Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes Goodwood fancies

Katie Midwinter has five fancies on Sunday

Listed winner makes appeal in Stakes company at Naas

Classy filly can land Deauville Group One

Likeable gelding Tribal Chief was hugely progressive last term, rising from an opening mark of 61 to a rating of 90, recording four wins in the process.

The David Menuisier-trained contender is yet to add to his record of successes this year, but has been luckless on multiple occasions, including when slowly away on reappearance at Newmarket in a race won by Bullet Point who is now rated 14lb higher with the scope for further improvement.

In his second start of this current campaign, Tribal Chief was sent off as one of the favourites for a Longchamp handicap in which he was likely unsuited by conditions, and he suffered an unfavourable passage at Newcastle on his subsequent start. He performed with some credit when a three-length sixth to Rhoscolyn in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, but was unable to give his true running that day either and can fare better from a 1lb lower mark in calmer waters.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief in 13:50 Goodwood SBK 5/1

A similar looking filly to the magnificent Inspiral, who is a half-sister to her dam Lunar Corona, unbeaten two-year-old Moon Target has beaten her rivals by a combined distance of 13-lengths in two starts to date, and now takes her chance at Stakes level, taking a significant step up in class.

Trained by Sir Mark Prescott, the daughter of Cracksman has been hugely impressive in both of her wins so far, and appears the type to show enough progression to compete at Stakes level. Well-bred, she has made the biggest impression of this field so far and can make her presence felt in this tougher assignment.

On debut at Newmarket, Moon Target beat a previous winner in Space Bear, whilst the form of her second success has been recently franked by third-placed Della Pace, who shed her maiden tag in good fashion at Kempton.

There should be plenty more to come from the exciting filly, and Moon Target can make a successful start in this company under Luke Morris.

Recommended Bet Back Moon Target in 14:25 Goodwood SBK 9/4

Three-time Listed winner Lady With The Lamp is no stranger to defying the odds having recorded black-type successes at huge prices in the past including at 66/167.00 and 28/129.00.

Upped to Group One level this summer, the three-year-old filly was unable to land a blow in the Commonwealth Cup but fared better on her return to Listed company behind Sky Majesty before featuring in a Group Three won by Bucanero Fuerte earlier this month. She can prove better than shown on her latest outing, and return to her earlier season form under Declan McDonogh.

Capable of putting in a competitive effort at this level, the daughter of King Of Change has shown enough ability to suggest she can make the frame in Group Three company and she shouldn't be discounted for Joseph O'Brien.

Recommended Bet Back Lady With The Lamp E/W in 15:25 Naas SBK 16/1

Experienced nine-year-old Theriverrunsdeep makes her 56th start in this 5f sprint, seeking a seventh career success, and although she must bounce back following a couple of below par efforts, she proved last season she still retains ability and is on a low mark of 44 from which she can strike on a going day.

Now 3lb below her previous success in this race twelve months ago, when ridden by 3lb claimer Wesley Joyce, the course-and-distance winner has Seamie Heffernan in the saddle this time around, a rider who has partnered her to three successes in the past.

Trained and owned by Seamus O'Donnell, the daughter of Camacho is on an 11lb lower mark than her all-weather rating, which she can exploit on the Turf in familiar surroundings. Whilst she is most effective on the polytrack at Dundalk, she has proven she can be competitive on the Turf, too, and is no forlorn hope in this handicap, holding each-way claims.

Recommended Bet Back Theriverrunsdeep E/W in 16:00 Naas SBK 18/1

Frankel filly Bedtime Story was hugely impressive during the first part of her juvenile campaign, recording four successive victories including a Group Two, Group Three and an emphatic Listed success in the Chesham Stakes. She made a significant impression at Royal Ascot before going on to beat stablemate Exactly twice in Stakes company, sent off at odds of 4/51.80 for the Moyglare Stud Stakes as a result when finishing last of the field, reported to be lame post-race.

Her first Group One assignment was a performance worth forgiving considering she had reasonable excuses and failed to give her true running, and she may have needed the outing on her subsequent start at Longchamp, too, in a race that wasn't run to suit.

This term, she returned from a 217-day break in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches to finish a creditable sixth when likely in need of the outing once again, and showed plenty of improvement to be beaten only a length in the Prix de Diance at Chantilly. She proved she has trained on in that Group One, and she is also capable of posing a threat at that level.

In her latest outing in the Nassau Stakes, the Ballydoyle representative was well beaten by impressive stablemate Whirl, who had previously landed Group One honours and had conditions to suit. The heavy rainfall inconvenienced Bedtime Story in contrast, as did the flag start, but she is much better than that and holds leading claims here.

Under Ryan Moore, the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly can return to form and prove her top level credentials, building on her early promise and landing a fifth career success.