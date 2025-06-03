Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 18/1 Curragh pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

Boyfriend is a solid selection at Nottingham

Likeable gelding is on a handy mark at the Curragh

Richard Hannon-trained colt Boyfriend should prove tough to beat in this extended mile handicap under Pat Dobbs.

The four-year-old by Twilight Son returned from a 358-day layoff to finish a close second to My Cloud at Newbury when last seen, and drops significantly in class here from a 3lb higher mark. Entitled to improve for his return to action, there should be further progression to come from the colt, who has snippets of noteworthy form to his name.

Following a narrow defeat on debut, Boyfriend was sent off as the 11/82.38 favourite on his second start in a race won by subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Starlust, with now 102-rated Array in second and 95-rated Indian Run in third. He then featured in a race won by now 92-rated Jubilee Walk, before finishing fourth to now 106-rated Cambridge at Salisbury.

On handicap debut at Newbury as juvenile, Boyfriend beat now 97-rated Ebt's Guard whilst giving 2lb to the eventual runner-up from an opening mark of 80, before being narrowly beaten by Queen's Reign and Aragon Castle, now rated 101 and 96, respectively, when an eye-catcher from a near impossible position over a mile at Goodwood.

Only 3lb higher than when impressing on his penultimate start, with the benefit of a recent run in his favour, Boyfriend remains well-handicapped and makes obvious appeal in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Boyfriend in 16:22 Nottingham SBK 6/4

Three-year-old Mehmas filly Saratoga Special appears overlooked in the market despite having good form to her name including a close second in Listed company.

The Jessica Harrington-trained filly finished second to now 98-rated Treasure Isle in both of her first two starts, before being beaten a neck by the progressive Town And Country and Snapdragon in a Navan maiden. She then finished fourth to Powerful Nation at Dundalk, when just beaten for third by subsequent three-time Listed winner Lady With The Lamp, before shedding her maiden tag on her return to action in April.

On her penultimate start in Listed company, Saratoga Special could make no impression having raced keenly, but performed with some credit when a four-length fourth to Bucanero Fuerte when returning to Listed company last month, and should find this an easier task on handicap debut.

Whilst this is a competitive handicap, Saratoga Special is a classy type, who makes only her eighth career start. She has the scope for further improvement and a make of 88 could prove lenient considering she was given an opening rating of 95.

Recommended Bet Back Saratoga Special E/W in 18:20 Curragh SBK 18/1

Six-year-old gelding Smooth Tom is 2lb lower than when finishing third in the Irish Lincolnshire on his previous Flat start, making plenty of appeal at the weights here from a 1lb lower rating than when last winning in handicap company.

This is a significant step up in trip from his previous appearance at the Curragh, but the strong stayer is a versatile type, capable of performing over this distance, possessing plenty of stamina as well as enough speed to compete over a mile.

Trained by Andrew Slattery, Smooth Tom is a likeable gelding, who is worth keeping onside in current form, returning to action following a comfortable hurdling success over Jigoro at Cork when last seen. He has plenty of class in both codes, is a great dual-purpose horse, and holds solid claims at 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Smooth Tom E/W in 19:30 Curragh SBK 13/2

With 10lb claimer Terry Casey in the saddle, who partnered him to a narrow defeat by Dance For Chester earlier in the campaign, James The Second is weighted to win, having dropped to a low mark of 49.

The three-year-old maiden is still seeking his first career success, but has been given an opportunity to strike from a low weight here, and has been abel to be somewhat competitive from a higher mark in the past.

Capable of breaking his maiden, the Michael Mulvany-trained representative warrants consideration at this level, and should be able to pose a threat at odds of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back James The Second E/W in 20:00 Curragh SBK 16/1

In the Ripon finale, Paul Attwater-trained Timeless Spirit makes appeal under 5lb claimer Rhys Elliott, dropping in class from a 1lb lower mark than when an eye-catcher at odds of 40/141.00 in her latest start at Nottingham.

When last seen, the daughter of Time Test couldn't find much luck in the closing stages, in a race that didn't pan out favourably for the filly. That was her handicap debut from an opening mark of 65, and she was able to perform with enough credit to suggest she is a filly worth putting in the tracker.

This is only her fifth career start, her second on Turf and in a handicap, and there should be plenty of further progression to come from her. She is a half-sister to a number of winners, including Group Three winning Perfect Tribute, and it shouldn't take long for her to shed her maiden tag, having also finished a close second at odds of 50/151.00 on debut last autumn.