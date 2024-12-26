Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 25/1 tip

Defending champion Surrey Quest can double up at Newbury

Dual Gold Cup winner can reverse form with stablemate

Stick with Nicholls in the Challow Novices' Hurdle

Eight-year-old Starman returns over hurdles after finishing down the field at Navan when last seen, which should allow him to be more competitive.

The last time he was seen over timber in Ireland was when third to Ballycallan King at Limerick, from a 1lb higher mark with 3lb claimer James O'Sullivan aboard.

That was in heavy ground, which has appeared to suit in the past, and, although the sounder surface may not be ideal, he has proven winning form and good ground and should be able to cope with the drier conditions.

The likeable gelding, trained by Anthony McCann, last recorded a victory twelve months ago at Limerick, when beating Splashing Out, now rated 120, and Clodders Dream, rated 128 after winning twice since, over two miles.

The step back up in trip here should suit considering he stays on well during his races over the minimum distance, and he won a claimer in his final start for Declan Queally over this intermediate distance.

In his first start at the track, the grey is one to consider each-way under Michael O'Sullivan, with six places available.

Recommended Bet Back Starman E/W in the 12:50 Leopardstown SBK 20/1

Despite being 11lb higher than when victorious in this race twelve months ago, the tenacious Surrey Quest can retain his crown for Toby Lawes.

The son of Milan was given a rise of 2lb for his recent second to the talented ill-fated Abuffalosoldier at Cheltenham, now dropping in class. He stayed on well on that occasion, sticking to the task up the Cheltenham hill, putting his stamina to good use.

On his penultimate start he was narrowly beaten by Macdermott when battling hard to the line in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. He showed great determination that day, putting in a career best effort when in receipt of 4lb by the winner, who is now rated 142.

Considering the level of races he has competed in recently, and the level of opposition he has faced, he should be able to defy the weight rise and be competitive once again in familiar surroundings.

Ground versatile, he has been effective in various conditions, and, given his proven form in this race, he is the reliable selection under Kevin Brogan. This is his ninth start over fences and he remains capable of showing further progression.

Based on his latest outings, he has what it takes to pose a threat from his current rating, a career-high mark so far, and represents value at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Surrey Quest in the 14:20 Newbury SBK 13/2

Dual Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs can reverse form with talented stablemate Fact To File over this longer trip to retain his crown in the Leopardstown Grade One.

The top class gelding bounced back from defeat in the John Durkan last year to put in a spectacular performance to beat Gerri Colombe by twenty-three-lengths in the race twelve months ago.

It was an exceptional performance at a distance over which he excels, and it's difficult to oppose the proven champion in a race of this nature. Fact To File, although an impressive winner at Punchestown when last seen, must improve again to beat Galopin Des Champs over this trip, and the reigning champion makes the most appeal for win purposes at a track where he is unbeaten over fences.

He remains the one to beat in this contest, despite suffering defeat when last seen, and the mount of Paul Townend, who is officially 8lb clear on ratings, should prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Galopin Des Champs in the 14:35 Leopardstown SBK 6/5

Galopin Des Champs is the one to beat in this race, and, whilst there are plenty of others capable of posing a threat on a going day, his stablemate Grangeclare West represents great each-way value at a price of 25/126.00.

The course-and-distance winner was hugely impressive here last year when beating subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Corbetts Cross, now rated 166, as well as run-away Kerry National winner Flooring Porter.

Absent for 331 days following that victory, the eight-year-old gelding, who has been seen sparingly in recent seasons, returned in the aforementioned John Durkan at Punchestown.

He made much of the running that day under Patrick Mullins, and perhaps exerted himself too much out in front as he was unable to sustain the gallop on his return to action in competitive company.

Likely to fare better on this occasion, the talented son of Presenting can outrun his odds as he has shown on multiple occasions he possesses the ability to compete at the highest level. Issues have kept him off track often during his career, but if he can stay fit he is a force to be reckoned with over the intermediate to staying trips.

Recommended Bet Back Grangeclare West E/W in 14:35 Leopardstown SBK 25/1

Paul Nicholls has won the last four renewals of the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle, saddling the likes of Bravemansgame and Stage Star to victory, and is represented by another potential superstar in the form of exciting youngster Regent's Stroll.

The Walk In The Park gelding, who fetched £660,000 in the summer, has made a flawless start to his career. On debut in an Ascot bumper, he justified favouritism at odds of 7/42.75 to pull away from his rivals, learning on the job under Harry Cobden and shaping as though further improvement would be in the offing, particularly when sent hurdling.

On his first start over obstacles at the track, over an extended two miles, Regent's Stroll made light work of his rivals, despite making a shuddering error at the second last, to win by nine-and-a-half-lengths. The form received a boost on Thursday when Good And Clever stayed on well to finish third to Potters Charm in the Grade One Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Considering that was his first jumping experience on course, Regent's Stroll impressed and is entitled to come on plenty for the outing. He's a classy, well-related horse, from the family of superstar Denman, and there should be plenty more to come from him.

Representing a team with plenty of proven winning form in this race, under the in-form champion jockey, Regent's Stroll makes plenty of appeal and should cement his place near the top of the novice hurdling division in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Regent's Stroll in the 14:55 Newbury SBK 13/8

Anthony Honeyball-trained Sea Invasion has dropped to a mark of 116 following two disappointing efforts this season since making the switch from Chris Gordon.

Although he is yet to fire for his new yard, he possesses the ability to bounce back considering the form he showed in the latter parts of his previous campaign.

At Plumpton in March, he recorded a seven-length victory under 5lb claiming Freddie Gordon from a mark of 112, before finishing a close third to now 135-rated Doyen Quest at Cheltenham, from a rating of 119 under 5lb claiming Freddie Gingell.

He was well supported when beaten on his reappearance in a three-runner contest last month, but now from a 4lb lower mark he could be ready to strike under Sam Twiston-Davies who has a 24 percent win-rate for the yard this season.

Considering he has shown a high level of ability in the past from a higher rating over hurdles, this six-year-old, who makes only his third start over fences, has the scope for further improvement and should show progression.

At generous odds of 11/112.00, he makes the most each-way appeal in this extended 2m6f contest.