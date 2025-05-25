Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Irish 1000 Guineas fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections from the Curragh and Dusseldorf

Defending champion is the one to beat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup

Anshoda is one to note in German 1000 Guineas

Whilst Porta Fortuna could prove tough to beat if she returns at her best, course-and-distance winner One Look is a worthy opponent, making more appeal at the prices having had the benefit of a recent run.

The Paddy Twomey-trained filly won the valuable Goffs Million here on debut in softer conditions, before backing up that performance with a testing ground victory at Cork. There's some rain forecast ahead of this Group Two contest, which would suit this daughter of Gleneagles who claimed Group Three success here on her reappearance last month.

Last term, One Look put in a number of good efforts including when winning in Listed company at Killarney, and when second to Wingspan in a Gowran Park Listed contest. She placed in a Group Three on her final start as a three-year-old over an extended 1m1f, but dropped back to a mile on her latest effort when beating 99-rated Ecstatic and the reopposing Naomi Lapaglia impressively, whilst also shaping as though there should be more to come from her.

One Look is a likeable filly, who remains open to further progression. She can take a step forward from her return to action and prove her worth at Group Two level, capable of holding her own in this company, particularly should there be an ease in ground conditions.

Recommended Bet Back One Look in 14:30 at the Curragh SBK 13/2

Los Angeles and White Birch were likely to improve for their first and second-placed efforts in the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes when last seen, but it's the latter who makes the most appeal in this rematch considering he made late gains on the eventual winner and was returning from a 344-day break, absent since his success over Auguste Rodin in this contest last May.

The John Joseph Murphy-trained grey faces stiff opposition from Ballydoyle once again as he attempts to defend his crown, and the pair cannot be split on ratings, both on a mark of 121, with little between them on form.

Considering White Birch was able to defy a lengthy layoff to finish strongly on his latest start, and his reopposing rival is likely most effective over an extra 2f, the mount of Colin Keane gets the nod as he bids to record a fourth victory at the track. He's a talented horse and could just have the edge in this race, capable of reversing the form with Los Angeles.

Recommended Bet Back White Birch in 15:05 Curragh SBK 11/4

Making her seasonal return following a 205-day break, Anshoda seeks Group Two glory as she heads to Germany for David Loughnane with Billy Loughnane back in the saddle.

The daughter of Inns Of Court couldn't pose a threat when a 94/195.00 outsider in the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar, but had previously shown a good level of form. She recorded a Group Three success over subsequent Group Three winners in both Duty First and Merrily at Goodwood, and also finished second to Celestial Orbit when ahead of Flaming Stone in a Listed Sandown event.

On debut at Lingfield last term, she surprised at odds of 33/134.00 to make a winning start, proving she is effective when fresh, and there is enough substance to the form to suggest she can put in a competitive effort in this German 1000 Guineas.

Recommended Bet Back Anshoda in 15:15 Dusseldorf SBK BSP

Australia filly Cercene, who fetched €50,000 as a yearling, must show further improvement if she is to feature among the places in this Irish 1000 Guineas, however, she has the scope for further progression on the back of two creditable runs this term, and represents value at odds of 40/141.00.

Last term, the Joseph Murphy-trained filly made three starts, making late headway from the rear on debut to finish third at Gowran Park, before comfortably winning her maiden at Naas, beating subsequent winner Rowdy Yeats, who had previously finished second to now 111-rated dual Group Three winner Arizona Blaze. Bodhi Bear, who was in third that day, has won twice since, including when beating Town And Country, recently a close second at Listed level, at Cork.

This season, Cercene returned with an eye-catching third behind Swelter and Exactly in a Leopardstown Group Three which also featured subsequent Listed winner Copacabana Sands. She was able to run on strongly that day, bridging the gap on the approach to the line over 7f, which suggested a step up to a mile would suit.

In her latest outing, she finished a half-a-length second to Atsila in another promising effort, and she has shown enough ability to suggest she can outrun her odds in this field. If she can take another step forward, Cercene could make the frame under Gary Carroll.

Recommended Bet Back Cercene E/W in 15:40 Curragh SBK 40/1

Another to consider each-way in the fillies' feature is British-raider Duty First.

The daughter of Showcasing sprung a surprise at odds of 33/134.00 in a Newbury Group Three on her return to action last month and was subsequently supplemented for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, but was unable to make an impression on the Rowley Mile when upped into Group One company. It may be worth forgiving that effort as she didn't run her race, and she still appears to be a work in progress, a filly who is learning with experience and still developing.

Trained by Archie Watson, Duty First possesses plenty of rawa ability and if she can bounce back, a price of 33/134.00 represents value.