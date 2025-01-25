Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 9/1 Cheltenham tip

Katie Midwinter has five horses to note across the cards

Course specialist Il Ridoto can make the frame again at Cheltenham

Starman can shine on return to hurdling at Fairyhouse

Walking On Air has been declared at both Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday, and, wherever he turns up, he is one to note from a lenient mark.

Whilst on his recent efforts, the Gary Brown-trained gelding would appear difficult to fancy, he had shown a great level of form when narrowly beaten by Henry's Friend on chasing debut last season, when giving away 12lb to the subsequent Grade Two winner now rated 145.

Although Walking On Air has failed to replicate that effort since, and has switched yards from Nicky Henderson's, things haven't quite gone his way in races as of yet. He appears to still be learning with experience over the larger obstacles, and has slipped 13lb from his first run over fences, making him a well handicapped contender should he return to some form.

The eight-year-old son of Walk In The Park should prove better than his recent performances suggest, and it's difficult to imagine he has lost all ability in the past year. While plenty of faith will be needed in this horse, he isn't one to completely give up on as of yet, and is no forlorn hope at huge odds.

Recommended Bet Back Walking On Air E/W in 12:40 Cheltenham SBK 66/1

Recommended Bet Back Walking On Air E/W in 15:15 Doncaster SBK 12/1

Making his handicap debut from an opening mark of 103, Olly Murphy-trained Kapal Layar makes plenty of appeal.

The six-year-old displayed ability on debut at Carlisle, having previously been involved in a voided Kelso race, showing signs of greenness and inexperience on that occasion when third to Blue Carpet, who has made one appearance since, and Jet To Vegas, now rated 117.

From the rear of the field, having been pushed along when outpaced, Kapal Layar kept on well, sticking to the task, showing a good attitude and shaping as a novice with potential. It was a promising effort, with signs that there is plenty more to come from the gelding once he learns to race professionally.

In his subsequent two starts, the son of Milan has run with credit without ever threatening to trouble the eventual winners, but now, taking the handicap route, he should find more luck and could break his maiden at the fourth time of asking.

At Kempton on his penultimate start, Miami Magic was far clear of the rest of the field, winning by twelve-lengths, with George's Lad and Salt Rock, both winners at Doncaster on Friday, in second and third, respectively. Thistle Be The One, who finished further behind in fifth, with Kapal Layar in fourth, has shown a good level of form and has been given a rating of 114.

There's enough substance in the form to suggest Kapal Layar can emerge victorious in this field, from what could prove to be a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Kapal Layar in 12:47 Uttoxeter SBK 15/8

Back in training with Nigel Twiston-Davies, having run four times for Christian Williams this season, Weveallbeencaught could be ready to strike from a mark of 128.

The eight-year-old finished a creditable second behind Lisnamult Lad at Cheltenham in October over two-and-a-half-miles, from the same mark, but couldn't compete when upped in class in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, when out of the handicap.

And, while he wasn't able to threaten for the major honours, although performing respectably in fifth, when last seen on his return to three-miles, he can fare better here.

The son of Getaway, who fetched £210,000 when purchased as a five-year-old, is a strong stayer and should be able to be competitive in this field. He is winless over fences in nine starts to date, but has shown plenty of ability on occasions, including when third, beaten only three-and-three-quarter-lengths by Flooring Porter, on chasing debut at Cheltenham last season.

The mount of Tom Bellamy appears well treated at the weights here, and this could present itself as a feasible opportunity for him to finally finish in front in this division. At odds of 9/25.50, Weveallbeencaught is one to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Weveallbeencaught in 12:55 Doncaster SBK 9/2

Former winner Il Ridoto bids to regain his title in this race having only managed third in last year's renewal, and is a reliable each-way selection considering his generally consistent performances in competitive handicaps.

Despite being 9lb higher than when recording success in this race two years ago, he has talented 3lb claimer Freddie Gingell easing his burden, and is running from the same mark as when placing in the contest last year, and only 3lb higher than when narrowly beaten in the December Gold Cup earlier on during the same season.

Considering the likeable eight-year-old has been competitive from similar terms as he runs from here, it's plausible he can make the frame once again at odds which appear generous considering his reliability in similar contests at the course.

A tough, largely consistent gelding, Il Ridoto represents value at odds of 9/110.00, and is an each-way selection in a competitive contest.

Recommended Bet Back Il Ridoto E/W in 13:50 Cheltenham SBK 9/1

Reverting back over hurdles following a creditable fifth at odds of 80/181.00 in a beginners' chase behind the likes of Springt De Le Mare and Theatre Native when last seen, Starman can take advantage of a rating of 110 in this field.

Holding each-way claims, the nine-year-old has previously been competitive from a similar mark, including when behind black-type performer Royal Eagle at Tipperary last season. His previous success came over this trip in softer conditions at Limerick, when beating now 120 rated Splashing Out in novice company, with 128-rated Clodders Dream a couple of lengths behind in third.

It's worth forgiving Starman's recent effort over timber, when finishing down the field at Leopardstown, considering he was never in a position to get involved and appeared below par. He's better than that, and the more testing conditions will be in his favour.

At a big price, he's worthy of each-way consideration as he possesses the ability to compete on a going day. Odds of 16/117.00 make plenty of appeal, and he has run well at the track previously.