Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Chepstow pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on a busy Bank Holiday Monday

Unexposed juvenile can land Listed Ripon contest

Ralph Beckett-trained contender could prove worth keeping onside

Course winner Spanish Star is back down in class following two runs at a higher level, in which he was far from disgraced, beaten by just over four-lengths on both occasions respectively. He had previously recorded a ninth career success in a 0-70 handicap at Newbury, prevailing by a length at odds of 15/28.50 under David Probert.

Carrying top weight here from a 2lb higher rating, the Patrick Chamings-trained veteran holds strong claims of returning to the winners' enclosure on the Downs by landing a tenth victory.

The experienced ten-year-old, who makes his 85th start in this 6f sprint, has proven he still retains plenty of ability this term having also finished a length third to the in-form and progressive Safari Dream at odds of 16/117.00 in a Salisbury contest.

From a workable mark under Charlie Bishop, Spanish Star makes the most appeal and can strike at odds of 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet Back Spanish Star in 13:35 Epsom SBK 9/2

Equipped with first-time blinkers, lightly raced gelding New York Minute is one to note on his sixth career start for Ralph Beckett.

Appearing to be learning with experience, the son of Wootton Bassett drops in trip following an unsuccessful attempt over 2m1f when last seen at Pontefract, in which he was sent off as the well backed 6/42.50 favourite.

On that occasion, New York Minute was off the bridle early, struggling to hold his position when becoming outpaced before finding a second wind and rallying late on. He finished strongly, suggesting he's an improving stayer to keep onside, capable of shedding his maiden tag soon.

Should the addition of headgear allow him to focus more on the task in hand during the middle stages of the race, the three-year-old should be able to strike from a mark of 68, with the scope for plenty of further improvement in future.

Recommended Bet Back New York Minute in 14:15 Southwell SBK 15/8

Three-year-old colt Competizione makes his seventh start for John and Thady Gosden in this 7f handicap, holding each-way claims from a mark of 92. He must bounce back following a disappointing effort at Ascot, however, these are slightly calmer waters and a return to form is possible. In his penultimate outing, the son of Too Darn Hot recorded a comfortable maiden success at Windsor, winning by seven-and-a-half-lengths at odds of 1/71.14.

Expected to win with ease on that occasion, he justified a short price to land a first career win having previously been unable to make a significant impression when finishing down the field in the competitive Britannia Stakes on only his fourth start, sent off at odds of 50/151.00 that day.

Competizione had previously finished a three-length second to the Royal Ascot winner, Arabian Story, who is now rated 103, in a Chelmsford maiden, adding to his creditable half-a-length second to the promising, sadly ill-fated Nakeeb, a 230,000gns purchase who was shaping with great potential for Richard Hannon.

There's enough substance to the form to suggest there's more to come from Competizione, who can make his presence felt in this field under Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back Competizione in 14:45 Epsom SBK 6/1

Course-and-distance winner Spirit Of The Bay has form figures of 113 at Chepstow, making her a horse to keep in mind when lining up at the Welsh track. The John and Rhys Flint-trained mare was successful over a mile-and-a-quarter here in July, prevailing at odds of 9/43.25 under Luke Morris to claim her sixth success.

Making her 38th start here in this mile contest, partnered by in-form 3lb claimer Taylor Fisher, the seven-year-old is 4lb above her previous winning mark but was able to finish a length-and-a-half third here on her penultimate start from the same rating.

A likeable mare, the daughter of Cable Bay has been running consistently well this year, is in-form and has valuable course form in her favour. She holds solid claims at odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit Of The Bay in 15:03 Chepstow SBK 14/1

George Boughey-trained Amorim is making his fourth start in this Listed juvenile contest, and should be able to make his presence felt and pose a threat to warm favourite Al Shaham.

The improving son of Havana Grey, who fetched 500,000gns as a Book 1 yearling, represents an in-form yard whose juveniles have been performing well this year, and has an in-form rider in Billy Loughnane aboard once again.

He has shown snippets of good form to date, recording a convincing maiden success at Windsor as well as chasing home potentially classy types in the likes of Postmodern and Wise Approach in respective defeats.

When last seen in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury, Amorim was only two-lengths behind subsequent Gimcrack second Rock On Thunder when the pair were no match for 1,000,000gns son of Mehmas Wise Approach in that Stakes contest.

In his sole success to date, Amorim beat Starlight Sami, a colt who had previously finished a four-length third to subsequent Vintage Stakes champion Zavateri, whose Group Two Goodwood success has since been franked by runner-up Morris Dancer, a recent Salisbury Listed winner, as well as Andab, who placed at Group Three level last week.

There should be plenty of further progression to come from this exciting prospect, a lovely looking grey who has potential, and this could be his time to land a black-type victory for an in-form team.

Recommended Bet Back Amorim in 15:15 Ripon SBK 3/1

Likeable gelding Our Mighty Mo can pose a threat from a rating of 81, despite being rated 5lb higher than when partnered by 7lb claimer Sam Feilden in his latest success at Haydock.

The three-year-old drops in class which should allow him to be more competitive than when last seen at the northern venue, but he was able to put in a fantastic performance when narrowly denied at odds of 9/110.00 at Chester prior to that outing when rated 82.

If he can return to the form of his Roodee fourth, the Karl Burke-trained contender can land a third win of his career under Sam James, who had previously partnered him to a respectable third in a competitive York handicap.

The son of Kodiac has been able to make the frame from this rating in the past, and at this level he is more than capable of making his presence felt, holding solid each-way claims.