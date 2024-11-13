Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 20/1 Bangor-on-Dee tip

Richard Hannon-trained colt can be the Hero at Lingfield

Experienced gelding Ask Me Early could go well from a workable mark in this competitive contest, holding strong each-way claims under in-form jockey Bryan Carver.

Again equipped with cheekpieces, which were first tried when beating Run To Milan by nine-lengths at Exeter in February after a break. That was his last winning performance from a 3lb lower mark and, although he couldn't feature in two runs since, his following start was in the Grade Three Midlands Grand National Handicap, he can bounce back to form here and could be good enough to make the frame. He has run well at the track in two starts here, and the yard have an all-time strike-rate of 28 percent at the track

Harry Fry has started the campaign well, currently recording a 33 percent strike-rate with many of his runners winning or finishing among the places, and Ask Me Early has gone well fresh in the past, including when third to Le Milos from an 8lb higher mark in this race two years ago.

At odds of 11/112.00, Ask Me Early makes each-way appeal.

Phoenix Of Spain colt Local Hero could be well treated from a mark of 88 as he returns to an all-weather surface over 7f.

A winner over the trip at Kempton in June from a 3lb lower mark on handicap debut, the Richard Hannon-trained colt had previously been sent off at 9/43.25 in a Wolverhampton novice contest when beaten eight-lengths by now 98-rated Grey Cuban, when giving the winner 7lbs. He was upset beforehand on that occasion, however, and didn't give his true running, with things not quite right with him after becoming fractious in the stalls.

It was a run worth forgiving and he was subsequently given a 53-day break before making a winning return. He hasn't given his true running in two outings since, but his most recent run at Newmarket in August appeared a non-event as he faded without being asked for maximum effort, appearing to be lacking the zest he had shown previously.

It may be that he's most effective on the all-weather, which bodes well for his chances here from a lower mark. He has clearly had some issues during his career so far, which would explain why he has lacked consistency, but he has shown he possesses plenty of talent and, from his current mark on this surface in this class, he can be competitive.

At odds of 15/28.50, Local Hero can live up to his name under Sean Levey.

Irish-raider Madam Celeste represents a Ger Lyons team searching for a first winner in Britain since 2019. Although they haven't quite fired when making the trip over the Irish Sea in recent seasons, Magnum Force came close twice this year, particularly when denied a length in Listed company at York, before going on to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar, and it's probable their luckless run will end soon.

This classy daughter of Galileo can break their duck and would be a welcome winner should she achieve black-type success in this contest. Sporting first-time blinkers, she's favoured by the race conditions receiving the weight-for-age allowance and has only 3lb to find with the highest-rated filly in the race, Sea Theme. She's 3lb clear of her next nearest rival on ratings, 5lb clear of the next three-year-old in the field.

Narrowly beaten at Group Three and Listed level, she has been unfortunate not to record a Stakes victory so far in her career, yet has shown enough ability to prove she is capable of holding her own at this level. If she is able to cope with the step up in trip to 1m5f, she should prove tough to beat should the headgear have the desired effect.

There are some stamina doubts in her pedigree considering her dam's family are speedier types bred for shorter trips, however, she is by Galileo who has ensured his progeny inherits plenty of stamina. Her only try over further than an extended mile-and-a-quarter came when sent off at 40/141.00 for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh, where she eventually finished down the field, fourteen-lengths behind winner You Got To Me.

It's unfair to make a judgement on her staying credentials based on that run in Classic company, however, as it was against the best fillies of her generation in the most competitive of races, and she travelled wide before failing to find daylight in the straight.

It's difficult to predict whether or not she would have been able to find more had she been gifted with a kinder passage in the straight, but it's possible she could have stayed on better than she eventually did, and she's worthy of another chance over a further distance.

The yard has an overall win-rate of 60 percent with their runners on all-weather tracks in Britain, despite being shy of winners here in recent years, and, with in-form champion jockey Colin Keane aboard, Madam Celeste could prove tough to beat if she meets the stamina requirements.

Winchmore Hill (Ire)

Theo Gillard

Donald McCain

Seven-year-old gelding Winchmore Hill fetched £150,000 at the Goffs Aintree Sale in 2022, following a narrow defeat in the point sphere to subsequent Grade Two winner, now 135-rated Kamsinas.

Absent for 714-days before making a return to action at Kelso in March, the Donald McCain-trained gelding could improve plenty for that outing over 2m5f and, despite coming from a point-to-point, this drop in trip should suit on pedigree.

The son of top National Hunt stallion Walk In The Park is out of Hats And Heels, a winner over two miles as well as 2m3f, who produced the likes of White Hart Lady, who most effective over an intermediate trip, as well as Hamundarson, whose best performances were over two miles.

His dam is a daughter of Great Cullen, a half-sister to Champion Bumper winner Joe Cullen, and, with plenty of class and speed in the family, this talented and well thought of gelding could be ready to make his mark under Rules, given he has retained ability.

This bodes well for his chances over this shorter trip, even though he was competitive over three miles in his only point-to-point appearance. Kamsinas has since been highly effective over the minimum distance, too, and there's a case to be made for Winchmore Hill's suitability over shorter.

It's an eye-catching piece of form which would suggest Winchmore Hill represents value at odds of 20/121.00 under Theo Gillard.

West To The Bridge (Ire)

Harry Skelton

Dan Skelton

Previous course winner West To The Bridge is now 3lb lower than his last winning mark, capable of making his presence felt in this contest. He has the benefit of a recent run for the in-form Dan Skelton yard, and should improve for that reappearance effort on his second start of the season.

Sent off at 33/134.00 in a five-runner contest at Fontwell when last seen, the eleven-year-old was a significant drifter before the race with plenty of market support for the favourite, and eventual winner, Stream Of Stars who prevailed by nine-lengths to runner-up Trolley Boy.

West To The Bridge was an alarming distance behind from the outset over a trip he would likely have found too short at this stage in his career regardless. If he was to have any impact on that race over an extended 2m1f, it would likely have been from the front or in a stronger run race in which he could use his stamina effectively.

It was a run worth putting a line through, yet an outing for which he should improve and be fitter for this race which should suit better over a further distance. He had finished a respectable fourth on his penultimate start over course-and-distance, but he has the ability to perform better than in recent runs and he is worth noting from a mark of 129.

In a competitive race in which many may have other targets down the line, it's a feasible opportunity for West To The Bridge to return to some form with plenty in his favour.