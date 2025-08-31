Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 40/1 Brighton fancy

Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter has four selections to consider at Carlisle, Brighton and Roscommon on the Betfair Sportsbook this Monday...

Carlisle, 15:30 - Back Brian The Snail @ 10/34.33

Making his 94th career start in this 5f sprint, likeable grey Brian The Snail makes appeal from a rating of 55 with capable 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman easing his burden from top weight.

The popular eleven-year-old has been running well in recent months, finishing second in both of his previous two starts at Redcar from the same rating. He was only narrowly denied when last seen, and is 4lb lower than his previous winning mark on the Turf.

Rated 13lb lower than his all-weather rating, Brian The Snail is capable of putting in competitive efforts on the Turf, too, and is a gelding to keep onside considering his recent form. 

Trained by Patrick Morris, Brian The Snail is seeking a 15th career success, bidding to improve on his previous second and third-placed finishes at the venue. Still a capable force on his day in this company, the son of Zebedee makes the most appeal and can put in a bold bid under an in-form rider.

Recommended Bet

Back Brian The Snail in 15:30 Carlisle

SBK10/3

Brighton, 15:50 - Back Haveagobeau E/W @ 40/141.00

Despite being a 21-race maiden, Haveagobeau is no forlorn hope for Jim Boyle in this 6f contest, holding each-way claims if on a going day from a low mark of 45 under Joe Leavy.

The six-year-old has caught the eye on a number of occasions previously, including when running on late from the rear of the field to be beaten only two-lengths at odds of 100/1101.00 on his penultimate start at Lingfield. He has also made an impression in outings at Windsor last year, when beaten only three-lengths at odds of 66/167.00 and 10/111.00 respectively, plus at Chelmsford when again staying on well from a near impossible position.

Whilst previous visits to Brighton haven't proven fruitful, Haveagobeau did run with some credit behind now 81-rated Cuban Grey in a handicap here earlier in his career, and he could be capable of putting in a competitive effort at odds of 40/141.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Haveagobeau E/W in 15:50 Brighton

SBK40/1

Carlisle, 16:05 - Back Ice Sovereigns @ 3/14.00

Course-and-distance winner Ice Sovereigns landed her maiden here in a recent novice event, beating her rivals by five-lengths in convincing fashion to justify short odds of 4/61.67. The form of the race has been franked since by the runner-up, Lady Hornblower, who went on to shed her maiden tag at Beverley last week.

It was an impressive performance in which the Charlie Johnston-trained filly was able to improve on two previous efforts including when third in a competitive heavy ground Goodwood maiden won by subsequent Group Three third Aylin, and there should be further improvement to come from her as she makes her handicap debut. 

A rating of 81 could prove lenient for a filly who holds Group entries, including in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket, and the yard has previously landed this race with Ludo's Landing in 2022.

Whilst the daughter of Ten Sovereigns must take another step forward to match the level of form shown by Awraad, she is unexposed and remains open to plenty of further progression having shaped with promise so far during her career.

Recommended Bet

Back Ice Sovereigns in 16:05 Carlisle

SBK3/1

Roscommon, 17:15 - Back Facethepuckout E/W @ 12/113.00

Michael O'Callaghan-trained Facethepuckout is only 1lb above his last winning mark with Jamie Powell claiming 3lb in the saddle, and can make his presence felt in this field, making appeal at the weights.

The nine-year-old, who was successful at Limerick in June, hasn't been able to make a significant impression in recent runs but caught the eye when sent off at odds of 40/141.00 in a Galway handicap on his penultimate start, running on well late on in a race that didn't pan out favourably for him. He has shown to retain plenty of ability and is on a workable mark from which he can strike, bidding for an eighth career success in his 74th appearance.

One to keep onside, the experienced son of Excelebration warrants consideration and could return to the winners' enclosure for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet

Back Facethepuckout E/W in 17:15 Roscommon

SBK12/1

