Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 20/1 Newbury tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Kintail can improve for chase debut

Local Hero is the bet of the day at Kempton

Despite failing to finish in each of her previous three runs, Found On isn't one to give up on for Martin Keighley as she has plenty of class to return to form and has been able to bounce back from disappointing efforts in the past.

Most effective over the staying trips in recent seasons, the nine-year-old mare can be excused for her disappointing effort at Cheltenham in April, and could come on for her return at Wincanton in October.

At the beginning of last season, she was in excellent form, winning on her reappearance at Market Rasen, from a 1lb higher mark, before finishing second to Galia Des Liteaux in Listed company. From a rating of 134, she can be competitive should she show she still retains ability.

Before her return last season she had been pulled up twice in both of her two previous outings, which followed five successive wins, which would suggest she is able to have bad spells before returning in fine fashion.

No forlorn hope despite being the outsider of the field, Found On makes appeal at generous odds of 10/111.00 under James Best, capable of making the frame on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Found On E/W in 12:50 Ludlow SBK 10/1

Kintail takes on his half-brother Kyntara in this handicap chase, with the pair vying for favouritism at the head of the market. The former, trained by Nicky Henderson, gets the nod as he's a progressive type who should show improvement for his debut effort over fences at Warwick.

The classy son of Blue Bresil had previously shown a good level of form, finishing second on debut before recording successive wins at Warwick and finishing fourth to Dysart Enos when upped in class at Cheltenham. He made much of the running on that occasion over 2m1f, but is bred for further and this step up in trip should suit.

There should be plenty more to come from this five-year-old, and he's entitled to strip fitter for his first outing of the season, too, capable of taking a significant step forward here under Nico de Boinville.

Recommended Bet Back Kintail in 13:15 Newbury SBK 16/5

Former Seven Barrows resident Walking On Air showed plenty of ability earlier in his career, making a promising start at Kempton and Newbury, before placing at Aintree and winning at Exeter.

He finished fifth in the Pertemps Network Final at the Cheltenham Festival from a hurdling mark of 138, and was only narrowly beaten by Henry's Friend on chasing debut last December, giving 12lb to the winner who subsequently won the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase and is now rated 138.

Since making the switch from Nicky Henderson to Gary Brown this year, Walking On Air has been pulled up and finished a tailed off sixth of seven when sent off at odds of 18/119.00 and 66/167.00, respectively. However, he was absent for 250 days before making his return in a race won by the talented L'eau du Sud at Stratford in October, and struggled to get involved in a first-time tongue-tie in a no show at Haydock. He was given a rating of 139 at the start of the year, and has only run three times since, with excuses available for his underachievements.

Whilst possible, it's hard to believe he has lost all ability in twelve months but he has been talented enough in the past to suggest he may be worth giving another chance to at odds of 20/121.00. His jumping has left a bit to be desired over fences this season, but he is entitled to improve with experience, and if he is over any issues and can warm to the task better on this occasion, he is no forlorn hope the odds.

Now dropped to a mark of 129, his task is made slightly easier at the weights and he is given a chance to prove the spark remains under Kielan Woods in this two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Recommended Bet Back Walking On Air E/W in 15:00 Newbury SBK 20/1

Six-year-old gelding Lexington Knight has dropped back down to a mark of 79 from which he can be competitive under Joe Leavy who has partnered him in both of his victories this year.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the experienced son of Night Of Thunder will be suited by the trip as he has plenty of stamina. Seven of his eight career wins have come over a mile-and-a-half, and, although he hasn't been at his best in two recent starts, he was given a break following his penultimate effort at Pontefract and was only beaten by three-lengths on his return to action at Wolverhampton last month.

This year he has been mostly consistent, achieving form figures of 333213 between February and June, before performing respectably well during the latter parts of the summer, too, winning at Brighton before finishing fourth-lengths behind the winner in fifth from a mark of 92 in the Racing League.

Whilst there isn't an obvious pace angle in the race to ensure a stiff test, Lexington Knight is usually prominent and has successfully made all from the front in the past, too. Drawn wide isn't ideal, but if he is able to break well and make a forward move, others may be reluctant to lead and he could find himself in an advantageous spot. If he is able to get into a rhythm out in front, or from a prominent position with a strong pace, he could prove tough to pass in the closing stages as he often stays on well in the finish.

With Leavy back aboard, a jockey who has finished among the first three in 45 percent of his rides in Apprentice races this season, winning seven, Lexington Knight makes each-way appeal at odds of 18/119.00, as he appears overlooked in the market, holding strong claims at the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Lexington Knight E/W in 16:05 Kempton SBK 18/1

Another Hannon representative worthy of note on the card is Local Hero. Due to run earlier this month, he was withdrawn from his intended Lingfield assignment, but now returns to the scene of both of his two career victories.

The course-and-distance winner can prove he is worth sticking with on his return to action, from an unchanged mark of 88 after finishing a length third to Bobby Bennu at Lingfield last month.

He stayed on well on that occasion, but couldn't reach the eventual winner, and this return to a mile should suit on that basis and considering he has won over the trip in the past.

Having been off for 95 days prior to that run, too, he is entitled to improve for the outing and could be sharper this time around.

When last seen at this track, he won over 7f in June from a mark of 85 on handicap debut, and is only 3lb higher here. The course-and-distance winner made a promising start on debut here, when successfully beating eight rivals in convincing fashion under Sean Levey, and he can extend his winning streak at the track in this mile contest.

At Wolverhampton in April, on his seasonal reappearance, he was beaten eight-lengths by now 98-rated Grey Cuban, when favourite, but had been anxious in the stalls beforehand which seemingly had an effect on his performance. It's plausible that more was expected from him that day, and he could be capable of showing further progression beyond his current mark.

There should be more to come from this colt, who is out of Listed-placed Pearl Diva and related to the five-time Grade One winner Lemon Drop Kid, as well as dual Group One winner Wolfhound. There's plenty of class in his pedigree and he isn't one to give up on just yet.