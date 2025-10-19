Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Munster National pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Sunday

Likeable mare can strike at Kempton

Step up in trip should suit Leopardstown contender

New recruit may not be caught in Munster National

Likeable six-year-old Bluey caught the eye during her novice hurdle campaign, winning twice and finishing second to Jubilee Alpha at Windsor before lining up in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She was unable to make an impression in that Grade Two, but had often appeared to be a work in progress, learning and improving with experience during the season having raced keenly at times.

Going chasing could bring out the best in Bluey, and she has previous point form which should allow her to hit the ground running on her rules debut over the larger obstacles.

In her first point start, Bluey finished a creditable fifth to Mayor's Walk, a sadly ill-fated filly who had shown plenty of promise, with Kilbarry Saint, now rated 128, subsequent winner The Secret Pearl, and now 125-rated Jasmine Bliss also featuring.

In her second point appearance, Bluey chased home now 128-rated Cobra Queen, beaten only two-lengths by the subsequent four-time winner, finishing ahead of now 122-rated Kitealy Park, before going on to win a point of her own, convincingly beating Either Way, now in training with Nicky Henderson, and a future Grade Three runner-up in Grainne A Chroi, now rated 129.

There should be further progression to come from Bluey, who is a mare to keep in the tracker this term. She represents the in-form Emma Lavelle, who has saddled five winners from her last seven runners, and has Ben Jones, with four wins from his last eight rides, in the saddle, a rider who partnered her to victory previously.

Recommended Bet Back Bluey in 14:16 Kempton SBK 11/4

In the three-mile Munster National, Eric McNamara-trained Weveallbeencaught makes the most appeal from a mark of 132, capable of holding his own in a race of this nature.

A recent acquisition for the yard, the gelding, who was once purchased for £210,000, changed hands for £40,000 in May, switching from the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard having also represented Christian Williams.

A talented horse on his day, the son of Getaway hasn't always been easy to catch right, but has often shaped with potential as a staying chaser. He's now only 4lb higher than his previous success at Doncaster in January, when he was a convincing winner by nine-and-a-half-lengths, and has since made the frame in two competitive races at the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National meeting, respectively.

Having had a recent run in Ireland, Weveallbeencaught should be race fit and ready for this challenge, with plenty in his favour. He holds strong claims and could finally land a big prize.

Recommended Bet Back Weveallbeencaught E/W in 16:15 Limerick SBK 9/1

Four-year-old Blue Point filly Ob La Di didn't have the speed to pose a threat for the major honours when last seen at Naas a week ago, but the step up to a mile-and-a-half should hold her in good stead and allow her to fare better.

She had previously won over course-and-distance at Naas from the front, kicking for home and proving too difficult to pass as she put her stamina to good use in August. However, her latest outing there wasn't run to suit and it's an effort worth forgiving.

Under 7lb claiming Patrick McGettigan in this contest, Ob La Di holds strong claims from a 5lb higher rating than her latest win. She has the scope to progress beyond her current mark having shown good form behind a subsequent black-type achiever in Beset at Sligo earlier this year, able to run on strongly from a difficult position.

That was from a mark of 85 and from a 2lb lower rating, Ob La Di should bounce back and can return to winning ways for Johnny Murtagh.

Recommended Bet Back Ob La Di in 16:35 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

Walnut Beach is one to note from a mark of 124 with 3lb claiming Aidan Kelly in the saddle for Patrick Flynn, capable of making his presence felt in this competitive 2m3f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old is only 2lb higher than his last winning mark, which came in Listed company at Killarney last year, and makes appeal at the weights, holding solid each-way claims despite needing to bounce back from his recent effort over hurdles.

The return to chasing should suit, as he had been seen to good effect in recent runs over the larger obstacles with form figures of 11336 in chases during 2024. A versatile performer, Walnut Beach warrants consideration and has the benefit of a few recent runs in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Walnut Beach E/W in 16:50 Limerick SBK 22/1

Luminous Light is another worth considering in the penultimate race on the card.

Trained by Anthony McCann, the six-year-old gelding makes only his fifth start over fences having won once and placed too, and remains open to showing further progression over the larger obstacles.

He's only 5lb above his last success over fences, having won from the same mark of 113 over hurdles in his subsequent run, too, and put in a fair effort behind Enjoy The Dream over a trip just shy of two miles during the summer.

From a workable mark, Luminous Light can make the frame and shouldn't be discounted.

Recommended Bet Back Luminous Light E/W in 16:50 Limerick SBK 13/2

Henry de Bromhead-trained Tareze makes her chase debut in this contest, but has previous point winning experience having beaten dual winner Sharp Object and multiple point winner The Great Unknown to glory.

She impressed over hurdles last year, finishing second in two maidens, including a Punchestown contest won by now 145-rated Bioluminescence, before shedding her maiden tag in spectacular fashion, winning by 27-lengths.

The daughter of Kayf Tara then went on to record a Listed success at Navan, which followed a Listed second, and proved her capabilities at Grade One level with a creditable fourth to Aurora Vega at Fairyhouse.

A mare with a bright future ahead, representing an in-form yard, Tareze makes plenty of appeal particularly considering she has previous experience over fences.

There's plenty of rain forecast prior to the off, too, which will further enhance her claims, and she is one to note under Sean Flanagan for team Knockeen.