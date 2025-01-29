Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 20/1 Kempton tip

Katie Midwinter has four all-weather selections on Wednesday

Eric can Storm home in Dundalk handicap

Sergio Parisse should bounce back on second run following a wind op

Jamie Flynn-trained Storm Eric has amassed most of his racing experience so far at the track, and can be competitive having run well in two recent efforts. The six-year-old won over a mile here on his penultimate start, beating Roderick by a length-and-a-quarter from a mark of 57, before being narrowly beaten when raised 7lb, with 7lb claiming Rory Mulligan aboard.

Whilst he faces a stiffer test at the weights here, upped a further 4lb to mark of 68, the gelding can be competitive having made the frame on numerous occasions last winter from a higher rating, including when a close second from 70, with 5lbs claimed, as well as when rated 72.

Considering he's usually a horse to keep onside when in-form, having performed consistently well from November to January in all of his seven runs during that period, Storm Eric should be able to continue his rich vein of form with another good performance.

With 3lb claimer James Ryan aboard, Storm Eric can pose a threat in this extended mile-and-a-quarter handicap at odds of 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Storm Eric in 14:47 Dundalk SBK 2/1

One of four representatives for the yard, Joseph O'Brien-trained Glinka makes each-way appeal in this maiden under 5lb claimer Hugh Horgan.

The three-year-old colt performed with credit, sticking to the task well when previously seen over a mile here last month. On his debut, the son of Australia missed the break and gave a number of lengths away to his rivals, forced to quicken to become attached to the main field in the first furlong.

Considering this, Glinka was able to sustain his finishing effort, although failed to gain on the leading contenders in the straight, and, with a more efficient break from the stalls, he should fare much better on his second start.

The step up in trip could well suit on pedigree, despite there being enough speed on his dam's side, a daughter of Storm Cat, Kamarinskaya, who has produced a number of sprinters including Level Up. Glinka is also a half-brother to Thou Swell, however, who recorded success over a mile-and-a-half, indicating there is stamina in the dam's family, too.

Owner Mrs Annemarie O'Brien has a decent strike-rate of 19 percent with three-year-olds in maidens on the all-weather in Ireland, and the yard recorded a 20 percent win-rate in maidens here during 2024, a percentage which increases by 4 percentage when focusing solely on this age category.

There is enough evidence to suggest Glinka should be capable of taking a significant step forward, with the benefit of experience and a recent run hugely in his favour. At a price of 16/117.00, he is no forlorn hope, and could spring a small surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Glinka E/W in 15:17 Dundalk SBK 16/1

It was difficult to see past Sergio Parisse when he lined up at Lingfield earlier this month, when well supported into a price of 6/42.50 under Richard Kingscote. He couldn't make any impression late on, perhaps needing the run following a 197-day absence, lacking race fitness in comparison with some of his rivals.

An opening mark of 78 appeared lenient on handicap debut, and, although he was unable to pose a threat on that occasion, he should improve for the run and be more effective here. Dropped 1lb for his recent return, a mark of 77 remains lenient for a colt who has shown so much potential during his debut campaign.

This is his second run following a wind operation, which could bring further improvement from the colt and is often a good time to side with a horse, and also sports a first-time tongue-tie.

Bred to be quick, the son of Sergei Prokofiev, out of a 5f winning daughter of Showcasing, Clouds Rest, is related to a number of proven sprinters and has already shown he has ability.

At Leicester on debut, Sergio Parisse stayed on well over 5f, suggesting a step up to 6f would suit, and obliged on his following start to break his maiden, pulling clear of the field despite drifting to the left in the final stages, beating Gap Year, with subsequent Listed winner Lady With The Lamp in third, and Brian, who has form with Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke, in fourth.

Sergio Parisse appeared to still be developing and learning whilst gathering experience, and there should be plenty more to come from him as he's already shown to possess raw talent.

The form of his Windsor win is worthy of note, considering it has been significantly franked, and, despite being a beaten favourite in two runs since, it may prove worth keeping the faith with this colt, who should be able to bounce back and remains unexposed.

Recommended Bet Back Sergio Parisse in 19:30 Kempton SBK 6/1

Only 2lb higher than when winning at Southwell last month, Rock N Roll Rocket is capable of being competitive from a mark of 74, despite stepping up in class here, in deeper waters.

This is a competitive contest and a tougher race than he has featured in recently, but the gelded son of Far Above can prove he is better than his low mark, and is no forlorn hope at generous odds.

On debut at Cork last season, Rock N Roll Rocket, when trained by Jessica Harrington, obliged at odds of 16/117.00, providing a small surprise in beating a number of talented rivals.

The race has produced multiple winners, notably Powerful Nation, a close second, an imposing son of Sioux Nation who has since placed twice in Listed company, as well as in a Group Three on his most recent start. He's now rated 103, whilst third-placed Sir Yoshi has achieved a rating of 97 following a number of creditable efforts, including when third to Tropical Storm in a Listed York contest, with subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force in second.

Rock N Roll Rocket was purchased for £125,000 prior to appearing in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Ascot, when failing to make any impression when sent off at odds of 80/181.00, and was subsequently moved to David Loughnane, for whom he made his first appearance in a Listed Curragh sprint in August.

On that occasion, on debut for his new yard, the colt was extremely keen to post, appearing to have run his race before entering the stalls. Despite appearing to hold little chance from odds of 50/151.00, it wasn't a case of the outsider being completely outclassed and beaten for speed that day, rather Rock N Roll Rocket just failed to settle or show any professionalism prior to the off, exerting most of his energy before competing. It was a race worth putting a line through, as was his following start in softer conditions at Hamilton.

Gelded and given a break subsequently, Rock N Roll Rocket returned to win at 18/119.00, proving he still retains plenty of ability and was well handicapped from 72. Although he hasn't been able to build on that success, he has had some excuses in two runs since, and can bounce back to some form here.

Still lightly-raced and inexperienced, the youngster is in the early stages of his career and still appears to be learning on the job, benefiting from each racecourse experience. Considering the high level of form he displayed on debut, it's plausible the gelding could resume his progress and improve beyond his current rating.

In this field, he is still potentially well handicapped, and Rock N Roll Rocket makes each-way appeal, with four places available, under Richard Kingscote.