Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Newmarket pick

Katie Midwinter has selections from Newmarket, Ripon and Naas

Ivan Furtado-trained filly can bounce back to form

Horse to follow Powerful Nation returns to action

Dropping down in class and back in trip, having had the benefit of a recent run this term, top weight Lincoln Rockstar could return to form under P J McDonald, and resume her excellent run of form having recorded form figures of 15121211 in her first three months since joining the Ivan Furtado operation from David O'Meara's yard.

The five-year-old mare improved a remarkable amount of 29lb during the summer months, and is now only 2lb above her last winning mark. Her recent efforts have been disappointing, however, she was in tough company at Haydock in September, in a race won by Epic Poet, running from a career-high mark of 81, and may have been feeling the effects of a busy campaign on her penultimate start at Yarmouth.

Although she has won when fresh in the past, it's possible she may have needed the outing over the mile-and-three-quarter trip in which she made the running, tiring late, and this is a further drop in class in which she should be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Lincoln Rockstar E/W in 15:10 Ripon SBK 18/1

Course-and-distance winner Spring Bloom often runs well at the track and could be ready to strike now back on his last winning mark of 75 with Tom Marquand returning in the saddle.

The experienced eight-year-old is making his 50th career start in this 5f sprint, and has proven he still retains plenty of ability with a number of good performances over the past year.

Usually a reliable type who is rarely beaten by far, the Robert Eddery-trained gelding holds strong claims at this level having been denied only by Chairmanoftheboard in a higher class contest on his penultimate start.

Spring Bloom could be worth keeping onside and warrants consideration on his return to Newmarket.

Recommended Bet Back Spring Bloom in 16:15 Newmarket SBK 6/1

Consistent performer Powerful Nation made six appearances as a juvenile, winning twice and beaten by a narrow margin in each of his four defeats, including on three occasions at Stakes level.

On his latest start, the imposing son of Sioux Nation faced older rivals when denied a head by four-year-old Ostraka in a Dundalk Group Three, having previously been beaten half-a-length by now three-time Listed winner Lady With The Lamp, and by Usdi Atohi in a Listed Tipperary contest.

A likeable type, the Andrew Slattery-trained colt was able to perform with credit in each race and he's capable of showing plenty of further improvement as he matures and develops. Having already displayed plenty of ability and speed during his debut campaign, Powerful Nation is a horse to note this season and could make a winning start as a three-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation in 17:03 Naas SBK 5/1

Andaleep was able to perform with some credit when beaten only four-and-a-half-lengths at odds of 80/181.00 in his latest start at Newcastle, and now dropping in class from a 1lb lower rating, the veteran holds each-way claims from a workable mark.

On a rating of 91, 3lb above his last winning mark, Andaleep possesses the ability required to strike in this race if on a going day, capable of being competitive at this level.

Trained by Daniel and Clare Kubler, the son of Siyouni, who has proven form over the distance, makes the most appeal and should be able to pose a threat in the hands of Richard Kingscote.