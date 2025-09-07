Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 16/1 Longchamp pick

Katie Midwinter has five fancies on Sunday

Rosallion can put a luckless run behind him in France

Knavesmire contender is ready to strike

Three-time Group One winner Los Angeles can return to form as he steps back up in trip to a mile-and-a-half in the Prix Foy. Last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe third seems better suited by a stiffer test of stamina over an extended distance, and there are excuses for his recent defeats.

Things didn't pan out favourably for the Ballydoyle contenders in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and the Royal Whip Stakes was unlikely to be perfectly suitable on the back of a short break. He can come on plenty for the run and peak in his end of season assignments, better suited to this challenge in slightly easier conditions despite returning to the highest level against stiff opposition.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has great course-and-distance form and Christophe Soumillon in the saddle taking over from the injured Ryan Moore. With plenty in his favour, Los Angeles is the one to beat and can prove his worth.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles in 1:33 Longchamp SBK 3/1

Talented Richard Hannon-trained colt Rosallion hasn't had any luck so far this season, narrowly denied in three Group One contests following his third on reappearance in the Lockinge Stakes. He was entitled to improve for his return to action following a 333-day break, with his three-year-old campaign cut short due to a setback, and he was subsequently sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite for the Queen Anne Stakes.

At Royal Ascot, Rosallion was denied a nose by one of the outsiders of the field in Docklands, before being beaten a neck by surprise 150/1151.00 winner Qirat in the Sussex Stakes. Things didn't work out favourably for him when dropped back in trip over 7f in the newly upgraded City Of York Stakes, beaten only a length by Never So Brave having failed to get rolling quickly enough to prevail. He had an awkward draw that day which didn't help his cause, and raced wide in the straight when unable to get into an advantageous position.

On his day, Rosallion is unbeatable over a mile and has previous course form having landed his first Group One here in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere as a juvenile. It's expected to be a warm weekend in Paris, and conditions are likely to stay dry with rainfall having been reported earlier in the week. This should mean the ground will be acceptable for Rosallion, who wouldn't want testing conditions.

Deserving of a win at the highest level this year, Rosallion has the class and talent to beat the rest of his rivals in this contest and can put in a bold bid under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in 14:50 Longchamp SBK 11/4

Geoff Oldroyd-trained Air Force One won over 5f here in his penultimate start, recording a first success for his new yard and second of his career, and was only narrowly denied from a 6lb higher mark in the competitive opening handicap of the Ebor Festival last month.

With excellent course form in his favour, the son of Starspangledbanner can put in another threatening performance from a 3lb higher mark. He is in-form currently and is open to even further improvement, currently showing great progression.

This is only his tenth career start and the four-year-old has plenty in his favour as he bids for another victory on the Knavesmire in the hands of P J McDonald.

Recommended Bet Back Air Force One in 15:00 York SBK 7/2

Likeable filly Bedtime Story burst onto the scene as a juvenile with a hugely impressive Chesham Stakes success at Royal Ascot in which she beat her rivals by nine-and-a-half-lengths in convincing fashion. She had previously provided a small shock when beating her favoured stablemate Giselle in a Leopardstown maiden on debut, before going on to land Group Two and Group Three honours later during the summer of her juvenile campaign.

Sent off as the 4/51.80 favourite for the Moyglare Stud Stakes in her first Group One appearance, things didn't work out for Bedtime Story who finished fifth of five at the line, reported to have been lame post race. She couldn't make a significant impression on her subsequent start here in the Prix Marcel Boussac, but was keen towards the rear of the field, in a position difficult to make late headway from in softer conditions when entitled to improve for the outing following the issues suffered from her previous appearance.

This term, the daughter of Frankel returned to action with a respectable sixth-place finish in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, when again likely to improve for the outing, before being denied a length when upped in trip in the Prix de Diane, finishing strongly from a difficult position.

It's worth putting a line through her effort behind stablemate Whirl in the Nassau Stakes, as the race wasn't run to suit with the torrential rain having a significant impact on ground conditions, which wouldn't have improved her chances.

When last seen at Deauville, Bedtime Story was again desperately unlucky when unable to get a clear run, travelling strongly in the closing stages. She is another contender at Longchamp who is deserving of a win at the highest level this season considering nothing has gone her way.

Bedtime Story has the talent to win a race of this nature, however, and the step up to a mile-and-a-half could bring out further improvement from her.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story E/W in 15:25 Longchamp SBK 16/1

New Bay colt Bay City Roller was unbeaten as a juvenile last year, winning three 7f contests culminating in a Group Two success in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

This year, the George Scott-trained contender is yet to win but has placed in Listed company behind Opera Ballo, as well as being beaten three-quarters-of-a-length by Daryz in a Saint-Cloud Group Two. He was unable to make an impression in the York Stakes when last seen, but the further step up in trip to a mile-and-a-half could allow him to fare better and he is open to further progression in only his seventh start.

His dam Bloomfield won twice at Listed level over a mile-and-a-half and mile-and-three-quarters respectively, whilst also placing twice at Group Three level over the middle distance. She also produced Botanical, who has been rated as high as 110 during his career to date and has proven effective over an extended mile-and-a-quarter.

There could be more to come from Bay City Roller, who isn't a horse to discount in this Group Two contest and can make his presence felt under Callum Shepherd.