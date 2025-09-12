Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 50/1 Doncaster pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at the Curragh and Doncaster

Talented filly is the bet of the day in Group Two contest

Likeable colt can outrun his odds in the Flying Five

Outsider of the field is no forlorn hope in competitive handicap

Top weight Big Gossey is too big a price to ignore at 25/126.00 in this competitive 6f handicap. He has been raised 8lb since his previous handicap success but has been able to run well on occasion from a higher or similar rating in that sphere, particularly in softer conditions.

A Listed winner over subsequent Prix du Jockey Club champion Camille Pissarro over 7f here earlier in the season, the likeable grey has been able to hold his own at Group Two level, too, when beaten only half-a-length over this course-and-distance in the Greenlands Stakes in May. Having shown ability against tough Group quality opponents, Big Gossey can make his presence felt with conditions to suit in familiar surroundings here.

The popular eight-year-old is no forlorn hope at generous odds and has enough class to make the frame under 3lb claimer Robert Whearty for Charles O'Brien.

Recommended Bet Back Big Gossey E/W in 13:30 Curragh SBK 25/1

Three-year-old colt The Waco Kid is one to note for Hugo Palmer in this 7f handicap, with 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman easing his burden from top weight.

The son of Mehmas warrants each-way consideration at the weights, capable of putting in a competitive effort having shown plenty of ability as a juvenile last term. He hasn't been quite as effective so far this year, but things haven't quite worked out for him in handicap company yet, and he can put in an improved performance from a lower mark.

A convincing Group Three winner over the likes of Diego Ventura and Symbol Of Honour at Newmarket last autumn, the softer ground appeared to bring out the best in him that day and any rainfall could prove beneficial.

Recommended Bet Back The Waco Kid E/W in 14:30 Doncaster SBK BSP

Another three-year-old to consider each-way in this competitive handicap is Karl Burke-trained Tiger Mask. He was also a talented juvenile last term, able to perform well in Stakes company including in the Group Two Vintage Stakes and when beaten only three-lengths by Field Of Gold in the Solario Stakes.

Following a 280-day absence, the son of Havana Grey made his reappearance in a tough Newcastle handicap, unable to make the frame in a tricky contest that didn't suit and from which he was entitled to improve. He was sent off at odds of 50/151.00 on the Knavesmire when last seen in first-time cheekpieces, running well without ever appearing to reach top gear.

The headgear is removed here, and he can fare better. It's too early to give up on this colt, who can outrun his odds of 50/151.00 on a going day under 5lb claimer Jack Nicholls.

Recommended Bet Back Tiger Mask E/W in 14:30 Doncaster SBK 50/1

Spangled Mac warrants consideration in this extended 6f handicap following a creditable third-placed effort in a Thirsk contest when last seen.

The likeable performer was a good winner at Bahrain earlier in the year, performing well over the 6f trip that day. This distance appears to suit as he is able to stay further, and has the speed for a shorter trip, but seems most effective over around 6f, able to use his staying capabilities to good effect late on.

Trained by George Boughey, the six-year-old gelding is now 7lb below his last winning British rating, and can take advantage of a workable rating in the hands of Grace McEntee. He was able to show improvement when last seen, faring better than in his previous runs of the summer, and can build on that performance here.

Recommended Bet Back Spangled Mac E/W in 15:00 Doncaster SBK 11/1

Course-and-distance winner Whistlejacket shaped with plenty of promise as a juvenile and was able to add a Group One prize to his list of successes following Group Two and Listed victories during his debut campaign.

This term, he returned to action with a Listed win at Navan before being beaten by Babouche in a Naas Group Three. He then finished sixth in the Commonwealth Cup at odds of 12/113.00 in a performance that can be upgraded considering he didn't get the most favourable run through the race.

In his latest start, the brother to Little Big Bear featured in open company for the first time, failing to make an impression following a slow start in the July Cup at Newmarket.

The return to a softer surface could allow the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner to fare better here, however, and it's too early to give up on him at the top level. He has coped well with testing conditions in the past, with all of his four career wins coming on ground with soft in the description.

Capable of outrunning his odds of 9/110.00 under Christophe Soumillon, the classy No Nay Never colt makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket E/W in 15:15 Curragh SBK 9/1

Andrew Slattery-trained Powerful Nation shouldn't be discounted at odds of 33/134.00 in his first Group One appearance, capable of showing further improvement in only his 11th career start. Talented as a juvenile, the well-named son of Sioux Nation was narrowly denied in two Listed contests during his debut campaign, as well as in a Dundalk Group Three when taking on his elders.

Earlier this season, the three-year-old landed a much deserved Stakes success at Cork, but hasn't been able to be competitive in two appearances since. He was a good second to subsequent Group Three winner Bucanero Fuerte on his return to action at Naas in May, and needs to return to form if he is to make an impression here.

In his penultimate appearance over 5f here, Powerful Nation struggled to get involved, failing to run in his usual manner which had previously seen him finish among the first three in each of his eight starts prior. He became upset in the stalls when last seen at Tipperary, taken out to be assessed before being reloaded and running, found to be lame post-race with a hind leg wound.

With excuses to be made for his latest efforts, the usually consistent Powerful Nation remains open to further progression, having shown plenty of potential during his earlier days with an impressive physique to suggest he can hold his own in tough races, too.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation E/W in 15:15 Curragh SBK 33/1

Dual Listed winner Fair Angellica will enjoy easier conditions on track at Doncaster should the forecast rain arrive prior to Sunday's action.

The daughter of Harry Angel has lacked consistency this term, but has been running against tough opposition, finishing fifth to More Thunder in her latest outing. She was slowly away in her penultimate start, finishing well, and became outpaced in her previous run before staying on strongly there, too.

Softer conditions over this trip should see Fair Angellica perform to the best of her ability. She is proven over the distance and has performed well at this level in the past which should hold her in good stead here.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica in 16:10 Doncaster SBK 11/2

Al Qareem makes each-way appeal in the Irish St Leger for Karl Burke, capable of putting in a good effort at odds of 17/29.50 under Clifford Lee. The likeable six-year-old is a strong stayer over the trip and should be suited by the easier conditions on track as he seeks a first Group One success.

This season, Al Qareem has recorded a Group Three success and two Listed wins. He wasn't able to land a blow in the Lonsdale Cup behind Trawlerman when last seen, but he can fare better this time around with only 4lb to find with favourite Al Riffa.

The son of Awtaad is a tenacious horse with a great attitude, and he can dig deep to make his presence felt in this field. At the prices, he represents value and could outrun his odds.

Recommended Bet Back Al Qareem E/W in 16:25 Curragh SBK 17/2

Talented filly One Look runs in the colours of Wathnan Racing for the first time having recently been purchased by the growing operation. She remains in training with the in-form Paddy Twomey for whom she has recorded two Group Three successes to date, and is the one to beat in this Group Two affair.

The four-year-old daughter of Gleneagles has been running well this term and put in an excellent performance when a slightly unfortunate second to Porta Fortuna in a Group Two over a mile here in May. She wasn't seen to best effect at this level in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, but the quicker ground may have played its part that day as she is most effective in easier conditions.

With the ground likely to be in her favour here, One Look can land her first Group Two prize in the hands of James Doyle.