Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 8/1 Wolverhampton pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Richard Hannon-trained filly makes appeal at Lingfield

10-race maiden could be ready to strike in Wolverhampton opener

A sole runner on the card for Richard Hannon, who has a 21 percent strike-rate at the track this year, Mehmas filly Miss Collada is one to note from a rating of 72, 5lb below her last winning mark when she was partnered to victory at Kempton by Alec Voikhansky claiming 3lb in the saddle.

Since then, she has been competitive in higher class company, notably when a length-and-three-quarter fourth at York, outrunning her odds of 40/141.00 to make the frame when rated 3lb higher.

On her penultimate start, the three-year-old filly put in a respectable effort at Newmarket when dropping back to 6f, and, although she is yet to win over this trip, she has shown versatility and is on a workable mark from which she can be competitive.

Miss Collada will need to improve on her latest effort at Epsom, but she's dropping in class under Sean Levey and could be ready to strike at odds of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Collada E/W in 16:50 Lingfield SBK 15/2

Forglen is an interesting runner for William Stone in the Wolverhampton opener for amateur jockeys, capable of running well under Patrick Millman from a mark of 46.

The four-year-old gelding is a 10-race maiden, but he has shown ability over the staying trips, including over an extra two-and-a-half furlongs here on his penultimate start when a four-length second to Queensland Boy.

Disappointing since, things didn't go his way following a slow start at Pontefract, but he has been dropped 1lb as a result and can bounce back to form. Prior to his latest outing, the son of Charm Spirit had recorded form figures of 44342 so far this year, showing significant improvement on his debut campaign last season, returning to action with a creditable effort at odds of 40/141.00 in a mile-and-a-half Southwell contest, before going on to prove his stamina credentials.

Upped in trip at Chelmsford in April, Forglen finished strongly over a mile-and-three-quarters to finish a length-and-a-quarter third to Smokey Malone from a 1lb higher mark, forced to adopt a wide trip in the straight when mounting his challenge from the rear of the field. If he can return to a similar level here, he holds strong claims of shedding his maiden tag.

Recommended Bet Back Forglen E/W in 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 8/1

Alice Haynes-trained Penelope Valentine is now back on her last winning mark of 59, when a comfortable four-and-three-quarter-length winner at Kempton in February, but has run with credit from a higher mark since, including when fourth of 12 runners at Leicester from a rating of 67, and should be capable of posing a threat in this contest.

The daughter of Blue Point was given a 8lb rise for her sole previous success, but has been given a chance of returning to form for a yard currently performing at a 22 percent success-rate.

A 32,000gns purchase as a yearling, Penelope Valentine couldn't make a significant impression in maidens and novice company as a juvenile in races won by Jakarta, Kinetic Force and Li Ban, respectively, all of whom are now rated in the 80s, but found form when sent handicapping from an opening mark of 58, achieving form figures of 223 before shedding her maiden tag. She has plenty of experience over the trip, with proven form over 7f, and has featured in a handicap at the track in the past, too, when beaten four-lengths here in April.

Penelope Valentine possesses the ability to win from her current rating, as proven previously, and is one to consider at odds of 15/28.50 under Sean D Bowen.