Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including Chelmsford nap

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Best bet runs at Chelmsford

Three other tips on busy Thursday of racing

Experienced nine-year-old Bashful Boy is dropping significantly in class from a mark of 75, 8lb below his last winning mark when last partnered by Rob Hornby, who returns in the saddle.

He's 6lb lower than when fourth to Kyle Of Lochalsh in a competitive Goodwood handicap, when Amie Waugh claimed 3lb in the plate, and, although he has been unable to strike in three runs since, he was far from disgraced when well supported into 7/42.75 favourite at Musselburgh, and could find more luck from this lower rating at this level.

Bidding for a ninth career success, Bashful Boy can be competitive in his 62nd start, capable of posing a threat for David Pipe in this 2m2f contest.

Recommended Bet Back Bashful Boy E/W in 15:00 Nottingham SBK 8/1

Nine-year-old gelding Union Park, who is 5lb higher than his last winning mark over hurdles, is worth considering on his return to Clonmel, successful in a chase when last seen at this venue.

The son of Walk In The Park is a dual winner over timber, and has been performing with some credit in recent runs over both hurdles and fences. He finished sixth of 16 runners in his latest run at Listowel, his first start following a 190-day break, and finished sixth in a Listed handicap chase at Leopardstown in March from a chase rating of 125.

Currently rated 17lb lower over hurdles than as a chaser, Union Park could exploit his low rating and holds a strong chance of making the frame at the weights. In the hands of Simon Torrens, Union Park could be able to strike and record a sixth career win in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Union Park E/W in 15:52 Clonmel SBK 14/1

Course-and-distance winner Monks Mead is now 7lb lower than when recording his latest success here, and could be capable of returning to winning ways having finished third in both of his previous two races at Brighton.

His latest placed effort came from a 1lb higher rating when sent off as the 7/42.75 favourite behind River Wharfe in handicap company, and the return to Chelmsford could spark enough improvement to allow him to return to winning ways.

The four-year-old grey wasn't seen to best effect in his most recent effort here, but that was from a rating of 61 and he has been gelded since. He appears ready to strike having been narrowly denied from a 2lb higher rating in May, and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to land a first win of the year.

Representing Mark Usher with Kevin Stott in the saddle, Monks Mead holds solid claims and should be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Monks Mead E/W in 20:15 Chelmsford SBK 7/1

In the 1m3f Southwell finale, Philip McBride-trained Charming Whisper makes appeal under 5lb claiming Ashley Lewis.

The four-year-old gelding is 3lb higher than his last winning mark, and 2lb lower than when narrowly denied over the same course-and-distance a week later. He hasn't been able to make an impression in two runs since, and must fare better than in previous runs on the all-weather, but is capable of putting in an improved effort and shouldn't be discounted.

A five-time winner, the son of Charm Spirit is a likeable type who often finishes strongly.

This assignment could suit and Charming Whisper makes the most appeal in the field as he attempts to return to form.