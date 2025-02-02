Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Leopardstown includes 50/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has selections at Leopardstown on Sunday

Classy Flat horse is no forlorn hope at huge odds

Riaan can repeat last year's feat in the same race

Stuart Crawford-trained mare Lily Du Berlais has run well twice previously at this meeting, when winning a Grade Two bumper and when finishing second to the talented Fun Fun Fun.

This season, the nine-year-old has been below her best, but during the second half of last season she had recorded back-to-back wins at Ayr and Kelso, including when only 1lb below her current rating of 121, and she appears well handicapped on that form.

In her first couple of starts over hurdles, the daughter of Shirocco faced the likes of Corbetts Cross and Irish Point, running creditable races against both of those opponents in Graded company, before facing Nick Rockett.

Things haven't gone her way at either Haydock or Doncaster this term, but she is better than she has shown in both of those outings, and this test should suit.

In Grade Two company on her reappearance, she ran well for a long way but couldn't quicken with the leading pair, the eventual first and second Roadlesstravelled and Country Mile, two exciting novices, in testing conditions.

Dropping in class on her subsequent start, she was again well beaten, but was fractious at the start and didn't appear to be the force of old. It could prove worth forgiving those efforts, and she had excuses, therefore isn't one to give up considering the ability she has shown previously.

At the weights, under JJ Slevin, Lily Du Berlais holds strong claims at generous odds of 20/121.00, representing plenty of value.

Recommended Bet Back Lily Du Berlais E/W in 12:40 Leopardstown SBK 20/1

Equipped with a first-time tongue-tie, seven-year-old gelding Sea Of Sands is no forlorn hope at odds of 50/151.00 in this novice contest.

The Flat-bred son of Sea The Stars showed decent ability at a high level predominantly in Germany, landing Group Three success and competing in Group One company. He is from a family that boasts Classic winners, has a classy profile, and remains open to further improvement.

Pulled up when last seen, when sent off at odds of 5/16.00 for the Future Champions Novice Hurdle over this course-and-distance, Sea Of Sands was reported to be clinically abnormal post-race and should be forgiven for the effort having previously run with plenty of credit in a Fairyhouse Grade Two.

On his penultimate start, only his second run over hurdles, the gelding made swift progress from the rear having patiently ridden from the back by Patrick Mullins. He was unable to mount his challenge early enough to have an impact on the major honours, but displayed speed in the closing stages to finish third.

Sea Of Sands had previously been sent off as 5/16.00 joint favourite for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket, but raced much too keenly to make any impression. He was well supported in the market that day, suggesting he had enough ability to be competitive in a race of that nature, and he isn't one to give up on in the jumps sphere yet.

At generous odds, Sea Of Sands is one to note for Willie Mullins and should be able to improve on his recent outing to resume his progression.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Sands E/W in 13:40 Leopardstown SBK 50/1

The unexposed Search For Glory makes his handicap debut on his fourth start over fences in this extended 2m5f contest, and should have enough class to be competitive from a mark of 144.

The eight-year-old has performed well over the larger obstaclels so far, beating Sa Majeste by eight-lengths on chasing debut at Galway, before finishing a close second to stablemate Stellar Story, when perhaps a tad unfortunate to be beaten.

When last seen, in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick, Search For Glory was third to Impaire Et Passe, beaten four-and-a-half-lengths with 145-rated Jordans in second, and the likes of Good Land and the reopposing Sa Majeste in behind.

Considering the level of ability he's shown so far during his career, and the fact he is entitled to improve further over fences with little experience in chasing to date, Search For Glory could prove to be better than his current mark suggests. There should be more to come from him, and he's completely unexposed entering handicap company.

The Fame And Glory gelding has proven he has the talent to be competitive at a higher level, and he makes the most appeal at odds of 7/18.00 under Sam Ewing.

Recommended Bet Back Search For Glory in 14:45 Leopardstown SBK 7/1

Riaan had shown decent form over hurdles, recording two successes, before winning by seven-lengths on chasing debut at Wexford.

Since, the Diamond Bay gelding has finished two-lengths behind now 131-rated Percy Warner, when giving weight away, and finished second to Heart Wood in this contest last year, from a mark of 137 with 5lb claimer Danny Gilligan aboard, at odds of 50/151.00.

Now 4lb lower on official ratings, but without the claim of the same rider, Riaan can repeat that feat and run well enough to be competitive once again. First-time cheekpieces are applied, which could spark some improvement on the back of three disappointing efforts.

Although on recent form, Riaan would be difficult to fancy in such a competitive contest, returning to Leopardstown could be a help, and he isn't one to give up on just yet.

The Gordon Elliott-trained contender can show significant improvement on his recent efforts and return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Riaan E/W in 14:45 Leopardstown SBK 20/1

Cappucino wasn't at his best in Listed company at Fairyhouse in December on handicap debut, but returned to some form when fifth of nineteen over this course-and-distance on his subsequent start.

From an unchanged mark of 120, the Liz Doyle-trained gelding can make an impression in this contest, carrying a low weight. He had previously recorded successive wins at the beginning of his current campaign, in a bumper before landing his maiden hurdle convincingly, beating a subsequent winner in The Mediator.

Earlier in his career, Cappucino had shown good form in bumpers, too, finishing second to Samui, with Familiar Dreams in fourth, before finishing fourth to subsequent Grade One winner The Yellow Clay in a Listed Limerick contest.

There's enough substance in his form to suggest Cappucino can pose a threat from his current rating, and he makes each-way appeal under Richard Deegan at odds of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cappucino E/W in 15:50 Leopardstown SBK 16/1

Irish Panther is another to consider each-way in this field on the back of a promising third on handicap debut here, for which he is up 1lb.

The son of Lucarno, who now resides with Eddie and Patrick Harty, had shown plenty of promise in bumpers following a second-placed finish in his sole point start, placing second to Fact To File here on Rules debut, beaten only two-lengths, before finishing a four-and-a-half-length third to the talented Ballyburn at Punchestown.

He was then second to Farren Glory on hurdling debut, before a third-placed finish behind Daddy Long Legs. Considering he has plenty of form against some top class rivals, Irish Panther is one to note having taken the handicap route. The eight-year-old performed with plenty of credit when last seen, and could well improve for his debut for the yard following a 90-day break.

At odds of 20/121.00, the useful gelding is one to keep on side and could be overlooked in this field.