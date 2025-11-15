Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including Cheltenham fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Be Aware of the Dan Skelton-trained runner in the Arkle Trial

Cullentra pair make appeal at Navan

Littlefoot can run a big race at a price

Experienced performer The Little Yank is on a handy hurdles mark of 95 with 7lb claimer Michael Kenneally in the saddle, putting him in with strong each-way claims at the weights in this two-and-a-half-mile contest.

The likeable gelding, who makes his 96th racecourse start in this race, enjoyed his first success in a while at Kilbeggan in June, recording a three-and-three-quarter-length victory over Bigira under 3lb claimer Liam Quinlan from a mark of 97.

Since then, he has run with credit on occasion, including when narrowly denied by Stormy Master over fences, and, although softer ground may not be his ideal, he's a versatile horse, capable of making his presence felt over this distance with proven stamina in his favour.

Although The Little Yank is likely most effective on a sounder surface, he has a great attitude and can adapt himself to different circumstances. He has previously put in a bold bid in soft to heavy conditions when only narrowly denied by Pats Choice at Galway two years ago, and should be able to put in a usually solid effort for John Patrick Ryan.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 12:25 Navan SBK 18/1

July Flower is a formidable mare who has made a promising start and whose ceiling of ability is unknown, however, Dan Skelton-trained Be Aware makes the most appeal in this Arkle Trial, capable of posing a dangerous threat on the back of a promising chasing debut.

The likeable grey won the Stratford race previously won by stablemate L'Eau du Sud, who subsequently won this contest before emerging with great credit from the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival. Be Aware, who had also been entered over further before being declared for this contest, had shown plenty of ability over hurdles previously, running consistently well before his latest two runs in that sphere.

He was far from disgraced in the Coral Cup, but didn't perform as expected as the 3/14.00 favourite, having previously finished a strong-finishing second in the Greatwood and third in a competitive Ascot handicap earlier in the campaign.

As a novice hurdler, Be Aware was consistent and shaped with plenty of potential, and has already achieved a rating of 137 so far during his career. The best could be yet to come from him over the larger obstacles and he could double up under Harry Skelton by emulating his stablemate in this renewal of the Grade Two novices' chase.

Recommended Bet Back Be Aware in 13:45 Cheltenham SBK 9/4

Five-year-old gelding Meetmebythesea enjoyed a fruitful campaign last term as a novice hurdler, winning all of his first three starts before emerging with credit when a narrowly beaten third in a competitive Sandown handicap in the spring.

Fast finisher Laurens Bay managed to finish in front on that occasion, but it was an outing which proved Meetmebythesea's credentials in deeper waters and he was able to hold his own from a mark of 128 in that contest.

Previously, the son of Watar had put in good winning performances in maiden company, beating the likes of The Kemble Brewery, who had previously beaten the talented, sadly ill-fated Valgrand, among others, achieving a rating of 130 in the process, as well as the currently 125-rated Mythical Moon, who has shown great consistency and plenty of potential in his career to date.

In his sole point start, Meetmebythesea was beaten only by subsequent £300,000 purchase He Can't Dance, who now represents Gigginstown Stud for Gordon Elliott. He Can't Dance has won a bumper and placed in a Grade Two bumper during his four-race career under Rules to date, but the best is likely yet to come from the relation of Master Minded, whose future may lie as a chaser.

There's substance to Meetmebythesea's form and he has previous point experience which should hold him in good stead on chasing debut. He could be well treated at the weights, too, from a mark of 133, and the Ben Pauling yard is currently in excellent form, which is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Meetmebythesea in 14:00 Wetherby SBK SP

Paul Nolan-trained Conyers Hill is an interesting contender in this competitive Cheltenham handicap, still unexposed coming into the race in his eighth start over fences. He has caught the eye in defeat recently, and could be capable of progressing beyond his current rating of 135.

The son of Walk In The Park shaped with some potential over timber, winning two hurdle contests as well as placing behind Effernock Fizz and Daddy Long Legs in respective Listed handicap hurdles at Fairyhouse and Punchestown.

In his first two chase starts, he finished fifth and sixth respectively to Inthepocket and Only By Night, before getting off the mark at Down Royal, beating One Last Tango and a field which included subsequent Cheltenham winner Zurich.

In the Grand Annual at the Festival, Conyers Hill stayed on well into sixth, finishing 11-lengths behind Jazzy Matty. He was an eye-catcher in defeat, making up ground from the rear of the field, never in a position to threaten the eventual winner but sticking on and shaping as though a step up in trip could suit.

He looked in need of further when again staying on in the closing stages in a Listed Fairyhouse handicap chase, finishing second to Hillsdale, before putting in a similar effort behind Crowsatedappletart at Limerick in his first run over 2m3f.

Whilst he'll likely need to make his move sooner to have an impact on this race, he remains a horse of interest who has the scope for further progression. The best may be yet to come from Conyers Hill, and he warrants each-way consideration at a price of [.....].

