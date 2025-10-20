Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including Curragh pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Course-and-distance winner can strike following promising effort

Improving filly is one to note for team Ballydoyle at the Curragh

Likeable Perth contender is on an upward trajectory

Course-and-distance Jon Riggens was only beaten by progressive three-year-old Unique Journey when attempting to return to winning ways here on Thursday, putting in a bold bid from odds of 10/111.00 under Wayne Hassett.

Ben Coen returns to the saddle this time around as the Edward Lynam-trained contender runs from an unchanged mark of 79, now 2lb below his last winning mark.

Considering his latest effort in a first-time visor, which remains on, Jon Riggens could be ready to strike from a workable mark. Bidding for a fifth win in his 40th appearance, the seven-year-old warrants consideration.

Recommended Bet Back Jon Riggens in 14:42 Curragh SBK 5/1

Aidan O'Brien-trained filly Ice Dancer could be capable of showing plenty of improvement in only her third start, having shown greenness and inexperience in two runs to date but potential.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett is a sister to Irish Derby and King George V Stakes runner-up Serious Contender, who beat subsequent winner Light Of Air earlier this season having previously won as a juvenile.

They're out of an extended mile-and-a-half maiden winning daughter of Galileo in Lugnaquilla, sister to Group Two winner and Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher. They're also from the family of Henrythenavigator, and, with plenty of class in the pedigree, this well bred filly should have black-type aspirations.

Whilst she may improve for a further step up in trip, she was effective over the mile when last seen and should take a step forward from that effort. She's unexposed coming into the race, and must show progression to match the level shown by her stablemate Sugar Island, who has placed at Group Two level previously.

Content and Whirl are the most recent two winners of this race, both Ballydoyle representatives who went on to land Group One contests over a mile-and-a-half during their three-year-old campaigns, and Ice Dancer could be the one to follow in their footsteps under Ronan Whelan, who has a 27 percent strike-rate aboard the yard's juveniles this year, and an excellent record with two-year-olds in Group races.

Recommended Bet Back Ice Dancer in 15:17 Curragh SBK 15/4

Five-year-old mare Feach Amach has won three of her last four hurdling starts, recording back-to-back victories at Sedgefield and over this course-and-distance in the sprint, before winning in her latest start at Kelso in May.

She's 4lb above her last winning mark, when partnered by 7lb claiming Joshua Thompson, but does have 5lb claimer William Maggs in the saddle, easing her burden at the weights.

Capable of showing even further progression should she be fit and ready for this contest following a 149-day break, the daughter of Fracas can defy the rise and land another success in familiar surroundings.

Formerly trained and bred by Jim Bolger, Feach Amach showed ability on the Flat, appearing in a maiden won by Continuous on debut at the Curragh, before finishing fourth to subsequent three-time Group One winner Warm Heart in her maiden success at Leopardstown.

Although unable to win in Ireland, she recorded her first success at the third time of asking over obstacles before switching from Nigel Hawke to Adam Nicol, and has been progressing well since.

One to keep onside this season, Feach Amach makes the most appeal in this field as she bids to continue her rich vein of form.