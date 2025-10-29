Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including Chelmsford pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Thurles and Chelmsford

Half-sister to Captain Guinness could make a successful start over fences

Gelding is on a workable mark in small field handicap

Six-year-old mare Stoneyford Lady is one to note on chasing debut for the in-form Henry de Bromehead at Thurles.

The daughter of Valirann has shown some ability over hurdles to date, finishing fourth to Tullyhill on debut, with now 128-rated chaser Lightkeeper in second, before placing on a couple of occasions, including when last seen at Tramore when filling the runner-up spot behind subsequent winner Rock Ya Boy Ya.

Out of Presenting D'Azy, a half-sister to point winner Jerrysback, who landed a beginners' chase before three more successes over fences, Stoneyford Lady is a half-sister to Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness as well as dual chase winner Brookie. There's plenty of form over fences in the family, and she could be the type to show the best of her ability over the larger obstacles.

Capable of proving better than her current hurdling rating of 97 in time, making only her tenth career start with the scope for further improvement, Stoneyford Lady could make a successful start as a chaser under Darragh O'Keeffe.

Recommended Bet Back Stoneyford Lady in 13:30 Thurles SBK 5/2

Camelot filly Carried With Love has finished second in both of her previous two starts, including behind dual Listed winner World Of Fortunes at Ballinrobe when last seen. She drops a couple of furlongs in trip here on a sounder surface, and should be able to make the frame once again from an unchanged mark of 124.

Eoin Staples takes over from Peter Smithers in the saddle, with 7lb claimed again, and could be able to guide the four-year-old filly to a second career success. She landed her maiden hurdle at Cork in March beating Blake, a subsequent winner on the Flat, by six-and-a-half-lengths in impressive fashion, in a race that produced a number of future winners.

The likeable grey filly is in good form currently and could prove worth keeping onside. This is only her seventh start over obstacles and she has already proven she is capable of posing a threat from her current mark.

This could be an opportunity for Carried With Love to claim another win for Joseph O'Brien and she makes the most appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Carried With Love in 15:30 Thurles SBK 9/2

Five-year-old gelding Forca Timao is now only 2lb above his last winning mark when successful in a four-runner field at Southwell in April, defying odds of 12/113.00 that day to record a convincing five-and-a-half-length victory, and could be capable of returning to some form in different circumstances to his latest run at Windsor.

The Mark Pattinson-trained runner was given a 7lb rise for his latest win, failing to perform when sent off at a price of 50/151.00 in his following start when beaten six-lengths by Charming Whisper. He wasn't able to make an impression in a few subsequent starts either, but the son of Kessaar does appear well treated at the weights if he is on a going day.

It could prove worth keeping the faith in Forca Timao, who may prefer this smaller field on his return to Chelmsford. He cannot be completely discounted from a workable mark and could be ready for a resurgence.