Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 50/1 Melbourne Cup fancy

Outsider of the field Changingoftheguard is too big a price to ignore in this prestigious contest, possessing talent on his day and capable of shaping better than in two recent runs, in which he had excuses.

The son of Galileo, who enjoyed Group Two and Group Three success for Aidan O'Brien, including a Royal Ascot win, before making the switch Down Under, shaped as a promising stayer for Ballydoyle earlier in his career, winning over a mile-and-a-half before third in both the Hardwicke Stakes to Pyledriver and in the Ormonde Stakes to Hamish.

Absent for 462 days before making his first appearance in Australia, the six-year-old gelding finished second to First Light at Rosehill then, following another break of 259 days, lined up in a Listed handicap at the same venue, finishing eighth behind Sir Lucan. He was only narrowly denied in his following start at Flemington, before breaking his duck with a three-quarter-of-a-length success over Travolta in a Listed Randwick event.

On that occasion, Changingoftheguard gained a huge advantage, striding on from the front whilst putting plenty of daylight between himself and his rivals in the fashion of Serpentine's Derby. Although the eventual second, who was sent off as the odds-on favourite, managed to significantly close the gap, the winner was game and appeared to have more to give at the line. He put his stamina to good use that day to beat a subsequent AJC St Leger winner who was able to put in a good performance behind Royal Supremacy in the Metropolitan too.

Changingoftheguard also featured in the Metropolitan, travelling into the race well before clipping the heels of his old rival Travolta, instantly eased out of contention. When last seen in the Geelong Cup, he raced wide early before settling near the leader, slightly impeded by the eventual winner Torranzino, failing to finish off his race from a less than favourable position in the closing stages.

Considering his recent efforts are worth forgiving and he's unexposed over this trip coming into his toughest assignment yet, carrying a low weight, the Kris Lees-trained contender, who carries the colours of the most successful owner in the race's history, Lloyd Williams, Changingofthecard makes each-way appeal at the prices.

The likeable contender, who cannot be missed with his unique face markings, could be capable of showing further improvement over this extra distance, having shaped as a stayer in the making previously. His rider Tim Clark will have to try to maneuver him into a favourable position from a wide draw in first-time blinkers, but at odds of 50/151.00, he warrants consideration and could provide a shock in the race that stops the nation.

More Felons, previously known as Scriptwriter and also formerly trained by Aidan O'Brien, is another big-priced contender who could be capable of outrunning his odds.

He lined up in the 2023 renewal from a tricky wide draw, which he must contend with once again, but managed to get a run from the rear of the field up the rail, in contention coming into the straight but lacking the speed required to really pose a threat late on.

That time, he had only made one previous appearance in Australia when a promising half-a-length fifth in the Geelong Cup, but now, with plenty of experience to his benefit, could fare better for Chris Waller, who is strongly represented.

The six-year-old gelding once featured in the Autumn Stakes won by future Classic winner, the talented but sadly ill-fated Coroebus, before embarking on a hurdling career in which he claimed Grade Two honours at Cheltenham. He also won twice on the Flat and finished a head second to Hamish in a York Group Three before achieving eighth position in the Ebor won by Absurde.

The son of Churchill was just touched off in a Group One by Kalapour in his subsequent run following his previous appearance in this race, finishing ahead of Ashrun, who had previously finished an excellent fourth in the Melbourne Cup and future Group One winning Buckaroo.

Whilst his finishing effort will need to be significantly better than in this race two years ago, and he'll once again need luck from a wide draw, More Felons isn't a forlorn hope in this field and makes each-way appeal at odds of 50/151.00.

Could it be third time lucky for Vauban? The likeable chestnut has been sent off at odds of 9/25.50 and 7/18.00 in the previous two renewals of this race, but has failed to make an impression on either occasion, fading late in his first try before faring somewhat better twelve months ago, but unable to land a blow.

A Triumph Hurdle winner, who won three Grade One contests over obstacles before achieving success in the Copper Horse Handicap, Ballyroan Stakes and Lonsdale Cup for Willie Mullins, now resides with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in Australia. The fact he has been given time to adapt to the different climate and settle into his new life may allow him to finally strike in the race, or at least improve enough to be more competitive.

Vauban is a talented and versatile performer, who won on debut for his new yard in a Rosehill Group Three, before finishing third to Dubai Honour in a Group One and was beaten only a length-and-a-half in the Metropolitan in his penultimate race at Randwick.

In the Metropolitan, Vauban didn't appear to be travelling the best during the race and found himself towards the rear of the field with plenty of ground to make up. He did make late headway in good fashion, but was stuck in traffic among horses at a crucial stage in the race, failing to reach top gear over a trip that is likely just shy of his optimum.

Vauban has the credentials required to put in a bold bid for Melbourne Cup victory, with more in his favour this time around coming into the race following a different preparation. He is a great performer on his day and, should he gain a favourable position from stall 2, could finally achieve glory in the most valuable race of all at Flemington.

Despite being a 26-race maiden, Haveagobeau has put in a number of eye-catching efforts during his career to date and came within a head of a first career success at Brighton recently, now 2lb higher rated that on that occasion.

Regular rider Jack Dace once again claims 5lb aboard the six-year-old, who makes his all-weather return as he steps back up to a mile for the first time since his debut appearance at Kempton.

The son of Brazen Beau entered the tracker following a fourth-placed effort at Windsor when sent off at odds of 66/167.00 last autumn. He stuck on well on that occasion, and has been able to put in creditable efforts on a few occasions since.

From a low mark, this could be the time to finally catch Haveagobeau on a going day. He makes each-way appeal at a price of 33/134.00 and the extra distance could allow him to get off the mark.

His dam Jethou Island, a daughter of Group One winning miler Virtual, recorded the sole success of her career over a mile-and-a-quarter on the all-weather, therefore the step up a couple of furlongs could well suit the Jim Boyle-trained runner.

Course-and-distance winner Getalead makes his first appearance following wind surgery for Kevin Pickard in this 2m5f handicap.

The top weight is equipped with his usual tongue-tie as he bids for a ninth career success in his 37th start. Back on his last winning mark of 114, when winning in first-time cheekpieces at Wincanton last autumn, Getalead is on a handy mark under 5lb claimer Lewis Saunders, and should be able to make his presence felt in familiar surroundings.

He has had a short break since his latest run at Stratford, when putting in a respectable effort behind Roxboro River, but can fare better at a venue where he is proven, over a trip that suits.

Four-year-old gelding Jackson Street is winless since recording victory at Newcastle for Dylan Cunha last December when rated 8lb higher on a mark of 64.

Now residing with Michael Attwater, he has caught the eye on multiple occasions, often running well in defeat particularly when just denied at odds of 40/141.00 over this course-and-distance in June. Since then, Jackson Street has put in a few creditable efforts and has looked ready to strike from a lenient mark.

At odds of 20/121.00 under Paddy Bradley, the son of Dandy Man holds each-way claims and could add to his sole career success to date.

Mark Loughnane-trained King Of Speed put in a good effort at odds of 25/126.00 when last seen over this course-and-distance recently, staying on well from towards the rear and unfortunate to miss out on the places, eventually finishing in fifth.

He's 1lb lower here, 2lb below his fourth-placed run at Bath in his penultimate start, and could outrun his odds in the hands of Jonny Peate.

The six-year-old son of Acclamation is a five-time winner who is proven here and often runs well at the track. His form figures over this course and distance reads as 12231361545 which offers encouragement in his chances of making the frame at the least.

