Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 18/1 Sandown pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Sandown and Bellewstown on Saturday

Classic winner can make the frame in the prestigious Group One

Likebale gelding is one to note on his return over timber

One of the highest-rated runners in this field, Clive Cox-trained Kerdos makes the most appeal under Christophe Soumillon as he drops in class in search of Group Three glory.

A Group Two winner at Haydock last term, he impressed to beat Live In The Dream in softer conditions in the Temple Stakes before finishing fifth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, a feat he matched again this year in his latest start. When last seen, the five-year-old was sent off at odds of 66/167.00 under the same rider when two-lengths behind American Affair, only half-a-length behind fourth-placed Starlust, a Breeders' Cup winner.

Based on that effort as well as some of the form he has shown previously at a higher level, Kerdos holds strong claims in this company and could possess too much speed for his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Kerdos in 13:50 Sandown SBK 3/1

Tribal Chief cannot be ignored at generous odds of 16/117.00 from a rating of 91 and any rain that does fall prior to the off on Saturday afternoon will certainly be in his favour. Whilst he has proven effective on a quicker surface in the past, he would likely prefer a slight ease in conditions but shouldn't be discounted from a workable mark.

Last year, the son of Sioux Nation was highly progressive, rising a total of 29lb from his opening mark of 61, achieving a rating of 90 following four successes. He returned to action with a creditable second at Newmarket in April, having lost many lengths at the start when slowly away, managing to finish strongly to make the frame.

In his two recent runs, things haven't gone the way of the David Menuisier-trained gelding but excuses can be made, with the ground likely on the quicker side at Longchamp when unable to enjoy himself on his first trip to race in France, and when failing to find daylight to mount his challenge in his latest start at Newcastle.

A likeable horse who could prove worth keeping onside and has the scope for even further progression, Tribal Chief remains on a handy mark and is overlooked at the prices in this mile contest.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief E/W in 14:25 Sandown SBK 16/1

Ombudsman sets the standard following a hugely impressive Royal Ascot success, however, at the prices Ruling Court makes the most appeal each-way in receipt of the weight-for-age allowance, and can bounce back after a third-placed effort in the St James's Palace Stakes when last seen.

An intended runner before being withdrawn ahead of the Derby on account of the ease in conditions, the 2000 Guineas winner steps up to a trip further than a mile for the first time which could well suit. He has plenty of speed, too, as proven in the Classic at Newmarket, and may be overlooked at the prices, representing each-way value in this field of six as he should be able to pose a threat and brings top form over now 126-rated Field Of Gold into the race.

Bar the favourite, whom William Buick has opted to ride, Ruling Court is the most appealing contender of the rest of the field under Oisin Murphy, and can be forgiven for one slightly disappointing run in which excuses can be made. He was sweating up and didn't appear comfortable, failing to give his true running when last seen, but has enough talent, as shown previously, to pose a threat in this field.

A classy performer, Ruling Court could prove worth keeping the faith in as he appears in open company for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Ruling Court E/W in 15:35 Sandown SBK 13/2

Extremely likeable veteran Sir Busker makes his 58th appearance in this mile-and-a-quarter handicap as he seeks an eighth career success.

The nine-year-old is now 5lb below his last winning mark when successful at odds of 14/115.00 in a competitive handicap at York's Ebor Festival last summer, and makes appeal at the weights with 3lb claimer Brandon Wilkie aboard. Although he hasn't been at his best so far this term, two of his runs have been in Listed company and his mark has dropped as a result, giving him a chance in handicap company.

Trained by William Knight, Sir Busker has been an excellent horse over the years winning a Group Two and placing in Group One contests behind Palace Pier, as well as performing with credit behind Baaeed. Last season, he proved he still retains ability and at odds of 18/119.00, the son of Sir Prancealot makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Busker E/W in 17:15 Sandown SBK 18/1

Matthew Smith-trained Another Choice is one to note each-way as he runs over hurdles for the first time since last summer. He wasn't seen to best effect in his most recent start over timber, but didn't completely disappoint and had been competitive previously at Punchestown when fourth of a 19-runner field under 3lb claiming Ben Harvey from a mark of 118.

Now 3lb lower here with James Smith taking 5lb off in the saddle, the eight-year-old has put in a number of good performances from a much higher chase mark over the past year including when narrowly beaten in a Listed Fairyhouse race.

Versatile but most effective on better ground, conditions should suit Another Choice, who is a strong stayer, proven over this trip and further. He warrants consideration and can pose a threat from a lenient mark with four places available.