Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 14/1 Kempton runner

Katie Midwinter with three all-weather selections for Wednesday's racing

Vanilla Baby can go close back at 6f

Listed winner makes each-way appeal in staying final

Twilight Son filly Vanilla Baby is still seeking a maiden success on her seventh career start.

The juvenile failed to make an impression in her first three starts in maiden company, but improved plenty to defy a significant market drift on handicap debut over course-and-distance and the return to 6f should suit following two below par efforts over 7f and 5f, respectively.

This trip at the track appeared to suit last month when making her all-weather debut under Declan McDonogh, who returns in the saddle. She finished strongly on that occasion and from a 1lb lower mark here, she holds strong claims.

The well-bred filly is out of Elysian, a daughter to Danehill mare Echelon, related to black-type achiever Provenance and Group One winners Integral and Exclusive, plus Group Two winner Chic.

With plenty of class in her pedigree, she should be capable of winning her maiden soon enough and this presents itself as a feasible opportunity for her to land a first career success for Joseph O'Brien, at odds of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Vanilla Baby in 16:30 Dundalk SBK 7/2

An each-way alternative to Vanilla Baby is Natalia Lupini-trained Powerful Lady. She's one to consider on her second handicap appearance, making her all-weather debut, considering the form she showed in her first outing in a Cork maiden.

She finished a close third at odds of 8/19.00 that day, beaten only by winner Rock N Roll Rocket, runner-up Powerful Nation, competitive in at Group Three and Listed company since, and Sir Yoshi, a subsequent winner who was third in a York Listed contest behind Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Magnum Force.

Although this daughter of Hello Youmzain hasn't fired since that debut effort, she appeared in competitive company when last seen at the Curragh, behind the likes of 90-rated Snapdragon, and, in calmer waters here, she can make the frame.

Capable of proving better than her current mark of 70, she is worthy of note in this 6f contest. If she can return to her earlier form, she poses a dangerous threat under Ronan Whelan.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Lady E/W in 16:30 Dundalk SBK 6/1

Top-weight Beamish could be capable of outrunning his odds for Archie Watson in this London Stayers' Series Final at Kempton Park.

The six-year-old gelding is on a mark of 96 and, although he must improve on his recent efforts, he has shown enough ability in the past to believe he can be competitive in this contest.

A Listed winner when trained by Paddy Twomey, the son of Teofilo placed twice at Group Three level as a three-year-old before stepping up over the staying trips for his current trainer.

Fourth on debut for the yard in April, following a 544-day absence, Beamish was sent off at 50/151.00 when beaten six-lengths in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, but then improved plenty when narrowly denied at the track in August from 98.

When last seen over course-and-distance, he made the running before weakening late on, but if he can show some improvement for that first all-weather outing in this final, he could be competitive.

The yard is in a rich vein of form currently, performing at a 40 percent strike-rate in recent weeks, with many of their beaten horses running well. There is class in the pedigree as well as all-weather winning form, and Beamish, who is no forlorn hope at odds of 14/115.00, holds each-way claims under Luke Morris.