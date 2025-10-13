Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 16/1 Yarmouth pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Monday

Course-and-distance winner can strike again

Promising filly could bounce back to form

Course-and-distance winner Bellarchi put in an excellent performance when narrowly denied by three-year-old Dash Of Azure when on level weights in a Thirsk handicap on her penultimate start. Outrunning odds of 10/111.00 that day, she came within a neck of victory over the subsequent Listed runner-up who is now rated 15lb higher on a mark of 101.

The Grant Tuer-trained contender had previously recorded three wins this year, and is bidding for the ninth success of her career as she makes her 39th start. She is one from one at the track and, although 6lb higher than her last success, appears on a workable mark considering some of the form she has shown previously, including when winning a higher class Ascot contest from a mark of 87 under then 5lb claiming Sean D Bowen.

Capable of putting in a bold bid under Oli Stammers, the daughter of Mehmas is one to note and warrants consideration in this 7f race.

Recommended Bet Back Bellarchi in 15:52 Musselburgh SBK 9/2

Four-year-old filly Blenheim Star could put in a competitive performance under Luke Morris in the opening handicap at the Sunbury-on-Thames venue, capable of bouncing back from a disappointing effort at Epsom as she drops in class.

She's now 2lb below her last success, which came at Brighton in April in the hands of her returning rider, when she was able to stay on well over the mile trip in good to firm conditions, justifying 9/43.25 favouritism.

A three-time winner prior to that victory, the Churchill filly has often performed well at this level, and the return to this class can allow her to pose a threat. She has previously run well at the track when third to Mbappe here last year and can make the frame once again.

A daughter of all-weather winner Giennah, and half-sister to a dual winner on the surface in Marinakis, Blenheim Star could get off the mark in this sphere at the sixth attempt. She has won from this rating in the past and holds strong claims for William Knight.

Recommended Bet Back Blenheim Star E/W in 16:10 Kempton SBK 14/1

Seeking a first win in her seventh start, three-year-old filly Love You More is one to note for Joseph Parr having finished a creditable third at odds of 12/113.00 in her previous start.

Now on a rating of 57, the daughter of Bated Breath could pose a threat in the hands of Darragh Keenan.

Although she was unable to land a blow in novice events at the beginning of her career last winter, including in a Wolverhampton 7f contest won by now 91-rated Dance In The Storm, Love You More has caught the eye in defeat on occasion and shaped as though there's further improvement to come from her.

In her handicap debut at this venue in July, she finished sixth in a first-time hood when sent off at odds of 80/181.00. She appeared to be a work in progress that day, progressing as she gained experience and learning on the job, but showed some promise in the process making her one to note going forward.

Things didn't quite go her way in her subsequent start back on the all-weather, but her latest effort instilled hope in her chances of shedding her maiden tag, and this could present itself as a feasible opportunity from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back Love You More E/W in 17:00 Yarmouth SBK 16/1

A surprise 14/115.00 winner on debut at Newbury last year, Jewelry is yet to add to her first career success for William Haggas in four starts since, but remains a filly with potential and could be able to return to some form from a mark of 84 here.

The Coolmore-bred Wootton Bassett filly, who fetched 280,000gns as a yearling, is out of a Listed-placed half-sister to a number of black-type achievers, including Irish Oaks winner Bracelet, in Simply A Star, and is related to Group Three-placed 6f winner A New Dawn as well as Sir Lamorak, who achieved a rating of 103 during his career.

Following the opening run of her career, Jewelry was sent off as the 15/82.88 favourite for the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes won by now 104-rated Tabiti. Kicked before the off, she was allowed to race following a check by the vet, however, she didn't get off to the best of starts from a wide draw, racing keenly and struggling to settle at the rear of the field. She didn't give her true running and it was a performance worth forgiving.

Despite this, Jewelry has failed to build on the potential shown during her debut campaign. She was far from disgraced on her return to action here in August following a 327-day absence, placed third having crossed the line in fourth behind Petula, but was the 5/42.25 beaten favourite and was sent off at odds of 22/123.00 when ninth of 11 runners in a Classified Stakes Ascot contest in her penultimate start.

At a price of 12/113.00, Jewelry could be able to bounce back to form and shouldn't be overlooked in this 6f sprint.