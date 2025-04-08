Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 25/1 Catterick tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Mutasarref should outclass his rivals at Leopardstown

David can be Great at Nottingham

George Scott-trained The Feminine Urge hasn't been at her best in recent outings but returns to the scene of her sole career success which could allow her to fare better.

Dropping a furlong in distance, the three-year-old daughter of Mehmas has struggled to make an impression in recent starts when sent off at huge odds of 50/151.00 in both of her previous two appearances on the all-weather.

Although she has struggled to make an impact during her races of late, included when equipped with first-time cheekpieces on her latest start which are removed here, the grey filly hasn't been completely disgraced and is now 2lb below her last winning mark, capable of returning to some form now back on the turf.

Successful on handicap debut here last summer, The Feminine Urge pounced late on to narrowly prevail at odds of 15/28.50 from an opening mark of 67, showing significant improvement on her previous three outings.

Capable of returning to that level again, it's too early to give up on this likeable type, who has the potential to show further improvement, and she warrants each-way consideration at odds of 25/126.00 with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back The Feminine Urge E/W in 14:43 Catterick SBK 25/1

Lightly raced four-year-old Cheeky Wink has shaped with promise in her career to date and makes appeal from a mark of 85 in this 1m2f handicap. Making her seasonal return under regular rider Ben Coen here, the daughter of Masar can be competitive on reappearance having won her maiden on her first outing of her three-year-old campaign last term.

On that day at Gowran Park, the Johnny Murtagh-trained filly beat subsequent Flat winner Total Look, who went on to enjoy a promising debut campaign over hurdles. Soul Of Spain, who had previously finished second to Illinois and is now rated 92, was further behind in third, as was Yes Out Si, who went on to finish a length-and-a-half-third to subsequent Group One winner Grateful.

In her following start, Cheeky Wink finished a four-length fifth in Group Three company behind Wendla, finishing ahead of subsequent Listed winner One Look, before chasing home the likes of Zaynab, Old Faithful and Hello Neighbour, respectively.

There's enough substance to her form to suggest Cheeky Wink can make her presence felt in handicap company from her current rating, and the fact she has previously won when fresh is a positive. There should be more to come from this four-year-old, who makes only her seventh career start, seeking a second success.

With five places available, Cheeky Wink makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cheeky Wink E/W in 14:48 Leopardstown SBK 12/1

In the Listed Heritage Stakes run over a mile, course-and-distance winner Mutasarref is the one to beat for Ger Lyons, 5lb clear of his nearest rival on official ratings.

The 112-rated gelding usually runs well at Leopardstown and has claimed Group Three success twice here, as well as a Listed victory. When last seen at the track, he finished a creditable second to Diego Velazquez at odds of 20/121.00 in the Group Two Solonaway Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival, before going on to beat Dublin to Listed honours at Cork.

Absent since, Mutasarref makes his seasonal return in the hands of Colin Keane and, considering he has winning form when fresh in the past, should prove tough to beat. Proven at a higher level, including at the track on numerous occasions, this experienced son of Dark Angel should possess too much class for his rivals.

The seven-year-old represents a yard who have started the season well, too, which is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Mutasarref in 15:48 Leopardstown SBK BSP

Making his handicap debut on his first outing for Jim Boyle following a gelding operation, Play Me is an intriguing contender in this extended mile contest under in-form rider James Doyle. The yard is in good form with many of their representatives running well of late, and this son of Too Darn Hot could make a successful start for his new stable having made the switch from George Boughey.

Last term, Play Me was unable to make a significant impact in three starts, but did shape with promise on debut when third to subsequent Listed winner Tuscan Hills, now rated 103, at Thirsk. He showed greenness on his first start but was entitled to improve for the experience, and although he has failed to take a step forward from that effort as of yet, he should have matured plenty over the winter and has been gelded.

A half-brother to Listed winner Point Lynas and three-time winner Arbaawi, who was successful on handicap debut, Play Me can fare better now in handicap company from an opening mark of 69. At odds of 6/17.00, he can make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Play Me in 16:05 Nottingham SBK 6/1

Ribchester colt Great David was last seen recording his first career success in novice company at Brighton last autumn. He returns to action here for James Tate, making his handicap debut from a mark of 76. Under James Doyle, the three-year-old holds strong claims of recording successive wins from a potentially lenient mark.

When successful on his previous start, Great David was well on top on the line over the mile, doing his best work late on and shaping as though a step up in trip would suit. He's out of Group Two placed Prussian, who was a winner over a mile-and-a-quarter and has produced stamina-laden Kinderfrau. They're related to strong stayer Buckwheat and also to Murmansk, who placed in Group Three company over a mile-and-a-half.

There's plenty of stamina in the pedigree and there should be further improvement to come from Great David as he steps up in trip.

On his penultimate start when a length behind 85-rate The Green Mile, Great David was denied a clear run in the closing stages when stuck behind rivals, with three-time subsequent winner Master Technician, now rated 83, in second.

On the basis of that effort, prior to winning his maiden, Great David's current rating appears more than workable and he is one to note at a price of 4/15.00.