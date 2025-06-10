Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 14/1 Limerick pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Wednesday

Richard Hannon-trained filly is bet of the day at Lingfield

Experienced performer is on a handy mark at Limerick

Three-year-old filly Emily Rebecca is on an unchanged mark of 55 following a creditable fourth-placed effort over a mile-and-a-quarter at Leicester when last seen. She stayed on well that day under Joe Leavy, who retains the ride, shaping as though a step back up to a trip just shy of a mile-and-a-half would suit.

The daughter of Without Parole threatened from her current rating at Brighton on her return to action in April, too, and she could finally shed her maiden tag at the eighth attempt, having gone close on a couple of occasions previously.

A 42,000gns yearling purchase from Tattersalls October Book 1, Emily Rebecca made little impression in three novice events but has shaped with more promise down the handicap route and it should be a matter of time before she finishes in front.

Representing a Richard Hannon yard that recorded a 23 percent strike-rate during May, and have a 25 percent win-rate on this track so far this year, Emily Rebecca makes the most appeal in this field as she seeks her first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Emily Rebecca in 14:30 Lingfield SBK 11/4

Likeable eight-year-old Dragon Of Malta is a horse to keep onside, currently on a 9lb lower mark than his previous success.

When last seen at Down Royal, the Pat O'Donnell-trained gelding broke well from a wide draw, but was dropped to the rear of the field, which doesn't usually suit, and found plenty of trouble and traffic problems in the straight, before running on strongly. That was over 7f in ground described as good, and the step back up to a mile could suit based on that effort.

Proven at the course, Dragon Of Malta has the services of champion jockey Colin Keane in the saddle once again as he bids for a sixth career win, and he can pose a threat at a price of 9/110.00 from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back Dragon Of Malta E/W in 18:50 Limerick SBK 9/1

Back on a rating of 48, from which he was able to finish second at Gowran Park earlier in the season when narrowly denied by Dance For Chester at odds of 20/121.00, James The Second could prove keeping the faith in from a low mark with 10lb claimer Terry Casey aboard once again.

Making appeal at the weights, the 15 race maiden travelled well for a long way when last seen at the Curragh but was unable to maintain his challenge in the closing stages.

Whilst he's proven difficult to win with so far, he has shown ability at times and shaped as though a maiden success is within his capabilities, making the frame on a couple of occasions previously. The Michael Mulvany-trained gelding is only a three-year-old and could be capable of showing further progression with age and experience.

By River Boyne, James The Second is one to note each-way and could finally break his maiden in this 7f handicap.