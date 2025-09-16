Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 20/1 Punchestown fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Tuesday

Michael O'Callaghan-trained runner makes each-way appeal

Classy filly can strike on handicap debut

Nine-year-old gelding Facethepuckout has caught the eye on a couple of occasions since recording his latest win at Listowel in June when beating Expound from a 2lb higher mark.

Colin Keane, who partnered him to his previous success, returns in the saddle as the Michael O'Callaghan-trained representative bids to improve on a sixth-placed effort at Roscommon earlier this month.

On that occasion, Facethepuckout made late gains from the rear of the field when never in a position to threaten for the major honours. He was ridden by 3lb claiming Jamie Powell that day, but has been dropped 3lb subsequently and is on a mark from which he can strike to record an eighth career success.

An experienced performer, Facethepuckout is set to run at Punchestown for the very first time in his 75th racecourse appearance. If he's able to enjoy a favourable trip, he holds strong each-way claims at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Facethepuckout E/W in 14:48 Punchestown SBK 20/1

Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained top weight Khuskhas is one to note in this 7f nursery handicap. She was a surprise winner at odds of 33/134.00 in her penultimate start over 6f here, and can double up at the track in the hands of David Egan.

This is only her fourth career start and, although she was unable to make an impression on handicap debut when last seen, the form of her maiden victory at the track is noteworthy and it could prove worth forgiving her latest effort.

In the sole win of her career to date, the daughter of Palace Pier reversed form with Azleet, staying on strongly from the rear of the field to beat a subsequent dual winner, who was then upped into Group Three company and is now rated 81.

Fourth-placed Mehmas Air Force, who had previously finished a creditable fifth to Coppull in a Leicester maiden, has run well twice since to add further substance to the form, whilst fifth-placed Elara May recently recorded a hat-trick of wins to achieve a rating of 80 and others further behind have boosted the form, too.

Her dam Papaver is an unraced half-sister to dual Group One winner Westover, who finished second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to Ace Impact in his final career start, out of dual Stakes winner Mirabilis, who also produced Group Three winner Monarchs Glen.

There's plenty of soft ground form in the family and the filly has quite a rounded knee action which would suggest a switch to an easier surface would suit, with few stamina doubts considering her pedigree. This could perfectly suit Khuskhas and she makes the most appeal from a mark of 70 at odds of 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back Khuskhas in 14:55 Yarmouth SBK 11/2

Kingman filly Running Queen returns to action following a 138-day break, making her handicap debut from a rating of 89 in this 6f contest.

The Ollie Sangster-trained contender made a bright start to her racing career with a debut fourth in a Newbury maiden last year. She finished two-and-a-half-lengths behind Hawaiian that day, with now 96-rated Star Anthem in second and subsequent Coventry Stakes hero Rashabar, now rated 113, in third.

Tropical Storm, who went on to claim Listed success over subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force as well as placing in the Norfolk Stakes, was further behind.

Following that promising debut effort, Running Queen shed her maiden tag at Salisbury beating now 97-rated Betty Clover by a length-and-a-quarter in soft conditions. She could only manage third to the same rival, who reversed the form, in a Listed York event, before again placing at Listed level to It Ain't Two, who recently placed third in a Woodbine Grade Three.

Considering some of the form she has shown previously, particularly in softer ground, Running Queen could prove well treated from her current mark and can make her presence felt in this field. Improvement is required on the back of her latest effort, but she's entitled to improve for her all-weather debut in her first run of the season, and can fare better on her return to the Turf in calmer waters.

Recommended Bet Back Running Queen E/W in 17:00 Yarmouth SBK 16/1

Five-year-old gelding Padishakh drops in class back into a 0-85 rated handicap in which he was able to claim success over Thyer at Nottingham earlier in this campaign on debut for the Ed Bethell yard. He's back on his last winning mark, too, having been running in tougher races won by now 102-rated Marhaba Ghaiyyath as well as Ey Up Its The Boss and Sir Paul Ramsey, both of whom are now rated 88, respectively.

Twelve months ago, Padishakh was narrowly denied by now 96-rated Aragon Castle in a higher class Ayr handicap when trained by David O'Meara, just beaten at odds of 20/121.00 from a mark of 93.

Earlier in his career, the son of Wootton Bassett placed twice in French Stakes races as well as featuring in the Prix du Jockey Club won by a future Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe champion in the superstar colt Ace Impact.

Padishakh has plenty of class on his day and this ease in class could allow him to return to form under Callum Rodriguez.

Recommended Bet Back Padishakh in 17:05 Redcar SBK 13/2

Course-and-distance winner Invincible Crown is now rated 16lb lower than his previous success at this venue in his final start for former trainer Richard Hughes last October.

Now residing with Ruth Carr, the son of Inns Of Court has failed to add to that sole career win but has run well enough at a higher level from ratings over 20lb above his current mark to suggest he is one to keep on side in this company.

Well treated on the best of his form, some excuses can be made for some of his disappointing efforts this year and various headgear has been tried to no avail. A tongue-tie is equipped for the third successive time here, and the return to this venue could spark some improvement in the gelding who makes his 18th career start.

The three-year-old finished fourth to now 91-rated Ruby's Profit in his previous outing at this track in a 0-85 rated handicap, but is now racing in 0-60 company from a 22lb lower rating. He should be able to make the frame at the weights and it could prove worth keeping the faith in the gelding who once finished a two-length third to future Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke and now 97-rated Brian in a Chelmsford maiden.