Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 12/1 Kempton pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Wednesday

Well-bred filly can prove her worth at Group Three level

Unexposed contender makes appeal in Ffos Las finale

Wootton Bassett filly Island Hopping can be completely forgiven for a tenth-placed effort in the Ribblesdale Stakes, having galloped away from the rest of the field in the early stages, doing too much early on to be able to sustain her challenge, weakening in the latter part of the Group Two contest.

Equipped with first-time blinkers that day, which remain on, she was stepping up in trip to a mile-and-a-half for the first time, a move that appeared likely to suit on pedigree.

The well-bred filly is a daughter of Heaven Of Heavens, a sister to top-class multiple Group One winning mare Magical, as well as the talented Rhododendron, who finished second to the great Enable in her sole start over 1m4f but achieved Group One successes over a mile and a mile-and-a-quarter before producing dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, a six-time winner at the highest level.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, Island Hopping has had four tries at Stakes level, finishing third twice behind Wemightakedlongway and Garden Of Eden, respectively, both of whom have franked the form since, particularly the latter who achieved Group Two success at Royal Ascot.

The Ballydoyle resident also finished a length-and-three-quarters behind Oaks runner-up and recent Pretty Polly Stakes winner Whirl in the Group Three Staffordstown Stud Stakes last autumn, proving she possesses plenty of ability.

This step up to a mile-and-three-quarters could bring out further improvement from her as, on profile, she shouldn't be shy of stamina.

A smart filly who caught the eye in the paddock prior to her Newmarket debut last summer, it could prove worth sticking with this exceptionally bred filly, who should be capable of holding her own at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Island Hopping E/W in 18:00 Fairyhouse SBK 10/1

Experienced seven-year-old mare Darkdeserthighway makes her return following a 201-day break in this 7f contest. She has run well when fresh in the past, therefore could be worth keeping onside under Leigh Roche, who partnered the mare to victory on her penultimate start at Dundalk, from a 4lb lower mark.

The Michael O'Callaghan-trained contender has been able to put in competitive efforts from a similar mark in the past, notably when a length fourth to Pier Pressure from a rating of 69 at Gowran Park last summer, and could be able to make the frame on her reappearance, making appeal at the weights.

One to note in this field, Darkdeserthighway is on a workable mark from which she can pose a threat, and warrants each-way consideration at a price of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Darkdeserthighway E/W in 19:30 Fairyhouse SBK 15/2

Handicap debutant Both Of Us makes his fourth career start for George Boughey and could be well treated from an opening mark of 56.

In three novice events to date, the son of Magna Grecia has struggled to be competitive but has shown snippets of potential when staying on without completely weakening over shorter trips. He may have lacked the turn of foot required to seriously threaten over 6f and 7f, but he still appears to be a work in progress and the step up to a mile could bring with it plenty of further improvement.

The €44,000 yearling purchase is a half-brother to extremely likeable performer Spangled Mac, who interestingly shed his maiden tag on his handicap debut on this card three years ago. Both Of Us, who represents an in-form yard currently performing at a 23 percent strike-rate, could emulate his older half-brother by winning his maiden in this contest and is one to keep a close eye on under Grace McEntee.

Recommended Bet Back Both Of Us E/W in 19:55 Kempton SBK 12/1

Four-year-old filly Innisfree Pearl seemed likely to improve for the step up to two miles when last seen, but could only manage seventh of ten in a Kempton handicap and has dropped 1lb as a result. She may have needed the experience on her first try over further than a mile-and-a-half, and she showed enough promise to suggest she is a filly to keep onside over the staying trips.

Dropping to a mile-and-three-quarters here, the daughter of Yeats could be capable of posing a threat now back on her last winning mark, and remains unexposed as a stayer. On pedigree, a longer distance should suit as she's related to a number of stayers being a half-sister to a Listed-placed Jet Action and Ulster Cesarewitch-placed Mastermind, as well as a Prix Royal Oak second Snow Princess.

With the scope for further progression still, Innisfree Pearl could be ready to strike for an in-form trainer in Tom Ward, who is currently performing at a 43 percent win-rate. Sean Levey, who has a 20 percent strike-rate for the yard this year, is back aboard and could guide this filly to a second career success.