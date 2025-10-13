Monday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's three best bets at Yarmouth

Horse Racing Tips

Yarmouth
mark's monday selections are all at yarmouth

Mark Milligan was in fine form again on Saturday and has picked out three to back at Yarmouth on Monday...

  • Harcourt to Lord it over rivals

  • Unexposed sprinter fancied to get off the mark

  • Handicap debutant can go in for the Gosdens

14:30 Yarmouth - Back Lord Harcourt @ 5/23.50

As you'd expect for mid-October, Monday's racing is pretty low-key stuff, but Yarmouth stages a reasonably interesting card for the level and I've picked out three that catch the eye.

The market in this 6f nursery is likely to revolve around recent impressive Brighton scorer, who seemed to find a chunk of improvement having previously looked pretty exposed. However, it's entirely possible the soft ground suited him much better than most there and I'm prepared to take him on under conditions which should be much quicker in Norfolk.

Lord Harcourt has got better on each of his three runs to date and produced a solid effort when second to Dark Angel Star in a Newcastle novice last time, with a subsequent winner well behind in the ruck.

The Selection's previous fourth in a similar contest at Thirsk has worked out well and he looks nicely treated off 73 in his first handicap.

Recommended Bet

Back Lord Harcourt in 14:30 Yarmouth

SBK5/2

15:30 Yarmouth - Back Your Love @ 11/43.75

This 5f handicap features an exposed bunch of sprinters in the main, but that accusation can't be levelled at Your Love, who remains with plenty of potential on just her fifth career start.

Richard Spencer's daughter of Rajasinghe has run well on each of her starts to date, finishing placed on the first three of them in maiden/novice company, and she shaped much better than the bare result when fifth on handicap debut at Ayr last time.

The first four home in that 18-runner affair all raced on the far side from low draws, while those in the high numbers on the near side struggled to land a blow, with Your Love the only one drawn in double figures to finish in the first seven.

She did much the best of those she raced with that day and would almost certainly have been involved in the finish with better draw/track position.

Her trainer is making quite a name for himself with sprinters, so Your Love is in good hands to get off the mark on her sixth attempt here.

Recommended Bet

Back Your Love in 15:30 Yarmouth

SBK11/4

16:30 Yarmouth - Back Ethelwulf @ 11/43.75

A pair of unexposed types look the ones to concentrate on in this 1m 4f handicap, too.

Itraaq and Ethelwulf both hail from big Newmarket yards and are bred to be better than the current mid-60s marks they arrive on.

The William Haggas-trained Itraaq is likely to go off favourite based on her third-place finish on handicap debut at Sandown last time, where she looked a bit of a grinder, and she ought to be suited by stepping up a couple of furlongs here.

However, I'm going to side with John & Thady Gosden's Ethelwulf, who's had three quiet runs in maiden/novice company and could be a significant improver stepping into his first handicap.

The selection wasn't given at all a hard time when sixth at Southwell last time and it would be no surprise whatsoever if he leaves his previous efforts behind now he's qualified for a mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Ethelwulf to win 16:30 Yarmouth

SBK11/4

