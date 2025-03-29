Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 10/1 to 33/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections across the cards as the Lincoln takes centre stage

Dream represents Real value at Kempton

Native Warrior can show fighting spirit at Doncaster

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Timeform Superboost

The 2025 Flat season commences at Doncaster today and in the nine-runner Listed race at 15:00 Liberty Lane is well-fancied to win for trainer Karl Burke, who has a particularly good record at this meeting.

Liberty Lane is a course and distance winner who hasn't finished out of the top three in his last three starts, and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Lane to finish Top 3 in 15:00 Doncaster. Was 2/5. SBK 1/1

The Brocklesby Stakes is always an intriguing contest for the juveniles in which plenty of youngsters will be written into various notebooks with a look towards the rest of the season. Without any form to go on, a look at the pedigree and profile of a horse is required and one who makes appeal in both of those departments is Justice Twice.

The young filly is a daughter of Inns Of Court, the son of a top sire of sires in Invincible Spirit. The stallion, who was a Group Two winner over 5f, achieved a 25 percent strike-rate with winners-to-runners from his first crop, with a number of his most successful progeny winning on debut including now 106-rated The Strikin Viking, 105-rated Ziggy's Dream, 100-rated Anshoda plus useful performers Layla Liz and Tropical Island.

Justice Twice is out of Dubawi mare Second Life, who was a winner over an extended mile and is from the family of multiple Group One winner Fantastic Light. There is class in the pedigree and, whilst there's the potential for a longer distance to suit considering her dam's side of the family, her sire has produced a number of powerful sprinting types which would suggest she can be effective over this minimum trip.

Trainer Hilal Kobeissi, who has sent out a couple of recent winners, has saddled a winner, a second and two third-placed finishers from five runners at the track, which is another positive, and, at odds of 12/113.00, this debutante could be one to keep an eye on as she embarks on her racing career.

Recommended Bet Back Justice Twice E/W in 13:15 Doncaster SBK 12/1

Making his second appearance following wind surgery on debut for Ian Williams, six-year-old gelding Real Dream makes appeal in the hands of capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy, who has a 20 percent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainer.

The son of Lope De Vega has run well on reappearance when making his return at the beginning of both of his previous two campaigns, defying a 325-day absence when beating Protected Guest over a mile-and-a-half at this venue two years ago, and performing with credit when second to Maxi King at Newmarket last year.

Whilst he must overcome a 210-day break and a wide draw if he is to prevail in this contest, Real Dream has shown he can be effective when fresh and he's often held up at the rear of the field, too, which gives his rider an option of settling him at the back from stall 13.

Odds of 22/123.00 appear generous for a horse who remains lightly raced for his age and has shown plenty of ability in his career so far. On his first run of his previous campaign, Real Dream was able to be competitive from a rating of 99 when finishing ahead of a subsequent Group Three runner-up, the now 109-rated Relentless Voyager, and had previously been narrowly beaten from the same mark in a Doncaster handicap, too.

Whilst his most recent two starts left plenty to be desired, he has had a wind operation and been given plenty of time off. This could be the time to catch him and he shouldn't be discounted, possessing plenty of class.

Representing value at his current odds, Real Dream warrants consideration and can make the frame if on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Real Dream E/W in 14:40 Kempton SBK 22/1

Although James Doyle has opted to ride Hamad Al Jehani-trained Midnight Gun in the Lincoln, fellow Wathnan Racing-owned Native Warrior makes the most appeal in the hands of Kieran Shoemark from a mark of 93.

Gelded since his previous start at the track in September, when well beaten from odds of 7/24.50, the son of Wootton Bassett makes only his eighth career start, having shown plenty of potential. Last season, he was no match for subsequent Classic winner Notable Speech on his reappearance at Kempton, but went on to beat Fayqa, a winner since, to land his maiden at Nottingham on his following start before heading to Royal Ascot in June.

Native Warrior finished third at odds of 22/123.00 in the highly competitive Britannia Stakes from a mark of 90, staying on best of all to emerge as the best from his group, unable to lay a glove on the far side who had the advantage. It was an impressive effort on handicap debut and he was only narrowly beaten by the much more experienced and now 100-rated Paradias on his subsequent start at Goodwood from a 3lb higher mark.

From the same mark here, Native Warrior, who fetched 260,000gns as a yearling, can be competitive at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Native Warrior E/W in 15:35 Doncaster SBK 10/1

Dublin To Milan is seeking a first career success on his sixth outing under Rules in this two-and-three-quarter-mile handicap hurdle.

Sold for €50,000 as a three-year-old, the son of Milan put in a couple of decent efforts in the point sphere before being acquired by current trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks, finishing fourth behind Just Gino, Electric Jet and Iamagetaway, all of whom have shown potential over hurdles since, at Lisronagh. In that race, Petit Secret was a late faller when in contention and has since beaten Bleu De Vassy in a Fairyhouse bumper.

At Dromahane in his following outing, Dublin To Milan again finished fourth when behind now 131-rated Off The Jury, subsequent winner Ski Lodge and 125-rated Peso when ahead of promising novice hurdler Jurancon, who has beaten Tripoli Flyer this term.

Having put in a number of modest efforts in novice hurdles, Dublin To Milan made his handicap debut from an opening mark of 95 when last seen at Wetherby. He was unable to make an impression on that occasion and dropped 4lb as a result, putting him on a mark of 91 in this contest.

Over a longer trip on a much sounder surface, Dublin To Milan could be worth sticking with and may begin to show what potential he possesses under Rules. It's too early to give up on the six-year-old, who remains unexposed in handicap company, and he should have further improvement to come.

At odds of 18/119.00, Dublin To Milan is one to consider each-way under 3lb claimer Ned Fox.

Recommended Bet Back Dublin To Milan E/W in 16:50 Stratford SBK 18/1

With the ground currently described as soft at the Curragh, experienced veteran Casanova is one to note.

The son of Frankel often runs well at the track, particularly in softer conditions at this time of year, and should be forgiven for his recent effort in the Irish Lincolnshire, having never been in a position to get involved.

Whilst he'll need some luck in running to have a say, the nine-year-old is no forlorn hope at odds of 33/134.00 as he has the ability to be competitive on his day.

His last win came at Listowel in September under Ronan Whelan, who returns onboard here. That was from a 4lb lower mark, but he has been able to be competitive in tough contests from a higher rating over the past year at odds of 25/126.00, 11/112.00, 12/113.00 and 10/111.00, respectively.

Considering conditions are likely to be in his favour, and he has proven his liking for this course-and-distance, Casanova makes each-way appeal at generous odds.