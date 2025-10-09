Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Friday including 50/1 Kempton fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on a busy Friday

Future champions take to the stage on the Rowley Mile

Jumps racing gets underway at Chepstow

Course-and-distance Silver Sword achieved success in his sole previous trip to the Knavesmire, winning from a 3lb higher mark at the Ebor Festival two years ago, and can maintain his perfect record at York with a favourable run in this mile event.

The five-year-old grey was sent off at odds of 66/167.00 in his previous outing in the Cambridgeshire, eventually finishing in 11th, seven-lengths behind winner Boiling Point. He struggled to get into top gear at a crucial stage of the race, however, stuck in a pocket on the far-side rail and failing to give his true running.

From a rating of 90 here, he holds strong each-way claims under Joanna Mason, as he's only 1lb above his last winning mark when successful at Meydan in March, well treated at the weights as he seeks a fifth career win.

The likeable Dylan Cunha-trained gelding could prove worth keeping the faith in despite being unable to land a blow since returning to Britain following creditable efforts in warmer climes. Things haven't quite gone his way this season on home turf, but he remains capable of putting in a bold bid and this should suit.

Recommended Bet Back Silver Sword E/W in 13:30 York SBK 16/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Hugo Palmer-trained Gold Dawn makes his seventh career start in this valuable 7f race, attempting to shed his maiden tag having filled the runner-up spot on three occasions this season.

The son of Havana Gold, who is a half-brother to Listed winner It Ain't Two, once placed in the Rockingham Stakes at this meeting as a juvenile, also a relation to the likeable Balon d'Or, is out of Usra, a winning sister to Packing Stones, once third to Mehmas in a Group Two.

There are black-type achievers in the family, and many admirable qualities which Gold Dawn has so far been able to replicate with some gutsy performances.

On debut at Haydock, in a novice event previously won by the likes of Ancient Wisdom and Seagulls Eleven, Gold Dawn finished a length-and-a-quarter second to subsequent Listed winner Morris Dancer, whose convincing four-length Stonehenge Stakes success was franked by runner-up A Bit Of Spirit, who went on to land the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

Morris Dancer had been only narrowly denied in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood by Zavateri, winner of the Group One Vincent O'Brien National Stakes since, finishing ahead of the likes of Goffs Million winner Dorset and now 111-rated Humidity.

Gold Dawn stumbled late on during that debut outing, remarkably managing to finish so close to a talented rival at the line. He was unable to improve on that effort in two following runs, including over this course-and-distance, and was subsequently gelded before returning with a fifth-placed effort here in a competitive handicap at the Ebor Festival, when sporting a first-time visor.

Placed efforts behind promising performers Wechaad, previously third to Words Of Truth in an Ascot maiden, and the reopposing Big Song followed, and, although Gold Dawn has improvement to find to reverse form with the latter, he remains capable of showing further progression, making each-way appeal at odds of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Gold Dawn E/W in 14:05 York SBK 16/1

With proven course form in her favour having won here over 6f on debut in May, Dubawi filly Dance To The Music makes appeal for Charlie Appleby against Group One winning favourite Precise.

At the prices, the Godolphin homebred could represent value for in-form connections, with William Buick in the plate, and shouldn't be discounted despite suffering defeat as the beaten 5/42.25 favourite when last seen.

Her latest run came in the Grade One Natalma Stakes at Woodbine, a race previously won twice by the trainer. She could only manage fourth in Canada, keen at the rear of the field following a slow start, putting her in a difficult position with plenty of ground to make up.

The front three throughout finished as the first three home, with previous Listed winner Corsia Veloce finishing in front, $375,000 yearling purchase Hot Mash in second, and Dance To The Music had to check extremely wide to mount her challenge upon entering the straight, in a performance that can be upgraded.

In her first success at this venue, Dance To The Music shaped with plenty of promise depsite showing greenness during the race and becoming unbalanced at times. The previous experience at this track could be hugely beneficial, as not every horse, particularly young, inexperienced juveniles, can handle the Rowley Mile.

The form of the race was boosted by second-placed Eskimo Pie, a 75,000gns yearling, who went on to finish third to high-achieving Anthelia in a Listed Sandown sprint, before performing with credit at odds of 125/1126.00 in the Queen Mary Stakes won by subsequent Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love.

Fourth-placed Midnight Tango has achieved a rating of 96 since following a maiden success, a narrow defeat at Listed level, fourth in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot, and an improved effort behind Dance To The Music on the July Course in August.

Although Dance To The Music's latest success in the Group Three Solera Stakes wasn't as convincing as her previous win, it was another promising performance and she appearaed to have plenty left at the line, well on top despite the short winning margin.

-up Princess Petrol, who fetched 280,000gns as a Book 1 yearling, couldn't frank the form in contrasting conditions at Longchamp when upped into Group Two company in her following start, but remains a filly with potential, whilst third-placed Venetian Lace had previously shown ability with creditable runs in the Chesham Stakes and Superlative Stakes behind tough opposition.

There should be further progression to come from Dance To The Music, who is an exciting prospect for the Moulton Paddocks yard. She is a sister to the hugely talented Space Blues, a three-time winner at the higest level whose career culminated with success in the Breeders' Cup Mile. Shuruq, a half-sister by Elusive Quality, achieved five wins during her career including a Group Two and pair of Group Three contests, before producing Grade Three winner Antoinette.

