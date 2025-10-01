Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 20/1 Clonmel fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Maiden could finally land first win at Clonmel

Unexposed filly makes appeal in handicap

Michael Cleary-trained gelding Forever Frankie can make his presence felt in this two-and-a-half-mile hurdling handicap from a mark of 87.

Although he's yet to win in 16 races to date, including nine runs over timber, the eight-year-old has been able to put in competitive efforts on occasions including when fifth to Crowsatedappletart in a two-mile chase when last seen. He was entitled to improve for his first run for the yard in July, returning from a 407-day break in first-time cheekpieces, but was far from disgraced on that occasion at Downpatrick under Danny Mullins, who returns in the saddle here.

In two starts for his current trainer, Forever Frankie has performed well enough to suggest he can pose a threat in a race of this nature and he shouldn't be discounted despite being unable to get off the mark during his career so far. The step up in trip could bring out further improvement from the gelding, who was staying on well at Wexford when last seen but lacked the pace to challenge the eventual winner.

It could prove worth keeping the faith in him, and is on a workable mark considering he finished second from a 4lb higher rating to Miss Gherkin, now rated 24lb higher, last year. He makes each-way appeal with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Forever Frankie E/W in 15:55 Clonmel SBK 12/1

Four-year-old gelding Blue Day could return to form from a mark of 84 in this 6f sprint, only 3lb above his last winning mark having dropped 5lb since a creditable fifth to Bergerac at Hamilton in June.

Dropping in class here following a couple of below par efforts, the son of Blue Point can strike in the hands of Oisin Murphy, who has partnered him to a number of respectable finishes in the past.

Earlier in his career, the Harry Charlton-trained contender shaped with plenty of promise, finishing fourth to now 109-rated Group Two winner James's Delight on debut at Newbury before chasing home now 102-rated Jarraaf in a Kempton novice event. Blue Day shed his maiden tag in his subsequent start, beating Twilight Romance, before putting in respectable third-placed efforts behind two talented performers in Trefor and Drama, respectively.

Since being gelded during the summer of last year, Blue Day has struggled for some consistency but he is a classy horse on his day and this is a feasible opportunity for him to strike. He makes appeal at the weights and could be able to show further improvement after a short break.

The yard has a 20 percent strike-rate at the track this year, with half of their beaten runners finishing among the first four. The champion jockey is performing at a 23 percent win-rate for the trainer, having averaged one winner from every three rides when Roger Charlton was co-trainer. He's also three from six at the track this year, and, with plenty in favour of Blue Day here, could be able to continue that excellent record with another success.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Day in 16:20 Salisbury SBK SP

Six-year-old mare Lady Nightingale is another contender on the card at Clonmel who requires a leap of faith considering she remains a maiden following 11 runs, however, she could also prove worth following as she has caught the eye on a few occasions over obstacles to date.

Highly tried last season, mostly in maiden company, Lady Nightingale featured in a Cork event won convincingly by now 141-rated Grade One winner Aurora Vega on her hurdling debut, before finishing second twice to a pair of now 110-rated hurdlers in Zefania and Born Bright, respectively.

She was able to finish ahead of the likes of John Patrick Ryan-trained pair Ad Caelum, now rated 123, and Love Like This, now rated 94, in those races, proving her capabilities of being competitive on the track and shaping with some promise.

From a mark of 88 here, Lady Nightingale could finally make her mark, entitled to improve for her latest effort last month from a 90-day break. She remains capable of more in this sphere, and could outrun her odds in the hands of Cian Quirke, with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Nightingale E/W in 16:25 Clonmel SBK 20/1

Handicap debutant Dandy Speed is an intriguing runner for Charlie Johnston in this contest, stepping up to 7f for the first time having been seen over 5f and 6f in three starts to date. He has caught the eye in defeat previously, and a switch to handicapping could allow him to strike.

From an opening mark of 68, Dandy Speed makes appeal under Cieren Fallon. He finished a length-and-a-half third to Ardisia, now rated 92 following a number of excellent performances this summer, on debut, travelling well for a long way when entitled to take a step forward for the experience under a hands and heels ride.

Although unable to improve for his debut outing at Beverley, Dandy Speed again caught the eye in his latest start, performing well when fourth to Ghisa on his all-weather debut. His opening mark could prove lenient and he warrants serious consideration having shown good snippets of form.

The son of Dandy Man is by a stallion with a 33 percent success-rate winners-to-runners on an artificial surface, and is out of a one-time all-weather winner in Alicia Darcy, which bodes well for his chances on this surface although he was unable to pose a serious threat for the major honours when last seen at Wolverhampton.

Completely unexposed in this sphere, Dandy Speed makes the most appeal having shaped with promise in his opening runs. There should be plenty of further improvement to come from him and he can make his presence felt in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Dandy Speed in 17:40 Chelmsford SBK 9/2

A surprise winner at 14/115.00 on debut at Newbury last year, William Haggas-trained filly Jewelry began her racing career in style by beating 12 rivals convincingly over the 6f trip. The daughter of Wootton Bassett was upped into Group Three company in the Dick Poole Stakes on her following start, but struggled to cope with the occasion, showing greenness and inexperience following an incident at the start in which she was kicked.

Although she was deemed fit to race, she couldn't build on her debut effort and prove herself at that level but emerged from the race with reasonable excuses in an appearance worth putting a line through. She had been the subject of strong market support, sent off as the 15/82.88 favourite in a Stakes race won by now 104-rated Tabiti.

Absent for 327 days following that run, Jewelry managed a fourth-place finish, eventually placed third, at Kempton in August, in her first try over 7f. She ran well for a long way and finished on par with Shinara, a 850,000gns sister to Charyn. Not at her best when a 22/123.00 chance at Ascot when last seen, the three-year-old filly can fare better dropping in class and returning to handicap company from a rating of 86. Her current mark could prove lenient as she remains unexposed and open to further progression.

This is only her fifth start and it's too early to give up on the Coolmore-bred contender, who showed so much promise in her first start. The yard are performing at a 44 percent strike-rate at the track this year, and, with 3lb claimer Harry Burns easing her burden as top-weight, Jewelry can return to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back Jewelry in 19:00 Newcastle SBK 9/2

Following an impressive performance when outrunning odds of 25/126.00 to be denied only a neck at Newmarket, three-year-old filly Tuesdays Child could be a horse to keep onside from an unchanged mark of 72.

From the rear of the field that day, Tuesdays Child was able to make late gains on the leaders, finishing strongest of all, catching the eye in the closing stages. She displayed plenty of speed late on, doing her best work approaching the line suggesting a longer distance will allow her to fare even better.

A comfortable winner at Kempton in August, the daughter of Zoustar is 6lb above her last winning mark but, on the basis of her latest effort, appears well treated at the weights and remains capable of showing further improvement.

This is only her eighth career start and, under Billy Loughnane, she could add to her sole success to date with the step back up to a mile-and-a-quarter likely to suit.

Trained by George Boughey, Tuesdays Child can show further progression having performed well since joining the yard from the William Haggas stables. She warrants consideration and could prove tough to beat in the finale at Chelmsford.