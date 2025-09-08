Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 18/1 Carlisle fancy

Katie Midwinter has five selections across the Tuesday cards

First-time headgear could spark improvement in lightly-raced contender

Course-and-distance winner makes appeal at Ballybrit

First-time blinkers could spark improvement in nine-race maiden Fort Augustus, who seeks a first success in the hands of Billy Loughnane in this 6f contest.

Trained by Charlie Hills, the three-year-old son of Blue Point has shaped with potential on a number of occasions to date, including when fourth to now 107-rated Diego Ventura in an Ascot novice event last September, before placing on handicap debut to now 94-rated Hucklesbrook, when in receipt of 1lb, and on his penultimate start at Southwell when third to subsequent winner Haazeez.

From a rating of 69, the gelding can make his presence felt in this field, capable of putting in a bold bid in his tenth start. He remains open to further improvement and this could be the time for him to strike by landing a maiden victory.

Recommended Bet Back Fort Augustus E/W in 17:25 Leicester SBK 15/2

Kevin Ryan-trained East Tyrone drops in class from a mark now 8lb below his last success at York last year. He hasn't been seen to best effect in recent runs, but was able to run well when equipped with first-time blinkers in a higher class handicap behind Our Mighty Mo at Hamilton last year, and that headgear is reapplied in favour of cheekpieces which could spark a resurgence in form.

At a lower level and in calmer waters here, the three-year-old, who is open to further improvement in his 13th career start, should be able to pose a threat, with the return to a sounder surface also likely to suit. His sole success to date came on good to soft ground over 6f, and his best performances have been on easier ground conditions, too.

There should be more to come from East Tyrone, who has plenty in his favour in this contest, and he can put in a competitive effort under Tom Eaves.

Recommended Bet Back East Tyrone E/W in 17:45 Carlisle SBK 18/1

Aidan O'Brien-trained filly Island Hopping was narrowly denied at Group Three level when last seen, beaten half-a-length by Elana Osario at the line when showing a good attitude to keep up her gallop late on. She had previously finished third to Minnie Hauk in the Irish Oaks, outrunning odds of 20/121.00 on that occasion, having shown a great level of form previously, too.

Following a maiden victory on her second start at Gowran Park last September, the well-bred filly finished fifth to Whirl in a Curragh Group Three, beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by the subsequent Oaks runner-up and dual Group One winner.

Rated 106 currently, the daughter of Wootton Bassett, who is out of Heaven Of Heavens, a sister to Magical and Rhododendron, related to the excellent Auguste Rodin, has shown to possess the ability required to record a black-type success.

This is a slight ease in grade, which could allow her to finish with her head in front and land a second career success.

In receipt of the weight-for-age allowance, the talented filly could prove tough to beat in the hands of Declan McDonogh for Coolmore and Ballydoyle.

Recommended Bet Back Island Hopping in 18:35 Galway SBK 3/1

Unexposed four-year-old Anzac Day is an interesting contender in this mile-and-three-quarter handicap, capable of putting in a good performance from a rating of 84 under Callum Hutchinson.

The Andrew Balding-trained gelding beat Tribal Star, now rated 92 on the all-weather, to win his maiden by five-lengths, with 92-rated Sea The Thunder also in the field, making a promising start as a juvenile during his debut campaign. He was then absent for 544 days following a subsequent gelding operation, and returned to action at Kempton earlier in the year when disqualified due to his rider weighing in light.

In his second start of the season, the son of Australia sported first-time cheekpieces when a creditable fifth to French Master in a higher class Goodwood handicap, running well in his first attempt at the 1m6f trip. He wasn't as effective when last seen at Chelmsford, in a race worth putting a line through, and he can fare better on his return to the Turf.

A half-brother to a Listed mile-and-a-half performer in Merveillo, out of Merville, a half-sister to Grade One winner Ectot, there could be plenty of further progression to come from Anzac Day, who makes the most appeal in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Anzac Day in 18:55 Ffos Las SBK 9/1

It has been five years since Son Of Hypnos landed this race, but the eight-year-old can make his presence felt as he attempts to retain his title in the hands of capable rider Wesley Joyce for Kevin Michael Smith.

The course-and-distance winner often runs well at Galway, over obstacles and on the Flat, and was seen to good effect in his previous effort in this sphere here, when fourth to Hidden Land last year. He's 3lb lower rated this time around but without the 5lb claim of his returning rider.

On a workable mark from a rating of 66 however, the son of Morpheus can put in a competitive performance in familiar surroundings and makes each-way appeal. He can make the frame in a race in which he is proven.