Recommended Bet Back Conyers Hill E/W in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 11/1

Course-and-distance winner Found A Fifty could represent value at a price of [....] in this competitive Grade Two contest which also features Champion Chase winners in Marine Nationale and Captain Guinness.

Whilst the Gordon Elliott-trained runner must face formidable opponents, he is the only one with a recent run and race fitness on his side, which could give him an advantage in testing conditions at his local track.

A talented horse on his day, he recorded Grade Two success over Saint Sam in April, winning over an extra half-a-mile in soft to heavy conditions. He had previously proven himself in soft when winning his maiden hurdle and his first chase start, before finishing second to I Am Maximus in the Drinmore and a close second to Il Etait Temps in the Irish Arkle, whilst also claiming Grade One glory himself at Leopardstown and Aintree.

He also chased home Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, putting in a decent effort behind the classy winner. With others in the field embarking on the start of their respective campaigns, Found A Fifty could be able to take advantage and put in a bold bid as he seeks an eighth career success. He shouldn't be discounted under Jack Kennedy for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Found A Fifty in 14:45 Navan SBK 7/1

The Anthony Honeyball yard is in great form currently and Good Look Charm is a mare who usually runs well fresh, making her an attractive proposition in this contest.

She has form figures of 3211 on her seasonal reappearance, beating Vicki Vale at Wincanton two years ago from a mark of 107, before claiming Sandown success twelve months ago when partnered by 10lb claiming Chad Bament from a rating of 115.

Although she must take on the boys on this occasion, and runs from a slightly higher mark of 120, she can put in a competitive effort and has form in testing conditions.

The nine-year-old mare is usually one to keep onside when fresh and has run well at the course previously when third to Nurse Susan here a couple of years ago. She can make her presence felt at a price of [...], making each-way appeal under Ben Godfrey.

Recommended Bet Back Good Look Charm E/W in 14:55 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

Another Cullentra representative to consider on this Navan card is six-year-old Ballybow. Whilst he faces a tough task against a warm favourite in Supreme winner Kopek Des Bordes, who makes his chasing debut, he makes each-way appeal at odds of [...] and could be capable of holding his own in this field.

The Flemensfirth gelding fetched £110,000 last year after finishing second twice in two point-to-point appearances. He was able to win on Rules debut in a Sligo bumper, previously won by the likes of Minella Crooner and Fun Fun Fun, before finishing second to subsequent Grade Two winner Air Of Entitlement in her maiden hurdle success at Down Royal.

Ballybow shed his maiden tag over hurdles in good fashion at Naas subsequently, beating Kalix Delabarriere by nine-lengths in a race which also featured A Dream To Share. He went on to land Grade Three success at Clonmel, beating a useful performer in Ballygunner Castle in a three-runner affair for the novice hurdlers. Although he was no match for Jasmin De Vaux when failing to give his true running in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, there should be more to come from Ballybow who has the benefit of previous point experience.

Most of his form is over further, but he has won a bumper over an extended 2m2f, and, in testing conditions, his stamina could come to the fore against some less experienced rivals.

At a price of [...], Ballybow could make the frame under Jack Kennedy and warrants each-way consideration in an open race bar the favourite, in which there appears to be value.

Recommended Bet Back Ballybow E/W in 15:20 Navan SBK 12/1

Littlefoot has been given a 7lb rise for a recent second at Tipperary, but he appears a horse on an upward trajectory currently and remains largely unexposed in handicap hurdles.

Five of his 11 runs over timber have been in maiden hurdles in which he has been able to put in some respectable efforts, finally shedding his maiden tag in first-time cheekpieces at Ballinrobe last year. He beat a field which included subsequent winner Arctic Gale and now 124-rated A Tipp For Gold on that occasion, before returning to handicap company with a third-placed effort to Hypersonic Missile.

Last year at this meeting, the son of Milan was unable to get involved in the race from the rear of the field but that previous experience could hold him in good stead and he has more experience in his favour this time around. In his penultimate start, the seven-year-old was able to outrun odds of 80/181.00 to finish second to Thisistheway, a mare who had previously shown promise, at Punchestown, finishing three-lengths ahead of Coral River in a race which also featured Downmexicoway, Millforce, Scalpnagoon and Kish Bank.

When last seen, Littlefoot once again made the frame at double-figure odds, putting in another creditable effort at a price of 14/115.00 to finish second to Cappa Hill from a mark of 120, with the in-form Half A Chance in third, useful performer Balko d'Ange in fourth, and Drumgill in fifth.

Considering his current form and the fact he was able to cope with an 11lb higher mark than his previous handicap appearance in his latest appearance, Littlefoot is dangerous to discount at a price of [...] and could be capable of outrunning his odds again with prior experience at Prestbury Park in his favour.