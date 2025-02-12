Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 9/1 Wetherby tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Wednesday

Veteran performer can return to form with conditions to suit at Wetherby

Likeable gelding is well handicapped for in-form yard at Kempton

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Now 5lb lower than his last winning mark, experienced veteran West To The Bridge can be competitive in this contest, dropping back in trip.

The twelve-year-old is a previous winner over course-and-distance and proved he still retains ability when third to Might I at Bangor-on-Dee earlier this season.

Although he hasn't been at his best in either of his latest two efforts, conditions were incredibly testing on his penultimate start at Sandown, and the longer trip may not have suited at Ffos Las last month. Excuses can be made for both of those below par runs, and he could prove worth sticking with returning to a track at which he is proven.

Trained by Dan Skelton, West To The Bridge has been able to make the frame at generous odds on numerous occasions in the past, and, although he's past his peak, he remains capable of posing a threat.

With form figures of 212 at the track, and with the yard boasting an all-time strike-rate of 31 percent over hurdles here, with a 24 percent win-rate at Wetherby this term, there's enough in his favour to allow West To The Bridge to bounce back and be competitive once again.

Recommended Bet Back West To The Bridge E/W in 16:13 Wetherby SBK 9/1

Andrew Balding-trained King's Lynn is winless since his Group Two success in the 2022 Temple Stakes at Haydock, but he has been running well in defeat over the past year, and has slipped to mark of 90 from which he should be able to strike.

The eight-year-old was last seen finishing a two-length second to Badri at Southwell, sticking to the task well over the 6f as he so often does. From an unchanged rating here, he can pose a threat once again, holding the capabilities to win at this level under Callum Hutchinson, who has a 33 percent strike-rate for the yard so far this year, with four winners and four second-placed finishes from twelve rides.

The likeable gelding made the frame at Goodwood, Ascot and Doncaster, respectively, last year, as well as putting in threatening efforts on the all-weather at Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Southwell, too.

This is his first appearance at Kempton for a yard currently in a rich vein of form, performing at a 35 percent success-rate, and this race could be a feasible opportunity for King's Lynn to make a long awaited return to the winners' enclosure.

Equipped with cheekpieces once again, the son of Cable Bay makes plenty of appeal at odds of 17/29.50, and is one to keep on side from a dangerous mark.