A daughter of Noverre mare Miss Lucifer, who won a 7f Group Two contest here as a three-year-old, having landed her maiden at the track during her debut campaign, Dance To The Music is a classy filly and should make her presence felt in this field, unexposed at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Dance To The Music in 14:57 Newmarket SBK 11/2

Kilwaughter impressed in a Down Royal bumper on debut last December, beating a couple of subsequent winners in Theflyingking, and Strong Link. The latter finished a close second to Kainsbourg, who features in this contest from a mark of 132, in his latest start at Listowel, having previously beaten the well bred Cameletta Vega in a novice Galway hurdle.

Following that bumper success, Kilwaughter was purchased for £120,000, switching from the Stuart Crawford yard to be trained by the partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White in Somerset. He was sent off at odds of 11/112.00 for the competitive Grade Two Aintree bumper on Grand National day, but didn't get the run of the race in the packed field of 15, before faring better at Punchestown when third to Baron Noir.

The five-year-old son of Milan, who makes his first hurdling start in this Grade Two, may be at a disadvantage against some more experienced rivals, some of whom have the benefit of a recent run, but he has shown to possess ability and is related to a number of winning hurdles including Top Of The Bill and Call Of The Wild, also sons of Glory Days.

Dangerous to discount on hurdling debut, Kilwaughter is one to note in this field and could be capable of springing a surprise in the hands of Michael Nolan.

Recommended Bet Back Kilwaughter E/W in 15:43 Chepstow SBK 14/1

Experienced performer Storm Eric drops in trip as he returns to the scene of his previous success, bidding for a fourth career win. All of his victories to date have come at this all-weather venue, and he is on a handy mark should he get in as second reserve for owner-trainer Jamie Flynn.

Despite being 5lb higher than his previous win, the six-year-old gelding is rated 2lb lower than when narrowly denied by Signor Ferrari here in January, when partnered by 7lb claimer Rory Mulligan, and is 8b lower than when just beaten the previous winter by Yokkell.

The return to 7f should allow him to be more competitive than in his latest starts, but he has the benefit of a couple of recent runs over the summer which should hold him in good stead as his winter campaign begins.

Recommended Bet Back Storm Eric E/W 18:30 Dundalk SBK 33/1

Nine-year-old gelding Enough Already, who makes his 58th start in this mile contest, drops back to a mile following a couple of poor efforts on the all-weather in which he has been sent off at odds of 66/167.00 and 200/1201.00 at Lingifeld and at Kempton, respectively.

Enough Already hasn't been able to make any impression in four starts to date for his new trainer Charlie Wallis, but is now 5lb lower than when winning at Dundalk in March, beating Comfort Line and a field which included Volatile Analyst. He had previously been only narrowly denied by Perfect Judgement, now rated 13lb higher, when in receipt of 2lb by the winner over the same course-and-distance, finishing ahead of subsequent winner Sayifyouwill, now rated 86.

Having shown a decent level of form in all-weather handicaps previously, it could be too early to give up on Enough Already who was able to win in the spring. He is better than show in recent months, and could be able to outrun his odds of 50/151.00 if on a going day under Rob Hornby.

Recommended Bet Back Enough Already E/W in 18:45 Kempton SBK 50/1

David Menuisier-trained Caspian King is still seeking his first career success as he makes his ninth start, and the step up to a mile-and-a-half could allow him to finally enter the winners' enclosure following a couple of good efforts over a mile-and-a-quarter.

He has caught the eye on a number of occasions previously, including on the all-weather at Chelmsford when fifth on his return to action following a 212-day break and gelding operation in April, and on debut at Sandown in a competitive maiden won by Dividend.

Sent off as favourite and joint-favourite on two occasions in his previous four starts, perhaps more has been expected from the son of Persian King, for whom a win shouldn't be too far away. However, he has appeared to lack a change of gear required to really sprint away from his rivals and finish in front over the shorter distance, and this stiffer test of stamina should suit based on his performances to date.

His dam Cheshmeh was a winner in heavy ground over an extended mile-and-a-half, suggesting Caspian King should possess enough stamina to be effective over this new trip, and he appears on a workable mark on 72 from which he should be capable of posing a threat under the in-form Hector Crouch, who has a 50 percent strike-rate for the yard this year.

Recommended Bet Back Caspian King E/W in 19:15 Kempton SBK 17/2

Another course-and-distance winner worthy of note on the Dundalk evening card is Jessica Harrington-trained Saturn, a five-year-old son of Galileo and classy Mastercraftsman mare Alpha Centauri, a four-time Group One winner whose success included a Classic victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The stunning grey shaped with potential earlier in his career with promising efforts in maiden company, before landing his first success here over this mile-and-a-half trip. Since then, he has beaten Ethical Diamond and finished third to Crystal Black, noteworthy form which, alongside another two wins, has seen him achieve a rating of 94.

Now 4lb lower rated on a mark of 90, Saturn can return to form following a couple of below par efforts which included an appearance in the Ascot Stakes. Effective at the track over this trip, Saturn can return to winning ways in familiar surroundings under Scott McCullagh, capable of striking at Dundalk at odds of 3/14.00.