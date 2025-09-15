Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 11/4 Kempton nap

Katie Midwinter

Kempton, 18:30 - Back Dragonflame @ 11/43.75

Three-year-old gelding Dragonflame performed well over course-and-distance last month, finishing third to Popeye Doyle, who was able to make the frame in his subsequent run, on his all-weather debut here.

That was his first run following a gelding operation and a 89-day break, therefore he could be able to show further improvement on his return to the track, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Rossa Ryan.

Trained by Brian Meehan, the son of Pinatubo was beaten only by Lunanova when making late headway from the rear of the field, in a race that wasn't run to suit. Whilst no match for the winner that day, he was clear of the rest and can fare better in different circumstances this time around.

This is only his seventh career start and based on his latest efforts, including a second on handicap debut at Yarmouth in May, when ahead of subsequent winners such as Twilight Guest and Beach Point, Dragonflame is on a workable mark from which he can strike.

There should be further progression to come from Dragonflame, who is the one to beat at odds of 11/43.75 in this mile handicap.

Recommended Bet

Back Dragonflame in 18:30 Kempton

SBK11/4

Kempton, 20:30 - Back Little Miss India E/W @ 15/28.50

With four places available in this 1m3f finale, James Owen-trained Little Miss India is one to note each-way in the hands of 5lb claiming Mason Paetel.

The eight-race maiden caught the eye when second at odds of 33/134.00 in a higher class Sandown handicap twelve months ago, beaten only by Questionable when finishing ahead of subsequent winner Umbria, now rated 80. She had previously featured in a novice event won by future dual Group One winner Ombudsman, now rated 128, performing with some credit to beat eight rivals home. 

Having switched yards from the Ian Williams stable earlier in the summer, the daughter of Invincible Spirit was likely in need of the outing in a first-time visor at Sandown in July, returning to action following a 282-day absence. She improved plenty to finish second to Baikal in her latest outing at Wolverhampton, and from a 1lb higher mark stepping up in trip, she could finally be able to shed her maiden tag.

Whilst she must overcome a wide draw in this handicap, she is dropping in class and appears on a rating from which she can be competitive, as proven previously. At odds of 15/28.50, Little Miss India makes each-way appeal and can make the frame.

Recommended Bet

Back Little Miss India E/W in 20:30 Kempton

SBK15/2

