Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for York, Sandown and Chester

Katie Midwinter has selections from across the cards on Saturday

Tribal Chief is the bet of the day at Sandown

Course specialist can return to form at Chester

Michael Dods-trained Glenfinnan was keen early on and found traffic in-running at a crucial stage of the race last week at Doncaster, dropped 2lb for finishing ninth of the field having lost all momentum in the closing stages. It was a run worth forgiving and he remains a horse to keep onside, now 2lb below his last winning mark.

The 7f appears to be his optimum trip and he has run well over this course-and-distance in the past, when catching the eye in the paddock prior to his second-placed effort at odds of 33/134.00 in the Convivial Stakes as a juvenile.

Last summer, the son of Harry Angel finished an excellent fifth in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, outrunning a price of 22/123.00 to be beaten only two-lengths by the winner, Unequal Love, proving himself in tough company at a higher level.

At this level, the five-year-old gelding is more than capable of posing a threat, and appears well treated at the weights as he seeks a fifth career success with Connor Beasley returning in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Glenfinnan E/W in 13:50 York SBK 20/1

Four-year-old gelding Tribal Chief is bidding to return to form following a disappointing effort at Longchamp in which he didn't appear comfortable and failed to give his true running. He's much better than shown on that occasion and can prove worth keeping the faith in, capable of putting in a competitive effort from a career-high rating of 91.

The son of Sioux Nation finished second from a near impossible position at Newmarket on his return to action, running on powerfully from the rear of the field having been slowly away from the stalls on his reappearance following a 166-day break. He proved he possesses a good attitude and can pose a threat from a similar mark.

Now 30lb higher than when recording his first success on handicap debut 12 months ago, Tribal Chief has added three more victories to his tally, as well as placing on three occasions, too, often running consistently well in varying ground conditions. He does seem to enjoy some dig in the ground, however, therefore should any of the forecast rain arrive prior to the off on Saturday, it will be in his favour.

Harry Davies returns in the saddle aboard the David Menuisier-trained contender, who should fare better than in his latest start and makes the most appeal at a price of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief in 14:05 Sandown SBK 6/1

Hugo Palmer-trained Balon d'Or struggled to get involved from stall 12 when last seen over course-and-distance, dropped to the rear of the field when never in a position to threaten, sent off at odds of 50/151.00. He made some late gains but couldn't get involved around the specialist track, at which he usually runs well, but should fare better from stall 3 this time around from a 1lb lower mark and down in class.

Only 1lb above his last winning mark, the four-year-old, who had form figures of 32614 at the track prior to his latest run, makes plenty of appeal considering he has proven capable of performing from a similar mark in the past.

A likeable type, the son of Kodiac warrants consideration from a more favourable draw this time around, and should be competitive under Callum Rodriguez at odds of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Balon d'Or in 14:10 Chester SBK 15/2

Although course-and-distance winner Pearl Of Windsor now appears exposed following two below par efforts in as many starts this term, it may be too early to completely rule out the daughter of Pinatubo, who did shape with potential as a juvenile and beat Hold A Dream by a length here last summer.

Trained by Conrad Allen, the filly put in a couple of promising efforts in maiden company and was bidding for a third successive win when upped into Listed level at Ayr in September. On that occasion, Pearl Of Windsor finished sixth of the 14-runner field, three-lengths behind the winner Star Of Mehmas, with Coto De Caza in third, needing to reverse form with the pair. She did run on strongly following a sluggish start from an awkward position, running well enough to suggest she was worth keeping in the tracker.

The form of the race has worked out well with the winner going on to place in two Listed contests subsequently, earning a rating of 100, third-placed Coto De Caza winning the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes on her following start, and King Of Light, Kaadi, and Against The Wind all recording successes of their own, too.

Considering some of the form Pearl Of Windsor was able to show during her debut campaign, including with some of the rivals she faces again here, a price of 50/151.00 is too big to ignore and represents value should she be able to return to form. The return to Sandown could allow her to rediscover a spark, and she is far from a forlorn hope at huge odds as the outsider of the field under David Egan.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Of Windsor E/W in 14:40 Sandown SBK 50/1

Course-and-distance winner Grey Cuban couldn't get involved from a wide draw on his latest start at the track, going forward from the stalls but unable to find cover or settle, forced to adopt a wide trip throughout, giving him little chance late on.

Better than shown on that occasion, if he can break quickly from stall 1, the four-year-old should enjoy a favourable trip around.

Jason Hart, who partnered Grey Cuban to victory here last summer, is back in the saddle for the local in-form Hugo Palmer yard, and there should be more to come from this gelding. Now back on his last winning mark of 95, Grey Cuban can return to form and holds leading claims with plenty of course experience in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Grey Cuban in 14:45 Chester SBK 6/1

Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, Kodiac filly Cradle Of Love showed snippets of potential when trained in Ireland, highly-tried as a juvenile, placing on a number of occasions, including when behind subsequent Listed winner Usdi Atohi and Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up California Dream, now rated 110, on debut at Dundalk.

Now residing with Ollie Sangster, for whom she was narrowly beaten at Haydock when last seen, beaten only by now 85-rated Woroodd, Cradle Of Love makes her handicap debut, completely unexposed in this sphere from a rating of 77. Considering some of the form she has previously shown, her current mark could prove lenient.

The three-year-old has experience in Stakes races, including at Royal Ascot, and finished ahead of subsequent Group Three winner Merrily, who has been rated as high as 107, when behind promising €300,000 purchase American Bar in a Listowel maiden.

In a Navan maiden last May, Cradle Of Love finished third to Unexpected Issues when only three-quarters-of-a-length behind now 98-rated Heavens Gate, giving 2lb to the filly who would win a Group Three and place at Group Two level that term.

Although further improvement is required, Cradle Of Love has proven in the past she has plenty of talent on a going day and has the services of the in-form Ryan Moore in the saddle here as she seeks a first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Cradle Of Love in 16:25 Sandown SBK 9/2

Four-year-old gelding Road To Wembley, owned by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who enjoyed many great days at the London stadium, recorded his fourth success when returning to winning ways at Chelmsford when last seen, having threatened to win in a number of his previous outings this year.

Given only a 3lb rise for the three-quarter-of-a-length success, the promising stayer remains of interest from a rating of 79, capable of defying the rise and landing successive wins in this contest, over a trip that appears to be his optimum.

Ryan Moore, who was highly effective aboard the yard's runners last year and has already ridden two winners for the trainer this term, partners the home-bred son of Postponed for the first time, and he could guide him to a fifth victory, a first on the Turf.

There should be further progression to come from Road To Wembley, who could be improving as a stayer still as he matures and gains further experience.