Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 20/1 Ayr pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Unexposed St Mark's Basilica filly warrants consideration

Dro in class should see stayer bounce back to form

Kevin Ryan-trained gelding West Tyrone is back on his last winning mark from a rating of 68 which could allow him to return to form following a few below par efforts.

The three-year-old son of Zarak proved himself over this trip when beating subsequent dual winner Antiquity at Southwell in March. He hasn't been able to replicate that performance since, but has been running over a mile-and-a-quarter up to a mile-and-a-half, and the return to a mile should allow him to fare better.

In his first start of the season he was only narrowly denied by Blast The Dream over this distance when equipped with first-time cheekpieces, which are back on here, therefore with the trip in his favour, from a lower mark, East Tyrone could make the frame under Tom Eaves.

Recommended Bet Back West Tyrone E/W in 16:15 Ayr SBK 11/1

Michael Bell-trained Adjuvant wasn't seen to best effect in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock when last seen, but has been dropped 2lb for the appearance and drops significantly down in class here which could allow him to return to the winners' enclosure.

The son of New Bay has previously coped well in softer ground, and, with conditions to suit, is the one to beat under Callum Rodriguez.

A strong stayer, who has shown an excellent level of form previously, including when second to the talented Group One performer Sweet William in a heavy ground Goodwood handicap, Adjuvant remains capable of putting in a competitive effort and should be able to do so from his current mark of 87.

The six-year-old warrants serious consideration in this mile-and-three-quarter contest, and could prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Adjuvant in 16:32 Yarmouth SBK 3/1

St Mark's Basilica filly War Saint is one to note for Johnny Murtagh in the mile nursery handicap at Naas. She makes her fifth career start from a rating of 57 in this contest, and can fare better than when last seen over 7f at Down Royal.

On that occasion, War Saint was hampered when leaving the stalls from a wide draw which left her in a difficult position at the rear of the field. She was last of the pack turning for home, forced wide to mount her challenge when passing rivals with ease and appearing to have plenty left as she crossed the line in fifth.

Partnered by 7lb claiming Patrick McGettigan that day, the juvenile is 3lb higher this time around with in-form Ben Coen returning in the saddle. The yard enjoyed success at the Irish Champions Festival last weekend, and saddled a juvenile handicap winner at Navan recently, too, having placed with a few already this season.

By a stallion who has begun his post-racing career in fine fashion, whose progeny appear to cope well with an ease in ground conditions, War Saint warrants consideration from a potentially lenient rating of 57. She remains unexposed and should progress beyond her current mark, capable of shedding her maiden tag here with a favourable trip, and the step up to a mile can bring out further improvement from her.

Recommended Bet Back War Saint in 16:38 Naas SBK 11/2

Glorious Kitty has been disappointing in recent runs, but it could prove too early to give up on the daughter of Cotai Glory, who shaped with plenty of promise earlier in her debut campaign last term.

In her first start at York, Glorious Kitty defied odds of 40/141.00 to finish a length-and-a-three-quarter fourth to now 97-rated Betty Clover, dropped in deep waters but coping well with the assignment in the Listed Marygate Stakes.

This year, the Mick and David Easterby-trained representative finished a respectable third following a 231-day break in a Wolverhampton maiden, before taking a step forward to finish sixth in the competitive three-year-old Dash at the Derby meeting.

Now 11lb below her mark that day at Epsom, Glorious Kitty has been unable to match the level shown in four starts since but has been given a chance of returning to some form at the weights. She has proven she possesses ability on a going day, with softer conditions appearing to suit, too, and this could be an opportunity for her to bounce back under Billy Garritty.

Recommended Bet Back Glorious Kitty E/W in 16:45 Ayr SBK 20/1

Four-year-old gelding Curran is 4lb above his last winning mark, when partnered by 7lb claimer Jack Callan on the July Course in June, but has been narrowly denied from his current rating since, when beaten a neck by Beauld As Brass in a higher class Haydock handicap.

At this level from his current mark, the Charlie Johnston-trained contender makes appeal under Silvestre De Sousa, and can improve on his sole previous outing at the track over this extra distance. With two wins to his name already this season over a mile-and-three-quarters, Curran can add to his tally and return to the winners' enclosure. He has the scope for further improvement as a stayer and, having this trip appears to suit.

The strong stayer is on a workable mark from which he can strike for a trainer with a 22 percent strike-rate at the course this season.