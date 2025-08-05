Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes a 25/1 Pontefract fancy

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Handicap debutante makes appeal at Yarmouth

Step up in trip could be key for Pontefract performer

Seven-year-old gelding Uncle Dick recorded his previous success over this course-and-distance in this race 12 months ago, under 7lb claiming Oliver Carmichael, who returns in the saddle.

The experienced contender was rated 5lb higher on that occasion, and did come into the race on the back of a better run of results. However, he has shaped well on a couple of occasions this term, including over 7f here, proving he still retains some ability, and from a lower mark could be able to fare well.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained runner has plenty of experience at the track, which can be a huge advantage, and is a seven-time winner here. A return to form is possible in familiar surroundings, and he is always dangerous to discount at a venue where he seems to thrive.

At odds of 18/119.00, Uncle Dick makes each-way appeal, capable of making the frame on a going day with a first-time visor applied.

Recommended Bet Back Uncle Dick E/W in 15:45 Brighton SBK 18/1

Unexposed gelding New York Minute steps up to 2m1f for the first time having been previously seen staying on late in a mile-and-a-half Goodwood handicap. Dropped 1lb for his latest outing on handicap debut, the Ralph Beckett-trained runner is an intriguing contender in this field, capable of showing further improvement over this extra distance.

On debut at Doncaster last autumn, the son of Wootton Bassett was beaten three-and-a-quarter-lengths by now 87-rated Yabher, lacking the pace to threaten for the major honours on that occasion but sticking to the task well. He was then well beaten by stablemate Smoken, a subsequent Listed winner now rated 95, in a Nottingham maiden, despite being sent off the shorter-priced runner of the stable's pair, and then appeared in a race won by now 97-rated Archivist.

A €400,000 purchase as a Book 1 yearling, New York Minute faced stiff opposition in his first few racecourse starts and should have further progression to come, potentially well-handicapped from a rating of 70. He's out of an unraced daughter of Galileo and Group Three winning mare Danehill Music, who also produced three-time winner Seussical, in Fancy, dam of three-time Listed winner Fancy Man, who is proven over a mile-and-a-half and was beaten only three-lengths in the Melbourne Cup when last seen.

New York Minute is also a half-brother to two mile Grade Two winner The Grey Wizard, who landed the Belmont Gold Cup last year, and with notable staying form in the family, this could be the making of this expensive purchase.

The in-form yard is two from three at the track this year, too, and achieved a 38 percent strike-rate here during 2024, making them a stable to note when sending runners on the journey north.

Recommended Bet Back New York Minute in 16:38 Pontefract SBK 2/1

In-form trainer Declan Carroll saddles Thankuappreciate in the final race on Pontefract's card, a competitive 6f sprint in which the gelding could be able to return to form in the hands of 3lb claimer Zak Wheatley.

The five-year-old's form figures are less than impressive so far this year, but he hasn't been completely disgraced in five starts, only beaten three-and-a-quarter-lengths by Aberama Gold on his penultimate outing at York. He's now 7lb lower than when making his reappearance at Musselburgh in April, and is 4lb below his last winning mark, back on a rating of 72 from which he was successful at Southwell last November.

No forlorn hope at odds of 25/126.00, Thankuappreciate possesses the ability to be competitive from his current mark in a race of this nature, and shouldn't be discounted making each-way appeal at a generous price.

Recommended Bet Back Thankuappreciate E/W in 17:08 Pontefract SBK 25/1

Ed Walker-trained Acceptance makes her handicap debut from an opening mark of 66 in this contest. This is her fifth career start and the daughter of Blue Point has caught the eye in defeat previously, making her an interesting contender now in handicap company.

On debut at Southwell in April, Acceptance finished fifth of 10 runners when beaten six-and-a-half-lengths by Miss Piggle at odds of 15/28.50. She travelled into the race very well considering it was her first experience, and was one of the last off the bridle. Entitled to improve for the effort, it was a promising start and a performance on which she could build.

In her subsequent run over this course-and-distance, the filly broke well from the stalls and adopted a prominent position. She again travelled well into the race but couldn't quicken with the eventual first two in the winner Staya, who went on to finish a length-and-three-quarter fifth to True Love in the Queen Mary Stakes before claiming Listed success and placing at Group Three level, and now 80-rated Duskaura, who has franked the form since.

Acceptance then featured in a hotly contested maiden won by exciting prospect Zelaina, who fetched £650,000 as a breeze-up buy, with €550,000 purchase Secret Oath in second, £410,000 purchase Novelette, a dual winner since, in third, and £120,000 breeze-up Sakura Spirit in fifth.

That Nottingham maiden had been previously won by a number of black-type achievers, with Karl Burke-trained pair Leovanni, a subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner, and Beautiful Diamond, who finished third on her following start at Royal Ascot before achieving Listed success twice, winning the past two renewals.

On that occasion, Acceptance showed some greenness but caught the eye in defeat once again, shaping as though there should be plenty of further improvement to come from her, particularly when in calmer waters away from some of the well thought of opponents she faced there.

At Ffos Las in her latest appearance, she became short of room on the rail when stuck between horses, but was only beaten three-and-a-half-lengths at the line in a run worth forgiving. This could be the perfect opportunity for her to record her first career success as she appears potentially well treated from her opening mark, capable of progressing beyond her current rating and making her presence felt in this sphere.

Acceptance, who fetched €105,000 as a yearling, is out of a three-time Listed-placed mare in Izlaz, has black-type performers in the pedigree, and has Kieran Shoemark aboard. That jockey partnered her on her latest start, and therefore she can fare better than in her previous efforts and put her best foot forward here.

Recommended Bet Back Acceptance in 18:15 Yarmouth SBK 15/4

Three-year-old James The Second remains a maiden following 20 starts, but although he is yet to record his first career success, he has been able to make the frame on occasions, living up to his name by finishing runner-up twice this term, including when only narrowly beaten by Dance For Chester in April.

At Limerick in June, the Michael Mulvany-trained runner put in a creditable effort over the 7f trip, looking likely to win at one point in the race before being passed by Zaraahmando. He's 2lb lower rated here, returning to 6f which could help, and has Terry Casey back in the saddle claiming 10lb.

Whilst the son of River Boyne has struggled for some consistency during his career so far, he has shown he possesses enough ability to shed his maiden tag and he remains a horse to keep onside. If he can return to the form shown at stages earlier in the season, he should be able to pose a threat from his lowest mark yet, rated 47.