Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 12/1 Southwell fancy

Katie Midwinter has four selections to consider on Sunday

It's Showtime for Mahomes in Hamilton handicap

Likeable filly has course form in her favour at Southwell

Course-and-distance winner The Man recorded a debut success at this venue last year, beating Storm Call by a length in novice company to land a maiden victory.

Since then, he has been gelded and undergone wind surgery, returning this year in great order with an impressive handicap win on his return at York, beating 21 rivals to defy odds of 14/115.00, before being narrowly denied by Trefor in the opening contest of the Ebor Festival.

Still unexposed, the Richard Spencer-trained contender could prove better than his current mark of 96 in time in time, on an upward trajectory and capable of showing further progression in only his seventh career start.

For a yard that has been enjoying plenty of success in tricky handicaps over the summer, including in the Ayr Gold Cup this weekend, this son of Mehmas makes appeal with proven course form in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back The Man in 16:07 Southwell SBK 7/2

Six-year-old gelding Showtime Mahomes can return to the winners' enclosure in this 6f sprint, despite being 5lb higher than his previous winning mark at Carlisle in July. Since then, the son of Dabirsim has been seen in higher class contests, but drops back down in class here as he bids for a seventh career win.

Trained by Grant Tuer and partnered by Oli Stammers, Showtime Mahomes can be the chief contender in this seven-runner handicap as he bids for another touchdown. He has run well from a similar mark in the past, including when beaten only half-a-length from a rating of 70 last winter, and won from a 1lb lower rating at Musselburgh two years ago.

One to note, Showtime Mahomes can strike and could prove worth the punt.

Recommended Bet Back Showtime Mahomes in 16:43 Hamilton SBK 3/1

Kevin Ryan-trained Blue Lakota is on a comeback trail following a string of below par efforts this season, but has dropped to a mark 2lb below his last success, which came over 6f here, and could fare better under 5lb claimer Mason Paetel.

Last winter, the son of Sioux Nation was in great form on the all-weather following wind surgery, narrowly beaten twice before recording successive wins, finishing third, and winning again.

Following a short break, Blue Lakota couldn't match the form shown during the colder months, but he has plenty of ability on a going day and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Making appeal at the weights, with previous course form a benefit, the three-year-old is one to note each-way at a price of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Lakota E/W in 17:07 Southwell SBK 12/1

Likeable filly Bellarchi is another course-and-distance winner that makes appeal on this Southwell card. Highly tried during her career so far, the daughter of Mehmas runs from a rating of 84, 6lb higher than her last success and up 2lb for a narrow defeat by Dash Of Azure when last seen.

The Grant Tuer-trained contender has been in good form for the majority of the year, successful on her reappearance at this venue before returning in good form following a mid-season break, winning twice during the summer. She appears a filly to keep onside in current form, and, having run well here previously, can put in a bold bid under Daniel Muscutt.

Bidding for a ninth win on her 38th start, the four-year-old should be capable of posing a threat and holds each-way claims.