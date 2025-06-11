Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 30/1 Leopardstown pick
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter has three selections from Newbury, Nottingham and Leopardstown to consider on the Betfair Sportsbook this Thursday...
Katie Midwinter has three selections on Thursday
Local Hero can bounce back to form at Newbury
Experienced veteran is no forlorn hope at Leopardstown
Newbury, 16:25 - Back Local Hero E/W @ 10/111.00
Local Hero (Ire)
- J: Sean Levey
- T: Richard Hannon
- F: 31-492375
Only 1lb higher than his last winning mark, Richard Hannon-trained Local Hero can return to form in this 6f contest, capable of making the frame from a workable rating in this handicap under Sean Levey. Due to run at Epsom on Saturday, the four-year-old was withdrawn on account of the ground and should prefer the sounder conditions here.
Seeking a fourth career success, a first on Turf, the son of Phoenix Of Spain has become a Kempton specialist in recent seasons, enjoying all of his success at the all-weather track, however, he has been able to put in competitive efforts away from the Sunbury-on-Thames venue, and has enough ability to pose a threat here.
From a handy mark, Local Hero can run well at a price of 10/111.00, and makes each-way appeal.
Nottingham, 17:08 - Back Unavailable E/W @ 15/28.50
Suited by this 6f trip, four-year-old filly Unavailable makes the most appeal in this contest under Joey Haynes, having run well for a long way at Brighton when last seen.
Although she was unable to sustain her effort from a prominent position in the closing stages that day, the daughter of Twilight Son performed with some credit and, in this company, she should be able to pose a threat.
Trained by Chelsea Banham, Unavailable, who is a half-sister to a number of winners, has proven to be a capable performer, recording three successes during 2024, and this could present itself as a feasible opportunity for her to add to her winning tally, and claim her first success of the year.
Leopardstown, 18:50 - Back Casanova E/W @ 30/131.00
Casanova
- J: A. Egan
- T: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
- F: 510850-00
Experienced veteran Casanova is 1lb lower than his last winning mark from a rating of 76 with 7lb claimer Alexandra Egan in the saddle in this apprentice handicap.
The nine-year-old often runs well at this track and his previous success came over this 1m1f trip at Listowel last autumn, in which he recorded a comfortable win over Expound, a dual winner since.
Although Casanova is usually seen to best effect in softer conditions, and has finished down the field in two runs so far this season, he was able to put in competitive efforts in deep handicaps last season, including when fourth in the Irish Lincolnshire, and shouldn't be discounted now from a lenient mark.
Capable of bouncing back, the Ado McGuinness-trained gelding, who is equipped with his usual visor, can prove he still retains ability and fare better than in recent outings at odds of 30/131.00.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
