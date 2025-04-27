Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Longchamp and Southwell

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Sunday

Irish-raider can claim French success

Nathaniel filly is one to keep on side this season

In the Group One Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp, Al Riffa makes the most appeal for Joseph O'Brien having finished a close fourth when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length in the race last year.

The son of Wootton Bassett was coming into the race fresh, making his return following a three-quarter-of-a-length second to subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Ace Impact on his final start as a three-year-old. He went on to finish a length second to City Of Troy in the Eclipse at Sandown, before winning a Hoppegarten Group One in convincing fashion.

With a string of appearances at the highest level to his name, and the benefit of a somewhat recent run when a respectable third to Shin Emperor in the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh in February, Al Riffa comes into the race in good order and can replicate his effort from twelve months ago under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Considering he has previous experience in this race, as well as plenty of runs in Group One company against top opposition, Al Riffa is the one to beat and could prove tough to pass at odds of 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Al Riffa in 15:25 Longchamp SBK 5/1

Likeable Nathaniel filly Pique' put a string of second-placed efforts behind her when landing success at Nottingham on her final start last season, taking the step up in trip in her stride.

The extra distance was likely to suit being by a stallion known for passing on the stamina-laden gene to his offspring, and from only a 5lb higher mark, with Jack Doughty in the saddle once again, this four-year-old can make a successful start despite dropping back to a mile-and-a-half on her return.

One to follow this term, the James Fanshawe-trained filly performed consistently well throughout most of her previous campaign, recording two wins and placing on four occasions. She has previous experience on an all-weather surface and was narrowly beaten at Wolverhampton over the same distance last summer.

Open to further progression still, Pique' is a horse on an upward trajectory and can improve beyond her current rating over the staying trips in time. There should be plenty more to come from her, and if she's fit and ready on her reappearance, she should be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Pique' in 16:15 Southwell SBK 6/1

Kevin Ryan-trained Lunar Eclipse is one to note in this mile fillies' handicap, representing a yard currently performing at a 26 percent strike-rate in recent weeks.

The daughter of NIght Of Thunder remains unexposed on only her fifth career start and could prove better than her current rating of 83. She has run well when fresh in the past, including when winning on debut at Newmarket, and also performed with credit on yard debut when a close third behind Ziggy's Phoenix and Queen's Reign, first and second respectively, on handicap debut.

Twice tried at Listed level, the four-year-old grey has been unable to land a blow on either occasion but has been far from disgraced and should find more luck down the handicap route.

A half-sister to 2000 Guineas favourite and recent Craven Stakes winner Field Of Gold, the drop back to a mile should suit this filly who is out of 7f winning Princess De Lune and also related to Listed winning miler Zanbaq.

There should be further progression to come from this lightly raced filly who can hit the ground running on her return to action.