for the Closutton team, top-weight Daddy Long Legs gets the nod as a lively each-way contender at a generous price.

The six-year-old made a significant impression on Irish debut for the yard when beating now 133-rated Cleatus Poolaw by 13-lengths to land his maiden, but despite being sent off at odds of 9/43.25 on his following start in a Leopardstown Grade One, he was pulled up with the heavy conditions appearing to inconvenience him.

He was unable to land a blow on his subsequent start either, but returned to form with confidence boosting modest success at Ludlow, before winning a Listed handicap at the Punchestown Festival from a mark of 135.

Over the summer, Daddy Long Legs had excuses for two disappointing efforts, including when last of the field when a beaten favourite in the Galway Hurdle, but returned from a break to record a comfortable 16-length victory over Smooth Tom in a Tipperary Grade Three, and chased home State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

When last seen, the gelding put in a respectable effort from a mark of 152 in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham, staying on in the finish when beaten six-and-a-half-lengths by winner Kargese.

Dropped 1lb for that effort, Daddy Long Legs can be competitive from a rating of 151 here, despite having to shoulder a hefty weight. The better ground is key to his chances as he appears to enjoy a quicker surface, and he is a Graded horse who could still be capable of plenty of further improvement at an early stage in his career.

Under Nico de Boinville, Daddy Long Legs is impossible to ignore at a price of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Daddy Long Legs E/W in 16:05 Plumpton SBK 14/1

Testing conditions at Fairyhouse could result in a number of surprises and one outsider to consider in this Grade One is Henry de Bromhead-trained Tareze.

The daughter of Kayf Tara will have to show significant improvement if she is to prove herself worthy of competing at Grade One level, however, she is an unexposed, progressive mare, and the ground is firmly in her favour here.

The point winner finished second to now 145-rated Grade Two winning chaser Bioluminescence on hurdling debut but was pulled up when sent off at odds of 80/181.00 in this contest twelve months ago. She has shown a huge amount of improvement since and should fare better this time around having proven herself at Listed level when winning convincingly at Navan in February.

Entered at the Cheltenham Festival, she opted for a run in a Limerick Grade Three instead but took a hefty fall at the third last when travelling well. It's impossible to know where she would have finished in that race, but she was sent off at a price of 11/26.50 and based on her previous effort, she was likely to pose a threat.

This is another jump up in class, but Tareze is a mare on the up and she has amassed plenty of valuable experience since her last run at this venue. She can show even further progression in her desired conditions and outrun her odds of 40/141.00 under Sean Flanagan.