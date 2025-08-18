Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at odds of 14/1 and 33/1 at Wolverhampton

Katie Midwinter focuses on Wolverhampton this Tuesday

Too early to give up on promising filly

Five-year-old gelding is on a handy mark

Cotai Glory filly Glorious Kitty impressed when a two-length sixth to Stormy Impact in the competitive three-year-old Dash on Derby Day in June, performing with great credit at odds of 20/121.00 from a rating of 75.

Previously on debut at York, the £68,000 breeze-up purchase achieved an excellent fourth-place finish in the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes, outrunning odds of 40/141.00 to be beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by now 100-rated Betty Clover, with now 94-rated subsequent Listed winner Miss Lamai in second, and now 89-rated Running Queen in third.

There were a number of talented fillies in behind that day on the Knavesmire, too, who have gone on to frank the form, however, since Glorious Kitty's Epsom appearance, she has failed to improve despite dropping in class.

Now rated 8lb lower than when seen on the Downs, stepping up to 7f for the first time, Glorious Kitty could return to form for the Mick and David Easterby training partnership in the hands of Joanna Mason, who knows her well.

It's too early to give up on the three-year-old, and Glorious Kitty could reward the faith at a price of 33/134.00, making each-way appeal with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Glorious Kitty E/W in 19:10 Wolverhampton SBK 33/1

Now 5lb below his last winning mark Jordan Nason claiming 3lb in the saddle, five-year-old gelding Minnesota Lad can make his presence felt in this field, capable of faring better than when last seen at Southwell. He was sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite that day, but couldn't make any impression although he had returned to form on his previous start, finishing fourth to Many A Star on the July Course when upped in class.

Despite being yet to win on an all-weather surface in seven tries, Minnesota Lad has shown enough form on the Tapeta to suggest he can put in a competitive effort on his return to Wolverhampton, and was only narrowly denied over this course-and-distance last December from a rating of 74.

On a mark of 67 here, Minnesota Lad makes appeal at the weights, particularly considering he has run well from a rating in the 70s earlier this term, and at a price of 14/115.00, with four places available, the son of Sioux Nation holds a chance of returning to the winners' enclosure by landing a third career success, a first for his current trainer Ivan Furtado.