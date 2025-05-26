Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday from 11/1 to 33/1

Katie Midwinter has selections from across the cards on a busy Monday

Tough Enough could live up to his name at Redcar

Another Choice can hold his own in competitive Ballinrobe handicap

Unexposed in handicap company, Jewel Of London makes her second start in this sphere, now rated 3lb lower than when finishing down the field at odds of 40/141.00 on her reappearance following a 210-day break when last seen.

Entitled to improve for her first outing of the season, the William Knight-trained filly should shape better this time around and could be on a workable mark considering some of the form she was able to show as a juvenile.

During her debut campaign, the daughter of Lope De Vega, who was formerly trained by Richard Hannon, finished third in both of her first two starts, behind the likes of now 96-rated Tales Of The Heart and now 101-rated Remaat, before going on to achieve a fourth-placed finish in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She also finished fourth to Celestial Orbit, who went on to claim Listed success before placing at Group Three level and achieving a rating of 104.

With Cieren Fallon, who has a decent record aboard the yard's runners, in the saddle, Jewel Of London could pose a threat at a price of 33/134.00 and warrants consideration having had the benefit of a recent run.

Recommended Bet Back Jewel Of London E/W in 16:15 Leicester SBK 33/1

Clive Cox-trained Cracking Gold has been dropped 1lb for a creditable fourth-placed effort at Chester when last seen, sticking to the task well from a wide draw to outrun his odds of 20/121.00.

That was over an extended 7f trip, and he's proven over a mile, now 4lb above his last winning mark at Southwell in March, but he steps up to a mile-and-a-quarter for the first time here. There is some stamina in the pedigree which would suggest a step up is within his capabilities, and the way he has stayed on over a mile would offer further encouragement.

This is only his 12th career start, and the gelded four-year-old, who was purchased for €95,000 as a yearling, remains open to further progression.

Recommended Bet Back Cracking Gold E/W in 16:35 Redcar SBK 12/1

Five-year-old gelding Tough Enough caught the eye earlier in his career when trained by James Tate, for whom he recorded three victories, before being forced to spend prolonged periods off track, gelded and switched yards to be based with Antony Brittain.

The son of Showcasing has so far made three appearances for his current connections, improving on his debut for the yard to finish a length-and-three-quarters behind The Turpinator at odds of 40/141.00 at Newcastle in April. That performance could be upgraded and he's now 3lb below his mark that day, having failed to make an impression in his latest outing at Thirsk.

Capable of bouncing back now 6lb below his last winning mark, Tough Enough could prove worth keeping the faith in as has shown to possess plenty of ability in the past. At odds of 18/119.00, he makes each-way appeal under Cam Hardie.

Recommended Bet Back Tough Enough E/W in 17:10 Redcar SBK 18/1

Onlyriversrunfree makes her handicap debut for Murty McGrath in only her fourth career start as she runs on Turf for the first time on a racecourse. From an opening mark of 55, the daughter of Cracksman could hold each-way claims under David Egan and improve on her efforts in novice and maiden company.

The step up to a mile-and-a-quarter could allow her to be more competitive, too, as she was seen staying on well over a mile when last seen at Kempton, shaping as though she remains a work in progress who could find more luck down the handicap route.

A well-bred filly, Onlyriversrunfree is out of Invincible Spirit mare Handmaiden, who placed in six races, a half-sister to Listed-placed Zarabanda, out of Listed-placed Zabeel Park, half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Finsceal Beo, and German 2000 Guineas winner Frozen Power.

There's plenty of class in the four-year-old's pedigree to suggest she should be better than her current form figures reflect, and if she can take a step forward from her previous outings, returning from a 110-day break, she may play her part in the finish here.

Recommended Bet Back Onlyriversrunfree E/W in 17:25 Leicester SBK 18/1

Likeable gelding Moonovercloon reverts back over hurdles from a 6lb lower rating here, capable of being competitive over timber having placed in a Listed Punchestown handicap only twelve months ago behind the talented, sadly ill-fated Chapeau De Soleil.

Since then, the Matthew Smith-trained eight-year-old has been seen predominantly over the larger obstacles, although has returned to hurdling on a couple of occasions. He has put in excellent efforts in tough handicaps over fences, including when narrowly beaten at Galway and when fourth in the Killarney National in his latest start, as well as finishing second to both Mayor's Walk and Tag Man, respectively.

Possessing enough ability to pose a threat in this contest under 3lb claimer John Shinnick, Moonovercloon is one to note each-way. He has a good attitude and always gives his all, capable of making the frame at a price of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon E/W in 17:30 Ballinrobe SBK 11/1

Play Me remains a maiden after six career starts but has shaped as though he's still learning with experience, therefore it's too early to give up on the gelded son of Too Darn Hot.

Trained by Jim Boyle, Play Me previously resided at the George Boughey yard for whom he was able to show some potential, notably when third to a subsequent Listed winner Tuscan Hills, who is now rated 105. He was unable to build on that debut effort but was likely to find more luck down the handicap route and was well supported into 5/23.50 favouritism on handicap debut for his current yard.

At Nottingham, Play Me missed the break and was on the back foot throughout, unable to get involved in a run that was worth putting a line through. However, in his following start at Epsom, he drifted out to 66/167.00 when unable to make any impression, and was subsequently equipped with cheekpieces, which remain on, when again failing to land a blow in a four-runner Brighton handicap.

In his latest start, Play Me was 5lb out of the handicap running from a rating of 67, and was far from disgraced behind Bintjan and Mandana, both currently rated 72, with now 74-rated Packetofbiscuits narrowly ahead in third.

The 75,000gns yearling purchase, who is a half-brother to Listed winner Point Lynas, is yet to show the best of his ability, and if he can race professionally and finally find his feet in this contest, he can outrun his odds of 33/134.00.

Recommended Bet Back Play Me E/W in 17:40 Windsor SBK 33/1

Another Matthew Smith-trained contender who warrants consideration on the Ballinrobe card is eight-year-old Another Choice.

Despite being well beaten in both of his previous two starts, Another Choice has performed with some credit in tough company, finishing in eighth and seventh, respectively, including in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse when outrunning odds of 50/151.00 in ground softer than ideal.

In sounder conditions here, Another Choice should thrive, and he remains on a workable mark from 130 with capable 5lb claimer James Smith, who knows him well, in the saddle. He's a strong stayer who has the ability to compete in a race of this nature, as shown previously when second to History Of Fashion in a Listed Fairyhouse handicap.

At odds of 12/113.00, Another Choice holds each-way claims, with experience in big-field handicaps and in desired conditions.