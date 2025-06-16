Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 20/1 Chepstow pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Monday

Handicap debutante is one to note

Experienced veteran is ready to strike

Seven-year-old mare Run This Way caught the eye when last seen over this course-and-distance, sticking to the task well without being able to land a blow on the leaders in an amateur jockeys' handicap.

Dropped 3lb for her latest run, the experienced daughter of Cannock Chase, who makes her 45th career start, is now 9lb below her last winning mark and could be ready to strike, making appeal at the weights.

Trained by Paul Midgley, Run This Way did take a couple of runs to get going last season before winning three consecutive races, culminating in a Ripon victory last June. That bodes well for her chances of returning to form as she has proven previously that she's able to bounce back from below par efforts.

David Nolan, who has partnered her to two wins in the past, returns in the saddle aboard the mare, and they could prove worth keeping onside at a price of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Run This Way E/W in 14:45 Carlisle SBK 9/1

Ivan Furtado-trained Bella Love remains a maiden following ten starts, but was able to make the frame on a number of occasions for her previous trainer Craig Lidster and has the ability to put in a competitive effort from a low rating of 61.

Whilst she has been able to perform with some credit over 5f in the past, the step up to 7f could allow her to fare better. Her brother Yaahobby is a winner over this trip, and their dam, Nations Alexander, recorded Group Three success in the Sweet Solera Stakes.

In three maidens last term, the daughter of Kodiac finished second to Lesley's Boy, Mademoiselle and Lord Roxby, respectively, all of whom are now rated in the mid-80s, and was also narrowly beaten by Alpha Magic, now rated 81, and American Style, now rated 85, in a Thirsk novice event.

There should be more to come from Bella Love and she has shown enough ability so far to suggest she is more than capable of shedding her maiden tag. This extra distance could bring out further improvement from her and she could reward the faith at odds of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Love E/W in 16:50 Carlisle SBK 17/2

Onlyriversrunfree makes her handicap debut for Murty McGrath in her fourth career start and first run on Turf from an opening mark of 55. The Cracksman filly has been sent off at huge odds in three efforts to date, at prices of 150/1151.00, 300/1301.00, and 250/1251.00, respectively, but she hasn't been completely disgraced and was seen staying on in the finish at Kempton when last seen.

Likely to find more luck in handicap company, the well-bred filly is out of Invincible Spirit mare Handmaiden, who placed in six races, a half-sister to Listed-placed Zarabanda, out of Listed-placed Zabeel Park, half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Finsceal Beo, and German 2000 Guineas winner Frozen Power.

With class in the pedigree, this four-year-old should fare better than she has been able to perform in her previous efforts to date. She was well supported before being withdrawn when due to run at Leicester last month, and at odds of 20/121.00, she makes appeal from a low mark.

Recommended Bet Back Onlyriversrunfree E/W in 17:05 Chepstow SBK 20/1

Extremely likeable veteran The Little Yank returns to hurdling following a couple of good efforts over fences in recent runs, bar his latest effort, with a three-length second at Cork in January following a creditable Tramore effort on his penultimate start.

On his return to action following a 134-day break, The Little Yank did well to achieve a fourth-placed finish, beaten only two-and-three-quarter-lengths, having adopted a wide route in the closing stages around a sharp track on the south coast, proving he still retains plenty of ability.

The following day he lined up at Kilbeggan when unable to make any impression in a race that likely came too soon, but he has the ability to win from a rating of 97, and can be competitive in this extended three-mile contest under 7lb claimer John Aherne.

John Patrick Ryan's runners have been performing well recently, and this could be a nice opportunity for The Little Yank to record a seventh career success in conditions that suit.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 18:18 Kilbeggan SBK 12/1

Equipped with a first-time visor, three-year-old gelding The Flying Seagull makes his 12th career start for Hugo Palmer, and could be capable of returning to form from a workable mark of 79.

Earlier this season, the son of Kodiac was narrowly beaten at this level in a Lingfield handicap from only a 1lb lower mark, and then went on to finish a creditable fifth from a high draw, having adopted a wide trip, at a higher level in Chester.

Although he wasn't seen to best effect when last seen at Haydock, it may be too early to give up on The Flying Seagull, who represents an in-form yard, and he did show snippets of good form as a juvenile, including when third to Teej A, narrowly beaten to second by now 113-rated Rashabar, on debut.

The headgear could spark some further improvement from The Flying Seagull, who has Tom Marquand in the saddle, and he makes each-way appeal at a price of 12/113.00.