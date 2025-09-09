Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday at Cork from odds of 11/1 to 33/1
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter has four selections from Cork on the Betfair Sportsbook this Wednesday...
-
Katie Midwinter has four fancies on Wednesday
-
Experienced veteran can make the frame in 6f sprint
-
Lightly raced gelding could prove better than his current mark suggests
Cork, 17:10 - Back Laugh A Minute E/W @ 16/117.00
Laugh A Minute
- J: J. Kearney
- T: Stephen Thorne, Ireland
- F: 033-41360
Ten-year-old veteran Laugh A Minute is one to note from a mark of 79 with 3lb claimer Jack Kearney aboard, carrying top weight in this 6f contest.
Trained by Stephen Thorne, the experienced gelding makes his 85th career start as he seeks a tenth success in this contest, proven over course-and-distance with a Listed success here to his name.
Now 3lb below his last winning mark when successful at the Curragh in March, the form of his previous win was franked by runner-up Love Billy Boy, who reversed the form at Naas and is now rated 10lb higher, with subsequent Listed winner and Group Two placed Big Gossey in third.
In calmer waters here, Laugh A Minute should be able to pose a threat, having shown a good level of form during the first half of the year, capable of bouncing back following a disappointing effort at Naas. He also performed well in both of his first two starts for his current yard after switching from the Jack Davison stables, in easier conditions on both occasions with his latest win coming on soft ground.
With plenty in his favour, Laugh A Minute makes each-way appeal with five places available and shouldn't be discounted.
Cork, 17:10 - Back Tai Tam Bay E/W @ 33/134.00
Tai Tam Bay (Ire)
- J: C. D. Hayes
- T: Eddie & Patrick Harty, Ireland
- F: 72-300970
New Bay filly Tai Tam Bay has shown snippets of good form during her career so far, and is now 3lb below her last winning mark with Chris Hayes returning in the saddle.
The Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained contender won a Naas handicap last season from a rating of 66, convincingly beating a field which included now 83-rated Elinor Dashwood, 93-rated on the all-weather, by four-and-a-half-lengths.
That was on yielding ground over 6f, and, in similar conditions once again, she can make the frame. She was able to put in competitive efforts from ratings of 81 and 82 at the Curragh and Naas, respectively, during the following summer, narrowly beaten by now 90-rated Apricot Ice and now 80-rated National Lady in 6f sprints.
This term, she returned to action with a creditable third-placed effort to Back Down Under, who is now rated 9lb higher, when partnered by 10lb claiming Alexandra Egan from a mark of 78, and, from a workable mark here, Tai Tam Bay warrants each-way consideration.
Cork, 18:10 - Back Von Krolock E/W @ 16/117.00
Von Krolock (Ire)
- J: R. P. Whelan
- T: Timothy Doyle, Ireland
- F: 060-00420
Six-year-old gelding Von Krolock is 1lb below his last winning mark when successful on the all-weather under 7lb claiming Wayne Hassett, and is now 10lb lower than when a good third to Summer Snow in a Gowran Park handicap last year.
Over the 7f trip that day, the Timothy Doyle-trained contender caught the eye as he finished strongly to be beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by the eventual winner, who is now rated 23lb higher.
Von Krolock then went on to put in a couple of good efforts at the Curragh, including when half-a-length behind Back Down Under and Serialise, both of whom have franked the form since.
From a low rating of 51 here, the son of Morpheus, who is seeking a second career success, can put in a bold bid and make his presence felt in this field. He finished a good second in a competitive 18-runner handicap at Navan in his penultimate start from a 1lb higher mark, having previously run well over 6f here in July, and can resume his good form following a disappointing effort when last seen.
Cork, 19:10 - Back Medieval Night E/W @ 11/112.00
Medieval Night (Ire)
- J: C. D. Hayes
- T: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- F: 667-20
A son of Camelot, Medieval Night is bidding for a first career success at the fifth attempt in this mile handicap. He was able to achieve a second-place position when equipped with a first-time visor on his penultimate start at Leopardstown, in his best effort yet when behind Sinbad My Dad, well supported into 4/15.00 favouritism on that occasion.
In his following run at Navan, the three-year-old gelding was unable to make any impression with a tongue-tie added to the headgear, but can fare better and bounce back from a 2lb lower mark. The tongue-tie is removed with the visor remaining on, and this could be his time to strike for Dermot Weld, who is currently recording a 25 percent strike-rate in recent weeks.
A homebred for Moyglare Stud, Medieval Night is out of Dark Angel mare Sorelle Delle Rose, a three-time winner whose wins included a 7f success in heavy ground. His dam achieved a career-high mark of 98 and is related to a number of Stakes performers.
There should be further improvement to come from Medieval Night, who can prove better than his current rating of 68.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
