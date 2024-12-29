Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Leopardstown includes 22/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins-trained novice should improve for promising hurdling debut

Talented Kala Conti can defy penalty against her older rivals

Five-year-old grey Argento Boy made a promising start to his racing career with a seven-length bumper victory under Jody Townend at Fairyhouse, travelling strongly despite showing some greenness before quickening well in the closing stages.

A half-brother to Champion Bumper winner Briar Hill, the €120,000 purchase was sent to Cheltenham to attempt a Grade One bumper success of his own but failed to make any impression behind stablemate Jasmin De Vaux.

He was again below par when an 80/181.00 chance for the Punchestown equivalent, shaping as though a step up in trip over obstacles would bring with it some further improvement.

Well backed into 11/102.11 favoritism for his first hurdling appearance over an extended 2m5f last month, the son of Jukebox Jury didn't take the easiest route and was beaten for speed by promising mare The Big Westerner. He failed to settle as well as required but lost little in defeat to a Henry de Bromhead-trained prospect who has subsequently won a Grade Two.

Likely to be suited by a strong pace over this shorter trip, Argento Boy showed enough on his first start over obstacles to suggest he can improve plenty and shape into a useful type this season.

With a classy pedigree and from a family of strong stayers, out of successful broodmare Backaway, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding appears the one to beat in this field and can improve enough to land a maiden success under Paul Townend.

Recommended Bet Back Argento Boy in 12:10 Leopardstown SBK 1/1

Unexposed Fenway Park makes the most appeal in this two-and-a-half-mile contest for an in-form Gavin Cromwell yard.

The son of Malinas showed plenty of promise when fifth on handicap debut at Navan last month, when able to pose a threat from an opening mark of 121 under Keith Donoghue, who retains the ride.

The drop in trip from that extended 2m6f should suit considering he didn't quicken after jumping the final flight, and he has been effective over the intermediate distance previously.

The progressive five-year-old showed some ability in maiden company, including when second to subsequent dual winner and Cheltenham Festival third Quai De Bourbon, now rated 142, before finishing fourth to Eagle Fang, Grade Two placed since, in a novice event at Punchestown, with Grade Two Royal Bond winner Tounsivator behind in seventh.

There is some substance to the form of a number of his races to date, and there should be more to come from him, particularly down the handicap route.

A mark of 122 appears workable for a gelding who is yet to reach his full potential, and he could prove worth sticking with at odds of 6/17.00 in this competitive heat.

Recommended Bet Back Fenway Park in 12:45 Leopardstown SBK 6/1

Despite appearing somewhat up against it at the weights, considering she must give weight to her older rivals, the talented Kala Conti can defy her Grade Two winning penalty to be competitive here.

The four-year-old filly brings top class juvenile form into the race, having enjoying a successful first campaign for Gordon Elliott, which included a fourteen-length victory on debut at Navan, before her aforementioned Grade Two success over a subsequent dual Grade One winning Kargese, who finished second to Majborough at Cheltenham and second to Sir Gino at Aintree, as well as Galway Hurdle winner Nurburgring.

The form has been significantly franked by the likes of Majborough and Sir Gino, who have both emerged as the best so far in the novice chase division on either side of the Irish Sea. They are two extremely exciting youngsters from a potentially exceptional crop of juveniles, and the form could receive another boost from Kala Conti here.

The daughter of Karaktar has shown she can compete with some of the best of her generation, and she was only beaten by a hugely impressive newcomer in the unbeaten Anzadam when second in the Grade Three WillowWarm Hurdle.

Open to even further progression and improvement, the mount of Danny Gilligan is four from seven over hurdles so far in her career, only once failing to finish among the first two when fifth in a superb renewal of the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. She finished two-and-three-quarter-lengths behind the winner Kargese that day, with subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough only a length ahead in third.

Although she faces a tough task here, a rating of 138 possibly underestimates her, and she brings the pick of the form into this race. Kala Conti has plenty in her favour, and can be competitive in this Grade Three.

Recommended Bet Back Kala Conti in 13:20 Leopardstown SBK 7/1

Five-year-old gelding Al Gasparo has shown a decent level of form in his career so far, beating now 118-rated Irish Panther to win his maiden hurdle at Killarney, after finishing a four-length second to subsequent Grade Two winner Touch Me Not at Tramore.

He was supported into 9/25.50 on his handicap debut in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle qualifier at Cheltenham in October, on his first step up to three miles under Rules, but the point winner couldn't make an impression, failing to stay on turning for home.

This drop back to two-and-a-half-miles will suit on that evidence, and, considering he has proven winning form over 2m1f, and finished a four-length third to Letterston Lily having made much of the running over the intermediate distance at Worcester, he should be able to bounce back following that disappointing effort.

Unexposed in handicap company, this improving gelding could be dangerous from his current mark of 132 with capable 5lb claimer Conor Stone-Walsh in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Al Gasparo E/W in 15:05 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

Harsh is another who makes each-way appeal in competitive Listed handicap at Leopardstown.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel showed promise as a juvenile last term, winning his maiden at Cork before finishing fourth in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when sent off at odds of 40/141.00.

He won a competitive twenty-three-runner handicap at the Punchestown Festival in open company from a mark of 119, and recently finished fourth at Fairyhouse at odds of 20/121.00 in his best performance yet since making the switch from Joseph O'Brien to Gordon Elliott.

The likeable grey has shown on multiple occasions that he's capable of competing in tough handicaps, and, considering his experience in such races, there is plenty to like about him here.

From a mark of 125 with 7lb claimer Calum Hogan aboard, Harsh can outrun his odds of 22/123.00 to make the frame.