Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at Ripon

Katie Midwinter has two selections to consider at Ripon

Course-and-distance winner is one to note

Likeable veteran can continue rich vein of form

Course-and-distance winner Ziggy's Ariel is only 1lb higher than her previous success here with 3lb claimer Christian Howarth in the saddle, putting her in with strong claims should she be able to get into a good rhythm from the front.

Effective as a front-runner, the Inns Of Court filly can be tough to pass late on when making her own running and has course form in her favour as she seeks a fourth career success.

When last seen in the competitive 15-runner Silver Cup Handicap at the track, the three-year-old put in an excellent effort to finish fourth at odds of 22/123.00, and is 1lb lower rated this time around.

More than capable of making the frame once again, the likeable Alice Haynes-trained filly warrants consideration in these familiar surroundings, and can pose a threat at a price of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Ariel in 15:35 Ripon SBK 13/2

Likeable nine-year-old Dereham has been in good form in three starts this year, finishing second to stablemate Hidden Pearl on his return to action in May, before claiming a fifth career success in stylish fashion at Newmarket in his subsequent start and chasing home Senor Cortez at Yarmouth when last seen.

Now 5lb higher rated than his latest win, he has 5lb claimer Taryn Langley aboard easing his burden at the weights, putting him in with a chance of returning to the winners' enclosure once again.

Trained by John Berry, the son of Sir Percy makes his 38th start in this two mile staying contest, a trip over which he has been successful on three occasions. The strong stayer has proven in recent months that he retains plenty of ability, and he can strike once again on his first trip to the track.