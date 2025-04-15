Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 20/1 Newmarket tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Wednesday

Sandown form is key to the Craven

Outsider is no forlorn hope in Newmarket opener

Three-year-old Sergei Prokofiev colt Majestic Wave shaped with plenty of promise as a juvenile and can take a step forward for his reappearance on debut for Simon Dow.

On his first start on the all-weather at Lingfield, Majestic Wave put in a competitive effort when fourth at odds of 14/115.00 behind So Darn Hot, running on well in the finish. Last season, he was able to improve for his first run at Listowel to finish fourth at Gowran Park and showed further progression when a dead-heat second alongside Magnum Force behind Diego Ventura in a Naas maiden.

Diego Ventura was subsequently purchased by Wathnan Racing and won at Ascot before finishing second at both Group Three and Listed company on respective occasions, whilst Magnum Force went on to win twice, including in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, and also placed at Group Two and Listed level.

Behind the first three that day, five subsequent winners emerged including Group Three placed Antelope Canyon, further boosting the form.

Majestic Wave was able to shed his maiden tag at the fifth attempt over 6f at Navan on his final start for John O'Donoghue, and from an unchanged mark of 89 from his latest outing, on only his second start in handicap company, this unexposed colt represents value at a price of 20/121.00.

Holding strong each-way claims on his return to the Turf, Majestic Wave could have plenty of further progression to come and considering the depth to some of his form to date, his current rating may prove lenient.

Recommended Bet Back Majestic Wave E/W in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 20/1

Polly Gundry-trained gelding Lossiemouth was impressive earlier in his career when landing a hat-trick of wins as a novice hurdler which culminated in a 14-length Grade Two success at Sandown. He has previously spent long periods off track, suffering an interrupted beginning to his racing career and was absent for 1066-days before making his return at Newbury in November.

On his first outing for his current yard having switched from the Tom Lacey yard, Lossiemouth was able to outrun odds of 50/151.00 to finish fourth at Newbury before matching that finishing position when six-lengths behind Catch Him Derry at Exeter, and on his subsequent start at Chepstow, he again performed with credit in sixth.

Although he was unable to make an impression in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, the ten-year-old has proven he still retains ability and is now 3lb lower than when seen to good effect earlier in the season, back in calmer waters here.

Lossiemouth could be ready to strike under Stan Sheppard and a price of 25/126.00 makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Lossiemouth E/W in 14:05 Cheltenham SBK 25/1

Exciting Kingman colt Field Of Gold recorded a Group Three success over reopposing Matauri Bay in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last summer, having previously beaten subsequent Group Three winner Starzintheireyes to land his maiden on the July Course at Newmarket.

On debut, the eye-catching grey was beaten by New Century having been upset in the stalls beforehand. He was entitled to improve for his first appearance and was able to show progression throughout his juvenile season which culminated in a fourth-placed finish behind Camille Pissarro in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp.

In his final start of the term, Field Of Gold raced keenly from the outset on ground perhaps softer than ideal. Despite this, he was able to perform with some credit in his first run at the highest level but wasn't able to quicken with his rivals in the conditions. Whilst there has been some rain forecast at Newmarket, the conditions are unlikely to be soft which should suit the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt.

Field Of Gold can show further progression and cement himself as one of the leading contenders of this current Classic crop.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 9/2

Whilst Field Of Gold makes most appeal for win purposes at the prices, the Solario Stakes runner-up Matauri Bay is impossible to ignore at a price of 8/19.00.

Making his first appearance following wind surgery, the Ralph Beckett-trained colt failed to make an impression when a disappointing sixth behind Twain in a Saint-Cloud Group One last autumn, but was reported to have had a troublesome trip over to France which would be a reasonable excuse for the below par effort.

Back on home soil, Matauri Bay should bounce back and he has very little to find with Field Of Gold on form, despite being rated 3lb inferior. His rival was able to get first run on him in the closing stages at Sandown but Matauri Bay thundered home over the 7f trip, shaping as though a step up to a mile would bring further improvement.

Whilst the son of Lope De Vega was a smaller type compared with some of his rivals as a juvenile, he should have strengthened up over the winter and his size shouldn't inconvenience him based on the talent he has shown. On debut he was able to beat rivals that included Shah, Nightwalker and Marchogion, and he comes into this race still relatively unexposed.

A promising type, Matauri Bay has already proven he possesses plenty of ability and represents value at current odds.