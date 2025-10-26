Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Aintree fancy

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Sunday

Exciting colt can land French Group 1

Likeable gelding makes appeal in Old Roan

Making her first appearance for David Menuisier and stepping up to a trip further than an extended mile-and-a-half for the first time, four-year-old filly Uluru is an intriguing contender in the Group Three Prix Belle de Nuit.

Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, the daughter of Zoffany won a Listed contest in Limerick, appearing to relish the step up a few furlongs that day and shaping as though further improvement could be possible in staying contests.

She was narrowly denied in a Group Three at Deavuille last year, subsequent to a third-placed finish in the Sandringham Stakes, proving her credentials at this level over shorter and proving she can compete in Stakes company.

On her return to France, she finished third in a Listed Compiegne race in heavy conditions over a mile-and-a-quarter twelve months ago. This time around as she makes another trip across the English Channel, Uluru could be capable of getting her head in front, unexposed coming into this staying race but having shown to possess plenty of ability on a going day previously.

Christophe Soumillon, who has partnered her in her previous couple of runs in France, returns in the saddle, and can steer the Zoffany filly to a promising position in her 14th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Uluru in 11:26 Saint-Cloud SBK SP

Henry de Bromhead-trained The Folkes Tiara has 7lb claimer Dylan Whelan easing his burden from top-weight, and can put in a competitive effort, capable of taking a step forward from his latest run in a Listed Handicap Chase at Killarney when eighth of the field.

He can fare better in calmer waters here, for an in-form Knockeen operation, and makes appeal at the weights considering he was successful from a rating of 126 last November in Listed company, and was only narrowly denied from a 5lb higher rating with 7lb claimer Ethan O'Sullivan aboard in his subsequent outing.

The nine-year-old, who is a dual winner over fences, has proven his ability in tougher contests previously, and should be able to make his presence felt in this extended 2m3f contest. He hasn't quite been at his best in his recent runs, but can get back on track with a positive effort in this race.

Recommended Bet Back The Folkes Tiara in 13:05 Wexford SBK 16/1

Imposing Camelot colt Pierre Bonnard was hugely impressive in winning the Group Three Zetland Stakes earlier this month and can make a successful step up into Group One company for a trainer who saddled Los Angeles to victory in this race two years ago.

The good-looking colt had previously landed his maiden in good fashion at Dundalk, having featured in a Leopardstown maiden on debut in which Aidan O'Brien had unsuccessfully been represented by Delacroix and Scandinavia, who would prove to be two of his best horses in training the following term.

A step up in trip was likely to suit this scopey individual, who is by a strong stayer and out of a mile-and-a-quarter Group One winning New Approach mare in Sultanina, dam of Crepe Suzette, Group Two-placed over an extended mile-and-three-quarters.

A further increase in distance is likely to suit next season and he appears the type likely to cope with a slight ease in conditions, too.

Emerging as one of the most exciting juveniles to emerge from Ballydoyle this season, Pierre Bonnard can record a third successive win and prove himself at the top level in this contest. In the hands of Christophe Soumillon, he should prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Pierre Bonnard in 13:34 Saint-Cloud SBK 4/5

Extremely likeable gelding Ahoy Senor is a difficult horse to catch on a going day, and does have his quirks with his erratic jumping, but is a brilliant performer on his day who possesses a huge amount of class and ability.

Capable of being competitive in the top level contests over the years at his best, the dual Grade One winner is making his seasonal reappearance on the back of a fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and uncharacteristic below par effort at his beloved Aintree.

He had previously recorded form figures of 113223 at the course, with wins in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle and Mildmay Novices' Chase, as well as second-placed efforts to the magnificent Shishkin and talented Gerri Colombe in respective editions of the Bowl.

This intermediate trip of two-and-a-half-miles is slightly shorter than his optimum, however, if able to get into a good rhythm from the front, using the front-running tactic that seems to be the most effective for him, he can put his stamina to good use and land another success at the track.

His performance in the race twelve months ago can be upgraded and this seems a feasible opportunity for him to record a first win since his Cotswold Chase victory in January 2023.

Ahoy Senor, also known as Hank, could prove worth keeping the faith in and is difficult to oppose on his return to this familiar setting.